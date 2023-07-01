Video: Exploring Rwanda On A Mountain Bike with Ludo May & Fred Horny

Jul 1, 2023
by Ludo May  

Words: Ludo May

In this second episode of Ludo May's new series called "Let's ride", we set off on an adventure in the heart of Africa, in the magnificent little country of Rwanda, alongside Fred Horny, Dan Milner and Pelden and Pilote, the local guides. An astonishing adventure to discover a fascinating people and culture, and some great biking terrain. Equipped with our bikes, we rode from village to village, meeting the local population and the many curious children who were very proud to show us their self-built wooden bikes. Throughout our rides, we were often accompanied by a horde of intrigued and smiling children. All in all, one of the most wonderful mountain biking experiences ever.

Photographer Dan Milner

Fred Horny and Ludo May on Rwanda trails.

Photographer Dan Milner

Photographer Dan Milner

Local child presenting us his incredible self-built wooden bike.

Photographer Dan Milner

Photographer Dan Milner

Rwanda kids having fun chasing us on foot.

Photographer Dan Milner

One of the highlight of the trip was to meet all those kids with their self-built wooden bikes.

Photographer: Dan Milner

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Worth visiting. The mountain gorillas, food, safari, landscapes, green lush, avg 20º all year. Really good infrastructure and super clean. The people are amazing and they really love cycling. You'll run out of breath - also because of the elevation. Kigali per instance seats at around 1500m/4800 ft +/-. These people have endured so much but they've reunited and thriving.
In 2025 Kigali will host the first UCI Road World Championships on the continent
  • 5 0
 Fred Horny. Ha
  • 1 0
 I’m horny. Horny, horny, horny.
  • 1 0
 And to think they were actually trying to get to Britain!





