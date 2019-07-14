Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Mass Start Madness - Megavalanche 2019
Jul 14, 2019
by
Chain Reaction Cycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We jumped into the official Megavalanche helicopter for a bird's eye view of the world's most iconic downhill race. Join us for the ride!
Regions in Article
Alpe d'Huez Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Megavalanche
Megavalanche 2019
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
93412 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
89414 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
60858 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59703 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59185 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
53061 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
51009 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
48294 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
PauRexs
(35 mins ago)
Now for next time:
1. Grab Rob Wallner & Fabio or equivalents put them onto the heli and let them comment
2. Follow the head of the course all the time without cuts from top to bottom
3. Mix it with some POV footage from front guys
4. Distribute World Wide
5. Invest revenues from past edition into more coverage and bringing & suporting top athletes&teams.
"Don´t hurry", we still got other 25 more editions or so until no snow on the mountains...
[Reply]
+ 4
migkab
(1 hours ago)
I said that in 2010 when i was looking at it in one magazine. Suddently, I said to myself “wtf, in doing it this year”. And i did!!! Did it 3 times. It is amazing!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
BaGearA
(1 hours ago)
One day when I'm big
[Reply]
+ 1
MatsuMatsu
(6 mins ago)
Freaking crazy French!
[Reply]
+ 2
mbukdan123
(54 mins ago)
Awesome ???? ????????
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042995
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
1. Grab Rob Wallner & Fabio or equivalents put them onto the heli and let them comment
2. Follow the head of the course all the time without cuts from top to bottom
3. Mix it with some POV footage from front guys
4. Distribute World Wide
5. Invest revenues from past edition into more coverage and bringing & suporting top athletes&teams.
"Don´t hurry", we still got other 25 more editions or so until no snow on the mountains...
Post a Comment