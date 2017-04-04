VIDEOS

Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough

Apr 4, 2017
by Clay Porter  
Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer

by ClayPorter
Views: 2,949    Faves: 19    Comments: 0


DEATHGRIP puts the defining style of Brendan Fairclough with the progressive filmmaking of Clay Porter, slamming them together into an in-your-face, non-stop onslaught of race-pace action set against Planet Earth scenery. It pushes mountain biking to a new level of intensity and documents the sport a pulse higher than ever before.

DEATHGRIP will debut its world premiere in Fairclough’s home city of London, England on April 13th, 2K17. The film will then set sail on a global premiere tour, including a public screening at Sea Otter Classic on April 21st in Monterey, California. The film will be brought to live audiences around the world in Munich, Barcelona, Madeira and South Arica throughout May. A global release is scheduled for May 30th through iTunes and other digital platforms. Pre-order is available now through Vimeo On Demand.

bigquotesMy goal for Deathgrip is for people to watch the movie and only be able to watch the first 10 minutes before they have to turn it off, jump on their bike and go rip a turn.Brendan Fairclough


#DEATHGRIPMOVIE | DEATHGRIPMOVIE.TV | @DEATHGRIPMOVIE




Madeira – Photo by Duncan Philpott

Madeira – Photo by Duncan Philpott


DEATHGRIP is a Metis Creative film in association with GoPro.

Supported by Scott Sports, Lifeproof, and Monster Energy.

Further support provided by Yakima, Adidas, DMR Bikes, Troy Lee Designs, Deity Components, Freeride Madeira and Pinkbike.

Produced in partnership with Raised By Wolves.

Starring: Brendan Fairclough and featuring: Brandon Semenuk, Josh Bryceland, Andreu Lacondeguy, Sam Reynolds, Ryan Howard, Nico Vink, Andrew Neethling, Kyle Jameson and Olly Wilkins.


Utah – Photo by Ian Collins

South Africa – Photo by Eric Palmer

Brendan Fairclough (Starring Athlete – London, England) is one of mountain biking’s biggest influencers. A World Cup racer at heart and by trade, Fairclough’s riding has taken him around the world since the age of seventeen. The sport has made a mark on Fairclough and he fully intends to return the favor through DEATHGRIP. Fairclough currently rides for the Scott-Velosolutions team. 2017 marks his 11th consecutive season of World Cup racing.

Clay Porter (Director – San Francisco, California) has spent more than half his life documenting the sport of downhill mountain biking and created some of the genre’s most influential and successful projects including Won’t Back Down: The Steve Peat Story (2014), 3 Minute Gaps (2011), The Atherton Project (2009–2011) and Between The Tape (2007). DEATHGRIP marks Porter’s tenth globally distributed mountain bike film project. During the past few years, Porter has created commercial content for a range of brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, Lexus, and Girl Skateboards. For the past five years, he has worked primarily with Metis Creative production colleagues Cameron Baird and John Reynolds since the commercial production boutique’s founding in 2011. Porter currently serves as the creative director of Metis Creative.


MENTIONS: @GoPro / @SCOTT-Sports / @dmrbikes / @troyleedesigns / @deityusa


17 Comments

  • + 14
 Brendog, such a boss!
  • + 1
 I've definitely made a few of those noises when I'm excited on the bike too...would've been doing something a lot less extreme though! Can't wait for this!
  • + 4
 Aw yiss, Brendawg!
  • + 1
 Dear Brendog,if the trailer is enough for me to go out and ride. 10 minutes of it, my company might lose one employee
  • + 1
 Met Brendog at Crankworx last week. Such a genuine bloke, he also mentioned a little giveaway thats happening soon Wink
  • + 2
 Oh yeah ! Schladming is back !
  • + 2
 panties dropped!
  • + 1
 So who's cutting faster? Brendan his corners or Clay his video segments?
  • + 1
 this fella is good at biking
  • + 1
 Well I feel inadequate
  • + 1
 The hype is real
  • + 0
 *tries to think of smart arse comment, fails because it looks sooooo good!
  • + 1
 Yiiiiijaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh
  • + 1
 Holy shit, this is good.
  • + 1
 Mooooooooreeeeee!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Moist

Post a Comment



