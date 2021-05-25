EXT Announces New E-Storia Coil Shock

EXT have unveiled their new e-Storia, a coil shock that's designed to handle the increased suspension stress that eMTBs can generate. The Italian suspension manufacturer produces suspension components that have been used in Formula 1 and WRC, so they're no strangers to adapting shocks to suit different chassis weights.
The demands put on a shock that's mounted to a 50+ pound bike with a motor are obviously greater than what's generated by a standard bike that's 20 pounds lighter, so it made sense to come up with a shock designed specifically for the eMTB market. The latest eMTBs are getting lighter, but there are also more longer travel option hitting the market, another factor that can push a regular shock to its limits.
E-Storia Details
• Chromoly shaft
• Adjustable low- and high-speed compression, rebound
• Adjustable hydraulic bottom-out control, lock out lever
• Springs available up to 800 lb/in
• Metric standard and trunnion mount options
• Weight: 460 grams (210 x 55mm without spring)
• MSRP: 879 Euro
• Available July 2
• www.extremeshox.com
The e-Storia uses a chromoly shaft and a more robust body construction to allow it to withstand those higher forces. It also has its own range of springs, which runs all the way up to an 800 lb/in option.
Along with the beefed up externals, EXT also made changes to the e-Storia's internals. The range of the rebound and compression adjustments has been increased to allow for more tuning options, and the range of the externally adjustable hydraulic bottom out feature has also been increased.
Other details include new seals designed to reduce friction, a higher viscosity oil to keep the shock operating consistently at all temperatures, and a new main piston design that EXT says improves the shock's sensitivity and adjustability.
The e-Storia will be available on July 2, and will be priced at 879 Euro + VAT. There will be trunnion and standard mount sizes in 185, 205, 210, and 210mm eye-to-eye lengths. Claimed weight is 460 grams for a 210 x 55mm version without a spring.Photos: Veronica Mariani / EXT
Video: Shadin Studio
It is indeed boutique suspension, but EXT has got my back with every doubt and question I asked.
It requires a little more tinkering, but hat thing delivers tons of grip once correctly set up.
Now, I am so used to it that when I ride my air suspended trail bike I find myself overshooting corners or coming in too hot.
Probably e-coli... Aehm e-coil sells better than "ow, your heavy, here is your more heavy suspension"
I do, however, have an EXT Storia shock on my non-e-bike (bike) and it is a very good bit of kit indeed.
That claim is so rough that you can hope this coil shock smooths it out at the end.
