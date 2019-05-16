EWS Travel Lets You Ride in the Same Venues as the Pros

PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series

We are excited to announce EWS Travel - a completely new travel service designed to put you at the heart of the some of the most inspiring mountain bike communities on earth.Our races have become synonymous with incredible riding destinations - and now everyone, not just racers, can experience these mind blowing locations through EWS Travel.In conjunction with the award-winning H+I Adventures, EWS Travel will offer once in a lifetime mountain biking holidays that not only drop you into incredible trails, but also fully immerse you in the local riding culture. Designed to be more than just a vacation, these exclusive trips will put you in the heart of the riding community, meeting the trail builders and being guided by stalwarts of the local scene.The first experience on offer will be to the island paradise of Madeira. This week long trip to the Pearl of the Atlantic, which recently hosted the third round of the series, will offer you the chance to ride the trails used in the race alongside the people who built them and know them best. Follow the tyre marks of Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier along breath taking cliff tops and down steep, technical terrain or the jumps made famous by Loic Bruni in the Gamble Movie. The fully guided trip will explore all the riding on offer on the island, including local spots that have yet to make it on to the international radar.Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “In the EWS we get to visit amazing locations and meet some of the most innovative and inspiring mountain bike communities. EWS Travel is an extension of what we are already doing, allowing riders to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and ride some of the best trails in the world.“Madeira is an iconic riding destination and with good reason - the trails on this incredible island are more diverse than any others I’ve experienced around the world. You’ll get to ride everything from fast to slow, steep to flowing, technical to fun and in every natural habitat you can think of. This is one hell of a place to ride your bike. And with over 70% of EWS Travel income staying in-country it’s a great way for us to help support the incredible local economies that make these special destinations what they are.”