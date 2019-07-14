Video: Mass Start Madness - Megavalanche 2019

Jul 14, 2019
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

We jumped into the official Megavalanche helicopter for a bird's eye view of the world's most iconic downhill race. Join us for the ride!







5 Comments

  • + 3
 Now for next time:

1. Grab Rob Wallner & Fabio or equivalents put them onto the heli and let them comment
2. Follow the head of the course all the time without cuts from top to bottom
3. Mix it with some POV footage from front guys
4. Distribute World Wide
5. Invest revenues from past edition into more coverage and bringing & suporting top athletes&teams.

"Don´t hurry", we still got other 25 more editions or so until no snow on the mountains...
  • + 4
 I said that in 2010 when i was looking at it in one magazine. Suddently, I said to myself “wtf, in doing it this year”. And i did!!! Did it 3 times. It is amazing!!!!!
  • + 3
 One day when I'm big
  • + 1
 Freaking crazy French! Smile
  • + 2
 Awesome ???? ????????

Post a Comment



