Experiencing Croatia in Green and Blue

With the clang of a church bell, a flock of pigeons is disturbed from their roost and explode into the early morning haze. From the walled vantage point over the valley floor below I momentarily step back into the medieval ages, but quickly snap to as I glance down at the blue fluorescent bike lent up against the stone wall.















Rumbling over cobble stones once used by hooves and carts we pass through the old guarded archway of the walled hilltop village and begin to sniff out the other Istrian delicacy that isn’t truffles but trails; far away from the hordes of crowds attracted to the south after it shot to fame in the TV series ‘ Game of Thrones’. We had our own fable to conquer, minus the dragons and bloodshed, mind you…



Along with H+I Adventures' owners Euan and Catherine, I had travelled to Croatia to capture the trails, landscapes, culture and people of Istria.



Having left home in the snow and seemingly jumping ahead a full season, spring is in full swing with the colour and saturation cranked up; an old farmer complete with flat cap and plaid shirt potters slowly up and down his field, turning the soil.



Briefly joining the disused Parenzana railway line before diving into the tunnelled damp darkness we cut through the hillside, rejoining the daytime in Grožnjan. Stopping to catch our breath beside a well, filled with meandering gold fish, a local appears from his garden with a box of ruby red strawberries straight from the plant. He stops briefly to hand us a portion before continuing on with his day. A hospitable generosity that seems to run across the breadth of Istria.



From the crest of the hill you can make out the coastline on the horizon which would be our marker for the next few days as we travelled from the deep green of the countryside to the clear blue of the coastline. Leaving the open we penetrate the dense vegetation with a lace of dusty singletrack leading us into a rollercoaster of fast, flowing turns - a trail that left all abilities in the group grinning ear-to-ear. For a relatively small hillside, Grožnjan has a substantial trail network which was used for a recent Enduro race, meaning we were more than happy to spend the afternoon lapping it up until the lure of food pulled us back to the hotel, although not before scaling the climb back to the hilltop village of Motovun. You soon realise why it was once such an advantageous position to have!























We didn’t take much persuasion when it came to dinner time. Sitting in the courtyard beneath a towering chestnut tree we had a feast fit for a king with the menu alarmingly difficult to pick from. Gnocchi, patties, fish, pancakes, pears, all swiftly devoured and helped down by local beer and wine of which our bodies felt the full effect, so with the conversation tailing off, waistlines expanding, and eyes beginning to shut we headed for bed.



Clawing at my alarm I grab my riding kit in haste as I rush, worried the others would be waiting for me at breakfast… I needn’t have stressed! I polish off my coffee as Cat and Euan rock up, hot on the unmistakable scent (whether they wanted to be or not!) of the local truffles which surprisingly seemed to feature quite heavily at breakfast too. We mull over the plan for the day which was to head south and to the coastline; a lap of the Kamenjak peninsula before checking out the picturesque fishing port of Rovinj and moving onto our base for the final few days on the island of Krk.



It doesn’t take long before we’re skirting the coastline with the shimmering Adriatic in full view. We ditch the van in Premantura, grab the bikes and after only a few minutes of pedalling are snaking through the pines with the lure of the sea constantly flirting with us. Soon enough, we burst out of the trees and land on the rocky coastline, slapped full force by the sheer beauty of the turquoise waters lapping onto the pebbles. Staring bewildered, it’s Danijel who breaks the daydreaming, promising us the best is yet to come as our wheels begin to point consistently uphill for the first time all day.



The area is a popular holiday destination but it’s not hard to find a little more tranquility thanks to pedal power, although we still come across a few families out hunting for asparagus through the undergrowth. With the sun beginning to slump further into the sky directly in front of us, we reach the top of the ridge with a narrow strip of trail seemingly tailing off into the water below. We don’t hang around long before launching into it, starting fast and straight in the open before the vegetation shoots up around us and we begin to play in the dappled light bursting through the bushes. It’s always the trails that catch you unawares that are the most memorable. Hugely contrasting to this morning’s loop, yet they both complemented each other perfectly. Chasing Danijel and Euan as they set the pace out-front, setting up and playing on completely different lines over the smooth rocks, because well, why not?! Popping back out at the van we didn't need to say a word, the grins said it all.























Swapping bike kit for more comfortable and slightly less sweaty clothing, we stroll alongside the colourful harbour front of Rovinj as seagulls swoop overhead searching for any scraps that the fishing boats may have discarded. It seems only right we perch ourselves on the seafront to tuck into some of today’s fresh catch, with the iconic St. Euphemia Church towering over the houses clinging to the hillside in full view. It’s dark by the time the wine bottle runs dry.



We head south to the island of Krk, unaware of crossing over the small bridge that connects it to mainland Croatia - this is where our trip would end, but not before another day of riding. There’s always an uncertainty of what the day will bring after you arrive somewhere late at night. A quick scan from the balcony in the morning revealed what looked to be the biggest hills of the trip, either side of us, and we’d be doing both ridge lines!



Grinding at the pedals we make our way up an old Austro-Hungarian military track, and it quickly becomes apparent how different the landscape and terrain are to what we’d experienced in the days prior. The hills more angular and rocks more abundant, a lot more abundant! We gain quite a lot of height, but the climb is far from savage as it traverses back and forward across the hillside, the trees suddenly end and reveal a landscape which can only be described as what I expect the surface of the moon to look like… hard on the eye as you struggle to cope with the detail and textures of the billions of rocks on the surface. We ride atop the plateau for an hour without bumping into any aliens or other space creatures before the landscape suddenly changes once again. The trees and bushes rise up around us and the rocks disappear, for a moment it feels like we’ve left our satellite and travelled to the south of Spain. The gradient is quite gentle which helps prolong the descending time into the seafront lunch stop of Baška, perhaps the typical Croatian town with amazing beach and scenery I had always imagined. We bathed like lizards in the sun making it hard to get going again with the pizza and coffee sitting heavy in our stomachs.



Our Croatian swansong sees us climb the hill on the opposite side of the town late in the afternoon with high hopes of descending under sunset into the town one valley across. Following our guide Danijel, we press on up the mix of tarmac and double track climb, at a pace slowed by our substantial lunch. The summit is ever-present above us with two walkers silhouetted against the skyline, and we push on with the sun, for the moment, hiding behind a blanket of cloud. Once at the summit, we were rewarded with a 360-degree panorama over the intricate coastline of the islands which thrust rather sharply out the Adriatic.























