EXT Announces New E-Storia Coil Shock

EXT have unveiled their new e-Storia, a coil shock that's designed to handle the increased suspension stress that eMTBs can generate. The Italian suspension manufacturer produces suspension components that have been used in Formula 1 and WRC, so they're no strangers to adapting shocks to suit different chassis weights.



The demands put on a shock that's mounted to a 50+ pound bike with a motor are obviously greater than what's generated by a standard bike that's 20 pounds lighter, so it made sense to come up with a shock designed specifically for the eMTB market. The latest eMTBs are getting lighter, but there are also more longer travel option hitting the market, another factor that can push a regular shock to its limits.

E-Storia Details

• Chromoly shaft

• Adjustable low- and high-speed compression, rebound

• Adjustable hydraulic bottom-out control, lock out lever

• Springs available up to 800 lb/in

• Metric standard and trunnion mount options

• Weight: 460 grams (210 x 55mm without spring)

• MSRP: 879 Euro

• Available July 2

• www.extremeshox.com

As with EXT's other shocks, spherical bearings are an option. The orientation of the reservoir is designed to help avoid frame clearance issues.

The e-Storia uses a chromoly shaft and a more robust body construction to allow it to withstand those higher forces. It also has its own range of springs, which runs all the way up to an 800 lb/in option.Along with the beefed up externals, EXT also made changes to the e-Storia's internals. The range of the rebound and compression adjustments has been increased to allow for more tuning options, and the range of the externally adjustable hydraulic bottom out feature has also been increased.Other details include new seals designed to reduce friction, a higher viscosity oil to keep the shock operating consistently at all temperatures, and a new main piston design that EXT says improves the shock's sensitivity and adjustability.The e-Storia will be available on July 2, and will be priced at 879 Euro + VAT. There will be trunnion and standard mount sizes in 185, 205, 210, and 210mm eye-to-eye lengths. Claimed weight is 460 grams for a 210 x 55mm version without a spring.