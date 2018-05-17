VIDEOS

Video: Experimental Vibes on Two Wheels

May 17, 2018
by Ollie JONES  
The Two Wheeled Trip

by ollie-jones
Views: 489    Faves: 9    Comments: 3


Something slightly different than your typical riding shredit.

Curious to try a few new editing techniques, I may have gotten carried away. None the less I like it, and I hope you do too.

MENTIONS: @ollie-jones


2 Comments

  • + 1
 it´s like the first time making an edit, you simply have to try out all the effects possible call it experimental and then hopefully grow up and not use a simple one as an adult
  • + 2
 Sick! Keep experimenting...

