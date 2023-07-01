Video: Exploring Rwanda On A Mountain Bike with Ludo May & Fred Horny

Words: Ludo May



In this second episode of Ludo May's new series called "Let's ride", we set off on an adventure in the heart of Africa, in the magnificent little country of Rwanda, alongside Fred Horny, Dan Milner and Pelden and Pilote, the local guides. An astonishing adventure to discover a fascinating people and culture, and some great biking terrain. Equipped with our bikes, we rode from village to village, meeting the local population and the many curious children who were very proud to show us their self-built wooden bikes. Throughout our rides, we were often accompanied by a horde of intrigued and smiling children. All in all, one of the most wonderful mountain biking experiences ever.Fred Horny and Ludo May on Rwanda trails.Local child presenting us his incredible self-built wooden bike.Rwanda kids having fun chasing us on foot.One of the highlight of the trip was to meet all those kids with their self-built wooden bikes.Photographer: Dan MilnerFollow more adventures of Ludo May on:http://instagram.com/ludo_mayhttps://www.facebook.com/ludomayyhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ludo_mayhttp://www.ludomay.ch