Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough

My goal for Deathgrip is for people to watch the movie and only be able to watch the first 10 minutes before they have to turn it off, jump on their bike and go rip a turn.





#DEATHGRIPMOVIE | DEATHGRIPMOVIE.TV | @DEATHGRIPMOVIE











Brendan Fairclough

Clay Porter

(Starring Athlete – London, England) is one of mountain biking’s biggest influencers. A World Cup racer at heart and by trade, Fairclough’s riding has taken him around the world since the age of seventeen. The sport has made a mark on Fairclough and he fully intends to return the favor through DEATHGRIP. Fairclough currently rides for the Scott-Velosolutions team. 2017 marks his 11th consecutive season of World Cup racing.(Director – San Francisco, California) has spent more than half his life documenting the sport of downhill mountain biking and created some of the genre’s most influential and successful projects including Won’t Back Down: The Steve Peat Story (2014), 3 Minute Gaps (2011), The Atherton Project (2009–2011) and Between The Tape (2007). DEATHGRIP marks Porter’s tenth globally distributed mountain bike film project. During the past few years, Porter has created commercial content for a range of brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, Lexus, and Girl Skateboards. For the past five years, he has worked primarily with Metis Creative production colleagues Cameron Baird and John Reynolds since the commercial production boutique’s founding in 2011. Porter currently serves as the creative director of Metis Creative.