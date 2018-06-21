PRESS RELEASES

EWS to Start Working With the UCI

Jun 21, 2018
by Enduro World Series  
PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series

The Enduro World Series (EWS) announces the next step in its short - but action packed - history as it today reaches a historic agreement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

The new partnership signifies the progression of the EWS, cementing its place as the world’s leading enduro series and recognising the rapid progression of the discipline over the last six years.

The tight racing, exciting venues and great trails that are the hallmarks of the EWS will remain unchanged following this new agreement, and the Enduro World Series championship will continue as one of the hardest fought and most prestigious individual titles in mountain biking.

Alongside the individual EWS titles, and to promote the ethos of team work, strategy and sportsmanship, from 2019 the UCI will award the iconic UCI Rainbow Jerseys to the winning national teams at the annual Trophy of Nations event, marking a new era for international team competition.

The EWS will now begin working closely with the UCI to continue developing the discipline, advise the UCI Mountain Bike Commission, train Commissaires and integrate anti-doping policies into the sport of enduro worldwide.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the EWS said: “It’s been no secret we have remained in close communication with the UCI for the past six years whilst the EWS has spearheaded the growth of enduro. As the discipline continues its rapid expansion, the time is now right to add a layer of neutral governance - I’ve always been a firm believer that every sport needs checks, balances and transparency in place.

“This agreement has been a long time in the making and following the election of new UCI President David Lappartient in 2017, our relationship has strengthened and negotiations have accelerated. I am now pleased to announce that the EWS and the UCI from today will begin a new way of working together for the best of the sport, that will maintain the EWS’ position at the top of the discipline. This will allow the EWS to represent and guide the direction of enduro within the UCI, bring anti-doping best practice from the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) and award the fabled UCI Rainbow Jerseys at the Trophy of Nations in 2019. I thank Mr Lappartient and UCI Deputy Sports Director and Head of Off-Road Peter Van den Abeele for following our vision and together starting another new chapter for the great sport of mountain biking.”

UCI President David Lappartient declared: “I am looking forward to mountain bike Enduro joining the specialities recognised by the UCI thanks to the inclusion of the Enduro World Series on the UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar. Established in 2012, this very popular series includes no fewer than eight rounds which are of great sporting interest and impeccably organised. Thanks to this partnership, it will now benefit from a broader international reach and an unprecedented capacity to develop through our 190 National Federations. Moreover, I am convinced that the relaunch of the Trophy of Nations will attract a growing number of athletes, motivated by the idea of being awarded the iconic UCI Rainbow Jersey alongside their national team mates.”

58 Comments

  • + 104
 I'd prefer "UCI to be run by EWS" to be honest

Facepalm
  • + 5
 Quote of the week!
  • + 38
 I dont like the title of this article
  • + 36
 R.I.P.
  • + 31
 I look forward to future EWS races being hosted on a city bike path near a major city.
  • + 30
 I thought Ball created the EWS to be out of the hands of the UCI?
  • + 4
 I seem to recall that as well.
  • + 10
 Before starting the EWS, Chris Ball was the technical delegate for gravity disciplines for the UCI. He seems to think they can work together since he was a rather important part of the UCI and knows how they operate. Let's hope he's right.
  • + 3
 @ka-brap: If you are involved in UCI mountain biking, you are not an important part of the UCI, they go to great pains to ram this home. Speaking of which I think this is a bad move. I can understand the desire for increased legitimacy (but don't think it was ever needed) but the UCI will push for homogeny and control, because that's what they do, in the long run that will be bad for EWS and bad for Enduro as a wider discipline.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: i think the fear was that the UCI would create their own tour that would eventually supplant the EWS. It happened in freestyle snowboarding 25 or so years ago with the FIS.
  • + 24
 The day enduro stopped being cool
  • + 17
 Why can't we have nice things
  • + 16
 Because UCI. Burns more than a UTI.
  • + 16
 April fools?
  • + 14
 Noooooooooooooo!
  • + 13
 LOUD NOISES
  • + 10
 Might as well just go back to downhill now. The EWS is over it was fun but all good things must come to an end. RIP
  • + 11
 Come on, go all in: trails supervised by IMBA
  • + 3
 please god no!
  • + 4
 TBH I don't see Chris Ball signing away the something as well run and popular as the EWS to the UCI. I would hope - but also suspect - that the EWS will be providing a template for UCI member federations to come to some uniform standard and run things properly. At the moment it's a crap shoot (at least in the EU) as to what requirements there are in both a technical and administrative sense. Compulsory licenses, nonsensical medical certificates no doctor will sign, written permission from your home federation, yes/no on various forms op protectors, ad nauseum.
  • + 6
 So long to 50:01 on the EWS circuit?

????????????????

Bummer news, but hopefully the popularity of EWS pre-UCI gives EWS the clout to retain a good level of autonomy.
  • + 7
 / R.I.P. \
/ E.W.S. \


2012-2018
  • + 3
 Folks, this is just the nature of living in a world filled with lots of people. Any time you try to expand something to include more people, make it more manageable, more 'fair', it will always lose some of the character that gave it a cult following in the first place. Supercross, DH racing, most action sports, etc, have all become more rigid and corporate as they've expanded. Its a necessary process when trying to create something that can be scaled and replicated globally while maintaining a level playing field. It doesn't have to spell the end of the fun, but inherently you will lose some of the fringe athletes who colored the sport. The solution is that you'll need top-level super-human competitors whose performances are intense and engaging enough that they can support the discipline simply on merit. I feel like Enduro is getting to this point (Sam Hill, Richie Rude, Cecile Ravenel, etc) and as long as they can offer the variety of tracks and venues, I predict they will continue to attract top talent. But if the UCI affects their current recipe then it could definitely go bad. Constantly adding new venues, keeping the number of events high (8-10 seems ideal), enforcing limited practice/encouraging mostly blind racing (true spirit of Enduro!), and keeping hosting/promotion costs lowish for the venues have made the EWS what it is. As long as they can stay focused on their core values they should be ok. And don't worry about Ratboy, as long as he stays off the podium he should be fine.
  • + 7
 Whos gonna be first to fail a piss test?
  • + 15
 Ratboy
  • + 3
 Me or Ratboy for sure...
  • + 8
 Jose Ratland
  • + 2
 ratboy for the bud, and it'll be interesting to see who fails the first doping control.
  • + 1
 @freeridelover: Hahaha what a f*ckin animal for that one
  • + 6
 well, this is the worst news for mtb this year, so far. FUCK UCI, can't say it louder nor clearer.
  • + 4
 "integrate anti-doping policies into the sport of enduro worldwide."

Gunna be pretty interesting to see if this shakes some things up.
  • + 2
 Getting ready for motor checks, tire width checks, sock height checks, does the frame meet the UCI standard strength tests which every manufacturer will have to submit every bike for testing and approval. Wheels will have to approved. This seems like a really bad decision by EWS......
  • + 1
 ... or Lycra skin suits
  • + 2
 Came here for all the triggered folks. Kneed pads that show no thigh gap mandatory. Half lid helmets with goggles is the first rule I see UCI implementing. ENDURBRO.
  • + 4
 Lizards are at work here.
  • + 1
 "It's the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine!" Nope, just one more event to go totally sideways and not in a good way. #EWSRIP
  • + 3
 judgment day has finally arrived folks!!!
  • + 3
 Let talk about money ...???????????? Bad decision!!!
  • + 3
 Noooooooooo
  • + 1
 Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
  • + 2
 I hope this is good news.
  • + 2
 It was good while it lasted.
  • + 1
 Maybe the racers really want those rainbow stripes and this is the only way to make them available.
  • + 2
 Terrible idea....
  • + 1
 Gonna be a sad EWS without all the potheads...
  • + 1
 I hope this is not the beginning of the end
  • + 1
 There really can’t be a good outcome to this...can there?
  • + 2
 Wut
  • + 2
 Oh boy...
  • + 2
 RIP EWS
  • + 1
 Barf...
  • + 1
 FAWK!!!
  • + 1
 doomed
  • + 1
 Oh no....
  • + 1
 Frown
  • + 1
 Weasel words.
  • + 0
 You are overreacting guys!
  • + 1
 NEXT!!!!

