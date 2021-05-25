EXT Announces New E-Storia Coil Shock

May 25, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


EXT have unveiled their new e-Storia, a coil shock that's designed to handle the increased suspension stress that eMTBs can generate. The Italian suspension manufacturer produces suspension components that have been used in Formula 1 and WRC, so they're no strangers to adapting shocks to suit different chassis weights.

The demands put on a shock that's mounted to a 50+ pound bike with a motor are obviously greater than what's generated by a standard bike that's 20 pounds lighter, so it made sense to come up with a shock designed specifically for the eMTB market. The latest eMTBs are getting lighter, but there are also more longer travel option hitting the market, another factor that can push a regular shock to its limits.
E-Storia Details
• Chromoly shaft
• Adjustable low- and high-speed compression, rebound
• Adjustable hydraulic bottom-out control, lock out lever
• Springs available up to 800 lb/in
• Metric standard and trunnion mount options
• Weight: 460 grams (210 x 55mm without spring)
• MSRP: 879 Euro
• Available July 2
www.extremeshox.com

The e-Storia uses a chromoly shaft and a more robust body construction to allow it to withstand those higher forces. It also has its own range of springs, which runs all the way up to an 800 lb/in option.

As with EXT's other shocks, spherical bearings are an option.
The orientation of the reservoir is designed to help avoid frame clearance issues.

Along with the beefed up externals, EXT also made changes to the e-Storia's internals. The range of the rebound and compression adjustments has been increased to allow for more tuning options, and the range of the externally adjustable hydraulic bottom out feature has also been increased.

Other details include new seals designed to reduce friction, a higher viscosity oil to keep the shock operating consistently at all temperatures, and a new main piston design that EXT says improves the shock's sensitivity and adjustability.

The e-Storia will be available on July 2, and will be priced at 879 Euro + VAT. There will be trunnion and standard mount sizes in 185, 205, 210, and 210mm eye-to-eye lengths. Claimed weight is 460 grams for a 210 x 55mm version without a spring.


EXT e-Storia

by mikekazimer
Views: 419    Faves: 1    Comments: 0




Photos: Veronica Mariani / EXT
Video: Shadin Studio

30 Comments

  • 34 2
 Nobody in the industry cares if the rider is a short 40kg woman or 120kg hulk of a man. They all should ride a 38 with maxxis quadruple down tires, but then you have 5-10kg more on your bike, that suddenly makes all the difference...
  • 1 0
 My thoughts exactly. Falling into the very heavy rider bracket, I'm actually happy to see the e-parts being released. Similar goes for the lighter riders and kids bikes, though the willingness to develop mid-high-end long travel suspension products for sub 60kg riders has been lacking.
  • 1 2
 This is a very German comment.
  • 1 0
 It certainly does, even in the 10Kg range. Some heavier and more aggressive riders just destroy gear, especially drivetrains and rims. Now imagine those on an already heavier bike.
  • 2 0
 It is interesting, i've always built my bike lighter as im on the lighter end of the spectrum, stuff like super gravity tryes instead of DH tyres on my downhill bike and xc or trail rated products on my enduro bike or lighter rims as i can get away with it but nobody ever markets products for different weight riders, as you say stuff is designed for riders from 40kg to 120kg and yet an extra 5 or so kg on your e-bike and suddenly we need a whole new range of stronger products, maybe it's to allow for a higher upper limit than normal as it's probaly likely overweight riders can get into riding on an e-bike.
  • 1 0
 @maglor: Ebikes put an enormous strain on transmission and wheels. A modern ebike motor can easily spit out torque exceeding what even a very fit athlete can do, in addition to the rider's own input.
  • 4 1
 Oh, come on now. What about rider weight? t's a press release but "it made financial sense to promote a shock specifically to cash in on the eMTB market" would have been more accurate than the marketing lingo "it made sense to come up with a shock designed specifically for the eMTB market".
  • 2 0
 I recently got a (non-e) Storia V3 on my enduro and can guarantee that it is indeed worth every penny and even more.
It is indeed boutique suspension, but EXT has got my back with every doubt and question I asked.
It requires a little more tinkering, but hat thing delivers tons of grip once correctly set up.
Now, I am so used to it that when I ride my air suspended trail bike I find myself overshooting corners or coming in too hot.
  • 4 0
 All shocks should come with spherical eyelets as standard. The difference it makes in highly loaded corners is unbelievable!
  • 2 0
 It also makes more frame designs viable, since side loads are cant be transfered into the shock.
  • 1 0
 @endoplasmicreticulum: well, with most frame designes the sideloads would still be transfered.
  • 2 1
 I don't believe it, unbelievable.
  • 1 0
 @watchtower: I don't believe that you don't believe it; it's unbelievable that you would find that unbelievable.
  • 4 0
 Hooray! We just needed e-bikes so the industry started caring about heavy riders! Good work bike industry, good work
  • 5 0
 Makes sense ebikes are heavier than normal bikes. And so are the riders.
  • 1 0
 Why the hell do they make e-bike specific suspension but there are barely any parts that suit if you're above 100kg of bodyweight... Makes no sense to me!
Probably e-coli... Aehm e-coil sells better than "ow, your heavy, here is your more heavy suspension"
  • 4 1
 I closed my eyes and thought it was the new trailer of Transformers.
  • 2 0
 Can this also be used on a non assisted bike with a + sized rider?
  • 2 0
 IIRC, Specialized did a bunch of testing and found that their race riders (at presumably 70-80kg) put far more load through their bikes than even the most "powerfully built" amateurs, so if they don't break things, hopefully you won't. However, this "ebike specific" stuff has to be a bonus for people who run out of adjustment dial or just destroy kit...
  • 3 0
 @mountainsofsussex: I'd be reasonably confident that racers do break things waaay more than us. They just don't talk about it publicly.
  • 2 0
 Damn, that shaft looks beefy! perfect for specialized bikes?
  • 2 1
 Oooooh superfaster. Finally.
  • 1 0
 relevant user name
  • 1 0
 What if you do not have a 15 k e bike?
  • 2 0
 Don't buy it? I think buying it is not enforced, so not buying it is a realistic option. It is the option I am going to take as I don't have a 15k e-bike (or a non 15k e-bike).

I do, however, have an EXT Storia shock on my non-e-bike (bike) and it is a very good bit of kit indeed.
  • 1 0
 @sargey2003: Wish buying it (or the normal Storia) was enforced, then at least I'd have an excuse for spending all my money on a lovely bike shock.
  • 1 1
 "Smoother Safer Superfaster" Haha
That claim is so rough that you can hope this coil shock smooths it out at the end.
  • 1 0
 Also has a negative coil which is an important detail left out here.
  • 1 0
 Sigh
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Pushion

