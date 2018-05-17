Pinkbike.com
Video: Experimental Vibes on Two Wheels
May 17, 2018
by
Ollie JONES
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
The Two Wheeled Trip
by
ollie-jones
Views: 489
Faves:
9
Comments: 3
Something slightly different than your typical riding shredit.
Curious to try a few new editing techniques, I may have gotten carried away. None the less I like it, and I hope you do too.
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
bok-CZ
(2 mins ago)
it´s like the first time making an edit, you simply have to try out all the effects possible call it experimental and then hopefully grow up and not use a simple one as an adult
[Reply]
+ 2
Ben-Marconi
(10 mins ago)
Sick! Keep experimenting...
[Reply]
