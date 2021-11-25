EXT Releases Era Fork Version 2.0





The latest version of the era receives new DU bushings that have small dimples on the portion that slides against the fork's stanchions. Those small depressions are intended to improve the flow of lubricating oil even when the fork is being compressed under a heavy load, the type of scenario that can occur during heavy braking on a steep trail, or when the fork is subjected to multiple hard hits in a row.

• Travel: 140, 150, 160, or 170mm

• Wheel size: 29"

• Stanchions: 36 mm

• Offset: 44 mm

• New lowers w/ floating thru-axle

• Updated HS3 hybrid air spring system

• Adjustments: HSC, LSC, rebound, two positive air chambers

• MSRP: €1480

• Travel: 140, 150, 160, or 170mm• Wheel size: 29"• Stanchions: 36 mm• Offset: 44 mm• New lowers w/ floating thru-axle• Updated HS3 hybrid air spring system• Adjustments: HSC, LSC, rebound, two positive air chambers• MSRP: €1480• More info: extremeshox.com

Dimpled bushings are designed to improve the flow of lubricating oil. The magnesium lowers are lighter and now use a floating thru-axle.

A top-out bumper has been added to the ++ chamber to help reduce noise.

The Era 2.0 now has a floating thru-axle design that uses a pinch bolt and a sleeve to ensure that the hub is centered in the dropouts, and that the lowers are aligned properly. Along with the floating axle addition, the new magnesium lowers are also lighter than the previous version, which keen-eyed observers noticed were identical to what's uses on X-Fusions Trace36 forks.EXT have also added a new top-out bumper that sits on a titanium plate, which is designed to reduce to keep the fork quiet when it returns to full extension. In addition, the HS3's end-stroke device has been revised with the addition of two small rubber bumpers, which EXT says, "increases reliability and smoothness even in harsh conditions."The ERA V2 will be replacing the inaugural version, but all of the upgrades the fork has undergone are backwards compatible with version 1.0. According to EXT, they will be offering an kit that can be used to upgrade a version 1.0 fork to the latest edition.