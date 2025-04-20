Extreme Racing Shox Technical Director & Suspension Innovator Franco Fratton Passes Away

It is with sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Franco Fratton, Technical Director of EXT and our beloved mentor. Franco was more than just a leader—he was a guide, a father figure, and a friend to all of us. His wisdom, passion, and dedication shaped our company, and his teachings will forever remain a precious legacy. With heartfelt commitment, the EXT team will carry forward his incredible work, because we know that is what he would have wanted. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.



È con grande tristezza che condividiamo la notizia della scomparsa di Franco Fratton, Direttore Tecnico di EXT e nostro amato mentore. Franco è stato molto più di un leader: è stato una guida, una figura paterna e un amico per tutti noi. La sua saggezza, passione e dedizione hanno plasmato la nostra azienda, e i suoi insegnamenti resteranno per sempre un’eredità preziosa. Con impegno e cuore, il team di EXT porterà avanti il suo straordinario lavoro, perché sa che è ciò che avrebbe voluto. I nostri pensieri e le più sentite condoglianze vanno alla sua famiglia e ai suoi cari in questo momento difficile. — Extreme Racing Shox