EXT Introduces Superlight V2 Coil Springs

Sep 28, 2021
by Seb Stott  


EXT has launched a lighter coil spring, the Superlight V2. It fits the Italian brand's Arma and Storia dampers and is compatible with other manufacturers' shocks using adapters. Depending on spring rate, the V2 springs are claimed to be lighter by "up to 30% compared with previous EXT Superlight springs and other competitor products". However, using numbers from a table they provided (below), the V2 spring works out to be between 9% and 23% lighter than the unnamed competitor(s) in this comparison. That's a 33-80g absolute weight difference - not something to write home about, but nice to have if you're after a new spring anyway.
Superlight V2 Coil Spring Details

• Claimed to be up to 30% lighter than competitor springs in some configurations.
• Two length options: up to 65mm or up to 75mm stroke.
• Spring rates: 225 to 600 lb/in (75mm) and 325 to 800 lb/in (65mm).
• 25 lb/in spring rate increments.
• +/- 3% spring rate tolerance.
• 109€ + VAT
extremeshox.com

In this chart from EXT, the V2 spring is claimed to be lighter than the competitor springs by (from top to bottom) 33g, 80g, 62g, and 55g. Or as a percentage, 8.6%, 22.7%, 14.8% and 12.8%, respectively.

When asked how the weight savings were achieved, EXT were tight-lipped about the material composition but say the steel alloy contains a higher percentage of Vanadium. "The capacity to make lighter springs is due to the possibility to apply higher stress on the material," EXT's Technical Director, Franco Fratton said. "This allows a different design with a smaller coil diameter and shorter material for a given spring rate and travel, which finally results in lower weight."

EXT say they're able to save weight without compromising on safety, lifespan or resistance to cracking.

*Springs over 600lbs/in are not compatible with ARMA V3, STORIA V2, ARMA V2 and previous Storia and Arma models. Springs over 600lbs/in must be assembled with a reinforced abutment.

The springs are available in two lengths to suit shocks up to 65mm stroke or up to 75mm stroke. The travel of the spring is built to closely match that of the shock in order to avoid wasting material to provide extra travel that's not needed. As a result, it's important not to preload the spring more than 2mm to avoid the coil binding before reaching full travel on the damper. (Preloading a coil more than about one full turn is usually a bad idea anyway.)

They're available in a wide range of spring rates (stiffness), from 225 to 600 lb/in for the 75mm length and 325 to 800 lb/in for the 65mm length. The gaps between spring rates remain nice and small, at 25 lb/in throughout most of the range, increasing to 50 lb/in gaps above 600 lb/in. That means the steps between spring rate options are as low as 4.3% and no higher than 11%, depending on the starting spring rate.

The V2 springs will become standard on future Storia and Arma shocks and are available through EXT's website at a cost of 109€ + VAT.




9 Comments

  • 8 0
 "+/- 3% spring rate tolerance" is not good enough...
for a 500 lbs/in it yields 485 to 515
for a 525 lbs/in it yields 510 to 541
meaning that a labelled 525 can be slightly softer or equal to a labelled 500...

I had a EXT V1 475 professionally measured at 458lbs/in. That's 3,6% off.
It felt exactly the same as the 450 that came with. The 450 measured 444lbs/in
  • 1 0
 That's why I only use sprindex, probability of buying a proper spring is much higher. Even if you buy 3 traditional springs you can still have them too close or too far given this 3%. Sprindex FTW, if you have spring damper chanses are you do not care about weight anyway.
  • 3 0
 +/- 3% is already a low tolerance for a spring rate… Getting mechanical properties (yield strength or even a Young’s modulus) bellow a 3% span is virtually impossible
  • 5 0
 The outside banner is here! For the pb-puritans: reminder that you can block things like that using most ad blocking browser extensions (right-click -> block element)
  • 2 0
 I Wonder If a light spring is good... Since the Schock sits so Low in Most frames . I thought it might be good to have a more heavy spring since the Weight is so Low that it might Help a Bit against the heavy Rider. Manny ppl who Ride e Bikes say that it is realy Nice because of the Motor n the bottom so that helps a Lot with the Center of gravity.
  • 2 1
 I don't think your average ebike buyer knows how sag works, let alone are buying EXT springs. The select few who buy them know what they are doing. Anyway, lighter is better, especially for a part where adding weight may not necessarily make it more strong.
  • 2 0
 For those wondering what the * was on the chart, here is from their website:
*Springs over 600lbs are not compatible with ARMA V3, STORIA V2, ARMA V2 and previous Storia and Arma models.
*Springs over 600lbs must be assembled with a reinforced abutment (Product Code: AB028B ) .

Quite an important piece of information ...
  • 1 0
 Fair point, I'll add that in.
  • 1 1
 I'll stick with my orange fox sls coil.

Post a Comment



