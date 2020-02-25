EWS Updates Rulebook & Lays Out EWS-E Format

Feb 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
EWS E-MTB Test Event

The EWS rulebook has been updated for 2020 and it crucially outlines the format for the EWS-E series that kicks off this year.

We took a dive into it to find out the key changes for the year ahead.

EWS-E Format

e-MTB racing will be allowed for the first time in the EWS this year. The new format starts in a three-round series with France, Switzerland and Italy all playing host. The FIM simply plonked its racers on a supercross course and let them duke it out for the win head-to-head but the EWS has been a bit more thoughtful with its approach. Here's the key takeaways from the EWS' e-MTB racing format,

- The races will be held over 6-7 special stages with 1 "very short, very technical" climbing stage included in that number.

- The course is made of three loops at least two of which have to be different. Each loop should take between an hour to an hour and a half to complete and should include 2-3 timed stages.

- Between each loop, riders will be given 40 minutes to recover, fix their bikes and charge batteries.

- Liaison times will be much tighter than in standard EWS races so should become part of the race. It sounds like the EWS is preparing to award a lot of penalties for missed stage starts so riders will have to manage their battery use and energy levels carefully.

- Riders can carry a spare battery but they must put it on the bike, not carry it on their body.

- Riders will have a Black Box kit attached to their motor.

- There will be no mechanical restrictions applied to batteries, 'walk' functions will also be allowed but only in factory settings. Motors will be restricted to 25km/h as per EU regulations.


The rest of the series seems like it will be similar to a regular EWS however it should attract a smaller field of riders in its first year. For 2020 only elite racers from registered teams and select wildcards will be allowed in the main series - masters and under 21 riders will have to compete in the EWS 100 or EWS 50 events. Further qualifying criteria are set to be introduced for next year.

EWS E-MTB Test Event

Other rule changes:

RaceLabs recycled plates

RaceLabs reusable & recycled race plates will be introduced at all Enduro World Series events. We don't have any further information at this point but have been told to look out for more news in March.

EWS Kids

Kids as young as 2 will now be able to race in the EWS for 2020. The new EWS kids series will be participation races with no poiudms offered and will take place alongside an EWS event. The young riders will race on specially designed enduo stages that will alst 1-2minutes each. THe races will take place in the followng categories.

EWS KIDS BALANCE:
Ages 2-5 | Balance bike course in the event paddock

EWS KIDS 1:
Ages 5-8 | 1 stage

EWS KIDS 2:
Ages 7-12 | 2 stages

EWS KIDS 3:
Ages 9-14 | 3 stages

A Youth category (13-16) has also been introduced to EWS 80 races

The last year of Masters 40+ Category

This will be the last year that masters will be a 40+ category. From 2021, the age threshold will be moved down to 35+

The full 2020 rule book can be found here.

Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
82469 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
58651 views
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
49401 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?
43664 views
Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s
38806 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
36948 views
Randoms - iceBike 2020
36051 views
Video: Phil Atwill Teases New Carbon Cube Downhill Bike at Pre-Season Testing in San Remo
32821 views

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 As 40+ year old mountain biker, how do you expect me to compete with those young whippersnappers who don't even have grandkids?

Just kidding, bring it on you lazy millenials.
  • 9 0
 Send it, boomer
  • 1 0
 The format seems nice but I'm not too stoked about the unlimited battery capacity. I know it helps to "push the technology" but in the case of batteries it worries me a bit as it promotes the push towards a lot of capacity with as little weight as possible. I'm a bit worried this will lead to the development of unsafe batteries for racing. I trust the e-bike companies realize that incidents with their batteries are very bad exposure for their brand too so that they won't go too silly there. But if it isn't already in place I'd say it would be good to have some regulation stating that batteries are supposed to be proper CE certified standard consumer grade stuff. You can push race spec stuff elsewhere, but this kind of stuff exploding or catching fire at such a race is unacceptable.
  • 4 0
 The slow one now will later be fast...the times they are a’changin.
  • 1 0
 *a'charging
  • 2 0
 Uphill stage? Interesting.
  • 1 0
 With that new Masters age limit, it looks like Sam Hill might finally be able to win something next year.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007929
Mobile Version of Website