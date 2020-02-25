EWS Updates Rulebook & Lays Out EWS-E Format

The EWS rulebook has been updated for 2020 and it crucially outlines the format for the EWS-E series that kicks off this year.
We took a dive into it to find out the key changes for the year ahead. EWS-E Format
e-MTB racing will be allowed for the first time in the EWS this year. The new format starts in a three-round series with France, Switzerland and Italy all playing host. The FIM simply plonked its racers on a supercross course
and let them duke it out for the win head-to-head but the EWS has been a bit more thoughtful with its approach. Here's the key takeaways from the EWS' e-MTB racing format,
- The races will be held over 6-7 special stages with 1 "very short, very technical" climbing stage included in that number.
- The course is made of three loops at least two of which have to be different. Each loop should take between an hour to an hour and a half to complete and should include 2-3 timed stages.
- Between each loop, riders will be given 40 minutes to recover, fix their bikes and charge batteries.
- Liaison times will be much tighter than in standard EWS races so should become part of the race. It sounds like the EWS is preparing to award a lot of penalties for missed stage starts so riders will have to manage their battery use and energy levels carefully.
- Riders can carry a spare battery but they must put it on the bike, not carry it on their body.
- Riders will have a Black Box kit attached to their motor.
- There will be no mechanical restrictions applied to batteries, 'walk' functions will also be allowed but only in factory settings. Motors will be restricted to 25km/h as per EU regulations.
The rest of the series seems like it will be similar to a regular EWS however it should attract a smaller field of riders in its first year. For 2020 only elite racers from registered teams and select wildcards will be allowed in the main series - masters and under 21 riders will have to compete in the EWS 100 or EWS 50 events. Further qualifying criteria are set to be introduced for next year.Other rule changes:RaceLabs recycled plates
RaceLabs reusable & recycled race plates will be introduced at all Enduro World Series events. We don't have any further information at this point but have been told to look out for more news in March.EWS Kids
Kids as young as 2 will now be able to race in the EWS for 2020. The new EWS kids series will be participation races with no poiudms offered and will take place alongside an EWS event. The young riders will race on specially designed enduo stages that will alst 1-2minutes each. THe races will take place in the followng categories.
EWS KIDS BALANCE:
Ages 2-5 | Balance bike course in the event paddock
EWS KIDS 1:
Ages 5-8 | 1 stage
EWS KIDS 2:
Ages 7-12 | 2 stages
EWS KIDS 3:
Ages 9-14 | 3 stages
A Youth category (13-16) has also been introduced to EWS 80 racesThe last year of Masters 40+ Category
This will be the last year that masters will be a 40+ category. From 2021, the age threshold will be moved down to 35+
The full 2020 rule book can be found here
.
7 Comments
Just kidding, bring it on you lazy millenials.
Post a Comment