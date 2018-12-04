EXT Racing Shox Updates Coil Offerings for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: EXT Racing Shox
EXT Racing Shox is proud to announce they are now offering a new line of rear shocks to meet the demand for performance coupled with a new layout for an easy fitment. Available from February 2019, the Storia V3 and Arma V3 are built and developed for mountain bikers and racers through racing fields and rider feedback.
EXT Racing Shox works closely with OEM partners and EXT athletes to deliver a custom build that will provide optimal suspension performance. The STORIA V3 and ARMA V3 have improved all of capabilities that award-winning EXT mountain bike products are known for.
The damping technology on Arma V3 and Storia V3 is a mono-tube design that retains the key benefits of the previous models: no cavitation, more control and damping consistency.
The new V3 models feature a larger diameter reservoir in order to obtain the lowest working pressure possible; the result is an even greater sensitivity than previous models. This translates on the bike as even more traction and grip, that keeps the back wheel glued to the trail.
Shaft internal design has been enhanced in order to improve stress resistance. The Storia V3 and Arma V3 feature a new refined high flow valve for a finest setting of Low and High Speed Compression, in addition to a proprietary technology that automatically splits compression and rebound adjustments, with the result of keeping every adjustment completely separated. The rebound knob has also been redesigned for a fast and easy spring swap.
Every rider can choose a full custom tune basing on bike suspension design, rider weight, and riding style. EXT engineers have been able to shave about 25 grams from the already rather lightweight of previous models (same length, same spring rate).Storia V3
The primary goal of the Storia V3 is the easy-fitment on most mountain bike frames; for this reason the shock has seen a complete redesign, and can be purchased in metric or imperial sizing, featuring standard or trunnion mounts. The Storia V3 adopts the same hydraulic and internals of Arma..
As the previous Storia model, V3 offers the revolutionary LOK Technology that allows a complete compression separate lock-out system, now totally renewed with a new design, a more progressive opening, and a totally silent working.
In order to allow every rider to use a softer spring rate and increase bike traction and handling, EXT engineers have imported from Arma the hydralic bottom out system named HBC (Hydraulic Bottom-out Control), capable to develop more than 50% of hydraulic force only on the last part of the stroke, allowing riders to avoid any kind of bottom-out issues. This technology allows the use of thinner bottom-out bumpers, increasing the amount of useful travel.
Storia V3 is designed to serve those customers who want maximum performance of a pedal-platform equipped shock, with a great support on the last milimeters of bike rear travel, with the great performance of a coil shock.
STORIA V3 features :
- 4 way adjustable (LSC-HSC-LSR-Lok proprietary system)
- High flow Ø29 mm main piston
- Ø24 mm valve piston
- Ø14 mm shaft
- Engineered rebound circuit to separate bump and rebound oil flow
- Ultra low-friction coating
- Factory tuned HBC technology
- Very low reservoir pressure for maximum sensitivity (55 PSI)
- Full custom hydraulic setup available
- No cavitation
- Very low hysteresis for high dynamic response
- High turbulent flow for very low temperature depending
- Low friction Energize seal
- Weight: 760 gr. – 205x62.5 mm. Trunnion mount – 400 lbs. spring
- PRICE: Euro 799,00 + VATArma V3
Like his younger enduro brother, the ARMA V3 downhill shock has seen lot of refinements from his previous model. Engineered with downhill focus in mind, shock structure has seen a redesign in order to be more frame friendly, with metric and imperial sizing, and both classic eye to eye and trunnion mounts.
HBC has been enhanced with a wider range of adjustment, in order to prevent bottom-out issues, while allowing riders to use softer spring rates and still have good support.
Like in the Storia V3, this technology allows the use of thinner bottom-out bumpers, increasing the amount of useful travel.
Arma V3 is designed to serve those riders who want a coil feel with very high bump sensitivity, and still are in need of a strong bottom-out support.
ARMA V3 features:
- 4 way adjustable (LSC-HSC-LSR-HBC)
- High flow Ø29 mm main piston
- Ø24 mm valve piston
- Ø14 mm shaft
- Engineered rebound circuit to separate bump and rebound oil flow
- Ultra low-friction coating
- User adjustable HBC technology
- Very low reservoir pressure for maximum sensitivity (55 PSI)
- Full custom hydraulic setup available
- No cavitation
- Very low hysteresis for high dynamic response
- High turbulent flow for very low temperature depending
- Low friction Energize seal
- Weight: 720 gr. – 241x76 mm. eye to eye mount – 400 lbs. spring
- PRICE: Euro 799,00 + VAT
Every EXT shock comes with 2 (+/- 25 lbs) superlight steel springs option.
Every EXT shock is tested on Dyno Bench before being shipped.
EXT guarantees the lifetime tracking of their shocks, from first assembly, through all services and spec. changes.
Storia V3 and Arma V3 are completely engineered, assembled and tested in Italy.
The EXT Storia V3 and Arma V3 will be available from February 2019 through EXT Racing Shox distributor and dealer network. For a complete list of bike dedicated models please contact EXT Racing Shox or visit www.extremeshox.com .
Photo credits:
Team Dirt Propain: Keith Valentine @phunkt
Team BH-Miranda: Yann Audax
Studio: Alex Luise
Video: We.Mind
