EXT Introduces Superlight V2 Coil Springs



EXT has launched a lighter coil spring, the Superlight V2. It fits the Italian brand's Arma and Storia dampers and is compatible with other manufacturers' shocks using adapters. Depending on spring rate, the V2 springs are claimed to be lighter by "up to 30% compared with previous EXT Superlight springs and other competitor products". However, using numbers from a table they provided (below), the V2 spring works out to be between 9% and 23% lighter than the unnamed competitor(s) in this comparison. That's a 33-80g absolute weight difference - not something to write home about, but nice to have if you're after a new spring anyway.



Superlight V2 Coil Spring Details



• Claimed to be up to 30% lighter than competitor springs in some configurations.

• Two length options: up to 65mm or up to 75mm stroke.

• Spring rates: 225 to 600 lb/in (75mm) and 325 to 800 lb/in (65mm).

• 25 lb/in spring rate increments.

• +/- 3% spring rate tolerance.

• 109€ + VAT

• extremeshox.com • Claimed to be up to 30% lighter than competitor springs in some configurations.• Two length options: up to 65mm or up to 75mm stroke.• Spring rates: 225 to 600 lb/in (75mm) and 325 to 800 lb/in (65mm).• 25 lb/in spring rate increments.• +/- 3% spring rate tolerance.• 109€ + VAT