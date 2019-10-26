Exploring Haida Gwaii by Bike and Canoe

Trying not to forget anything while doing the final pack before we leave the vehicle for the next while.

Transforming to kayak mode. Good thing we had lots of dry bags.

On the second day we saw 5 bears...

... and I can see why. The salmon were just starting to change colour and spawn. This poor guy didn't fare so well.

This one didn't do so well either. While spawning salmon generally isn't as good, these ones had only just started and salmon steaks this fresh are still pretty decent.

We were hoping to stay at a cabin marked out on our map as "Zellers" but much like the chain of stores, this cabin was pretty dead. The black mold, mildewy beds, chewed up chairs and dead salmon skin hanging from the ceiling made us opt for our tents instead.

Three days in we finally made it out to the west coast. Most people don't kayak on this side of the archipelago due to it not having many landing points. Luckily we knew we would have good weather for a bit and went for it.

Some of the weird and wonderful animals of Haida Gwaii. Bonus points if you know what the fish on the left is.

Our lunch spot was at the ancient abandoned Haida village of Chaatl. Not much is left but the main attraction here is the Mosquito Pole. This pole used to mark the front of a longhouse and is one of the last standing poles from the 1800s.

This was my favourite campsite of the trip. A tiny inlet on the west coast of Chaatl island nicknamed the "Rubber Room" according to our map.

The secluded cove of the Rubber Room offered amazing views, a creek and ample dry driftwood for our beach bonfire. Also, the wind hammered forest looked like a bunch of bonsai trees.

Our final day proved to be the longest. Luckily though once we rounded the point and headed back east we had a tailwind. We also timed our tides perfectly and while passing through the narrow Skidegate channel we didn't even have to paddle and just let the current take us to camp.

The final kayaking campsite. We lucked out with a nice sunset that helped dry our wet everything.

First stop was the museum named Saahlinda Naay, the savings things house.

What a Haida village would have originally looked like. There was almost a forest of totem poles. I highly recommend stopping by here if you ever find yourself out here. This was by far one of the best museums I have been to. I was pretty awestruck once I walked into a room that led you towards 4 40 foot ancient totem poles standing in the light. Sadly, there were no photos allowed in the main exhibit.

Canoe and totem pole undergoing restoration.

Artwork on the bow of a handmade cedar Haida canoe. These canoes could be in excess of 15m (50 ft).

Some balancing acts next to the balancing rock en route to the beach and the push uphill to the Pesuta Shipwreck trail.

The sun had set but we were beyond stoked that we were able to ride on the beach because up until this point we didn't know if it would work. In my research, before doing this ride I had only ever seen fat bikes on it. It turns out all you need is a 2.3 High Roller with 20psi and we coasted by the wreck of the Pesuta. A 260+ foot barge that ran aground in 1928.

It was now headlamp worthy dark but we arrived at the Cape Ball Shelter.

We were happy we didn't have to set up our tents in the dark and the wind but instead we were treated to a small log hut with a stove and dirt floor. Well rested we packed up our gear and set out.

Not kidding about the cliff. I would not want to try and climb this with my bike.

We saw a lot of this over the next 3 days.

Currents from Japan carry over a lot of flotsam and jetsam. According to my Google translate app, this is a bottle of some sort of sweet potato alcohol.

After Cape Ball there is a 30ish kilometer stretch of cliffs that need to be hit on receding tide or you risk getting trapped.

We had plenty of river crossing along the way. This one was one of the bigger ones had had some salmon spawning.

With a strong tailwind Matt and Megan gave sailing an attempt. It didn't quite work.

After a solid day of beach cruising we found the Cape Fife Shelter. This one was luxurious compared to our tents and had two sets of bunk beds, a table, stove and cooking area. In fact, it was so nice we took a rest day and had a crazy rummy marathon tournament.

More cruising along the coastal landscape.

The Rose Spit was hard to ride on with it being made out of a lot of loose gravel. You can see Tow Hill, our goal for the day on the right.

There it is, the northern end of Haida Gwaii.

Once we rounded the Rose Spit we had a rough go navigating a sandy maze of almost unrideable roads. Once we hit the beach again it was all worth it again.

We needed a spot to camp and stumbled upon this lake along the way. Turned out to be the perfect spot.

Some of the local Haida who manages the hatchery just happened to stop by as we were checking it out. They had 5 big salmon that they came to drop off in the female's pen. After grabbing the fish out of the box of the truck they would run to the dock, drop them in the water, and walk them like a dog along the dock to the pen.

Once we had made it back to civilization we checked out a nearby hiking trail and were treated to some stunning views of the entire archipelago and all the way to the mainland.

The awe-inspiring green of Haida Gwaii's magnificent forests.

Thanks to Rocky Mountain for helping me out and to Sacred ride, Wildways and Ascent Cycle for keeping my bikes rolling.