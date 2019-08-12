Video: EWS Whistler Stage 1 Raw Footage

Aug 11, 2019
by Martha Gill  

Is this possibly the toughest stage we race in the entirety of the Enduro World Series? Whistler has always been known to be one of the more challenging rounds of the series, and this year it lives up to its name as we kick things off with 1,526m of descent on the 11.1km long Stage 1. Whilst some managed to tame the queen stage that starts on the famous Top Of The World trail, many riders rolled past nursing punctures or injuries. It's a grueling stage that takes no prisoners!

