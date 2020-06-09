Exploring the Metropolitan Park Trails in Ecuador

Parque metropolitano

Ecuador is home to a great and growing mountain bike scene in South America, with growing trail networks all along the region. Today we are looking at Metropolitan Park, one of the mountain biking hotspots from almost the start of mountain biking in Ecuador, that has never failed to deliver the best quality trails from easy to technical. Located in the center of the capital Quito, it is one of the most popular parks in the city with around 200 km of trails.

Alejo approaching a techy section.

Like wind in the forest.

Tackling some corners.

As a kid I felt for this forest. Every time I come back for a ride, I leave energized especially when I find new lines — Alejo Cepeda

Metropolitan park is home to several races of XCO regional series and national champs, downhill regional events, national events, and many other rookie events. Also, many riders have taken their first steps in mountain biking here due to the location of the park and a wide variety of trails.

The fast root sections the park never fails to deliver.

A flowy panshot in a flowy trail.

Photography & project by: Mauro F. Cepeda.