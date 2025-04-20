Extreme Racing Shox Technical Director & Suspension Innovator Franco Fratton Passes Away

Extreme Racing Shox technical director Franco Fratton has passed away after a remarkable career of pioneering new racing damper technologies.
From working as an R&D engineer at Fox Shocks Racing to Ferrari's F1 team and helping develop widely used suspension technologies, Franco Fratton was one of the world's most experienced suspension engineers and an innovator in racing damper solutions. Since 2011, Fratton has been with Extreme Racing Shox, where his "wisdom, passion, and dedication" have shaped the company into what it is today.
|It is with sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Franco Fratton, Technical Director of EXT and our beloved mentor. Franco was more than just a leader—he was a guide, a father figure, and a friend to all of us. His wisdom, passion, and dedication shaped our company, and his teachings will forever remain a precious legacy. With heartfelt commitment, the EXT team will carry forward his incredible work, because we know that is what he would have wanted. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
È con grande tristezza che condividiamo la notizia della scomparsa di Franco Fratton, Direttore Tecnico di EXT e nostro amato mentore. Franco è stato molto più di un leader: è stato una guida, una figura paterna e un amico per tutti noi. La sua saggezza, passione e dedizione hanno plasmato la nostra azienda, e i suoi insegnamenti resteranno per sempre un’eredità preziosa. Con impegno e cuore, il team di EXT porterà avanti il suo straordinario lavoro, perché sa che è ciò che avrebbe voluto. I nostri pensieri e le più sentite condoglianze vanno alla sua famiglia e ai suoi cari in questo momento difficile.—Extreme Racing Shox
Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Franco's family and friends and all those affected by this tragic news.
After the tragic news of Franco Fratton's passing, Extreme Racing Shox has shared an update for those wishing to pay their respects.
|The funeral to say our final goodbye to our dear Franco will be held on Wednesday the 23rd of April at 2:45 PM at the "Chiesa Parrocchiale del Sacro Cuore di Gesù in Campedello".
We kindly ask you, if possible, not to send flowers. A donation to AIL Vicenza (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma), where Franco was hospitalized, would be more meaningful to us.
Il funerale per salutare il nostro caro Franco si terrà mercoledì 23 Aprile alle ore 14:45 presso la Chiesa Parrocchiale del Sacro Cuore di Gesù in Campedello.
Vi chiediamo, se possibile, di non inviare fiori. Sarebbe per noi più significativo un contributo all’AIL Vicenza (Associazione Italiana contro le Leucemie-Linfomi e Mieloma), dove Franco è stato ricoverato.
He cooked dinner for Cathro and I at Sea Otter a few years back, and it was such a great evening. Especially in contrast to the impersonal, transactional bro-down that we normally experience at industry events.
I’m gutted for his family and friends, the world has lost a truly unique character. I deeply regret not making the time to visit him the past year. I hope to read a lot of Franco stories in the comments later. He will be missed.
I scored a second hand EXT shock recently and when I screw around with the settings I start talking to myself in the same amazing European accent.
His company makes some incredible suspension products (tech and performance characteristics that others have copied but wont admit). People with true passion for creating the best possible products is admirable. I do not hear this or see this when listening to big brand engineers. I hope his legacy lives on in the industry as a model to be followed.