Powered by Outside

Extreme Racing Shox Technical Director & Suspension Innovator Franco Fratton Passes Away

Apr 20, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Extreme Racing Shox technical director Franco Fratton has passed away after a remarkable career of pioneering new racing damper technologies.

From working as an R&D engineer at Fox Shocks Racing to Ferrari's F1 team and helping develop widely used suspension technologies, Franco Fratton was one of the world's most experienced suspension engineers and an innovator in racing damper solutions. Since 2011, Fratton has been with Extreme Racing Shox, where his "wisdom, passion, and dedication" have shaped the company into what it is today.

bigquotesIt is with sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Franco Fratton, Technical Director of EXT and our beloved mentor. Franco was more than just a leader—he was a guide, a father figure, and a friend to all of us. His wisdom, passion, and dedication shaped our company, and his teachings will forever remain a precious legacy. With heartfelt commitment, the EXT team will carry forward his incredible work, because we know that is what he would have wanted. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

È con grande tristezza che condividiamo la notizia della scomparsa di Franco Fratton, Direttore Tecnico di EXT e nostro amato mentore. Franco è stato molto più di un leader: è stato una guida, una figura paterna e un amico per tutti noi. La sua saggezza, passione e dedizione hanno plasmato la nostra azienda, e i suoi insegnamenti resteranno per sempre un’eredità preziosa. Con impegno e cuore, il team di EXT porterà avanti il suo straordinario lavoro, perché sa che è ciò che avrebbe voluto. I nostri pensieri e le più sentite condoglianze vanno alla sua famiglia e ai suoi cari in questo momento difficile.Extreme Racing Shox


Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Franco's family and friends and all those affected by this tragic news.


After the tragic news of Franco Fratton's passing, Extreme Racing Shox has shared an update for those wishing to pay their respects.

bigquotesThe funeral to say our final goodbye to our dear Franco will be held on Wednesday the 23rd of April at 2:45 PM at the "Chiesa Parrocchiale del Sacro Cuore di Gesù in Campedello".
We kindly ask you, if possible, not to send flowers. A donation to AIL Vicenza (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma), where Franco was hospitalized, would be more meaningful to us.

Il funerale per salutare il nostro caro Franco si terrà mercoledì 23 Aprile alle ore 14:45 presso la Chiesa Parrocchiale del Sacro Cuore di Gesù in Campedello.
Vi chiediamo, se possibile, di non inviare fiori. Sarebbe per noi più significativo un contributo all’AIL Vicenza (Associazione Italiana contro le Leucemie-Linfomi e Mieloma), dove Franco è stato ricoverato.

Links in stories.Extreme Racing Shox



Posted In:
Industry News Obituaries


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
178815 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46143 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
40140 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37015 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
31133 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28976 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28376 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
26366 views

18 Comments
  • 2290
 Franco was a legend. He had time for so many people, and always made people feel like family.

He cooked dinner for Cathro and I at Sea Otter a few years back, and it was such a great evening. Especially in contrast to the impersonal, transactional bro-down that we normally experience at industry events.

I’m gutted for his family and friends, the world has lost a truly unique character. I deeply regret not making the time to visit him the past year. I hope to read a lot of Franco stories in the comments later. He will be missed.
  • 450
 I was at that dinner with Brian and the experience made it clear that Franco saw the entire MTB community as family,,welcoming, distant and sometimes competing cousins to eat together. The first time I met Franco was long after I had developed a relationship with him as a legal and business advisor on bicycle products. He was walking through the gate at Sea Otter and I was goofing on a swing bike, cutting turns on an imaginary slalom course. Despite the prior formality of our relationship, with a twinkle in his eye, he was as curious and amused by the swing bike as any suspension product at the show. I will always appreciate his diverse and in depth interests while looking forward to projects and opportunities.. He was a sweet man.
  • 511
 So incredibly sad. Franco was such an amazing person. It was nearly 10 years ago to the day when I first went to the EXT factory to meet him and see some of the early mountain bike suspension they were working on. The way he understood and explained suspension was unlike anything l've seen. It just felt like he had a deeper grasp of the concepts, and his accomplishments in motorsport suspension were proof of that. But more than that, was that Franco was such a gracious host on that trip. I don't think I've felt more welcome by anyone before or since. It was as if I were a good friend or relative visiting, not some media hack he'd just met. That really left an impression on me, and from then on, I was lucky to consider Franco a friend. We used to catch up on the phone often to talk shop. He was one of my favorite people to talk to. Life got crazy, though, and we hadn't chatted in a while. Just last week I put an old EXT fork on my bike, thought of Franco and told myself, "I miss those talks, I should give him a ring this weekend." Wish I did that more over the past couple years. So saddened to read this news. I'll miss you Franco. You were truly special, and we were all lucky to know you.
  • 10
 We appreciate your perspectives and influence on the industry. Are you working for another media outlet? You’re missed!
  • 301
 Franco did a number of excellent podcasts with David on Bikes and Big Ideas. While I was sometimes a bit lost they were really great to listen to. He was on another level of understanding suspension for sure.
  • 90
 I wanted to share the same thing. I really appreciated his insights and experience, and his willingness to share about the philosophy and design process of EXT.
  • 71
 Ha ha!! I loved the podcast! He seemed so passionate, authentic and generous with his knowledge. Even if I couldn’t understand every second word.

I scored a second hand EXT shock recently and when I screw around with the settings I start talking to myself in the same amazing European accent.
  • 120
 Franco was such an amazing and kind human being. I only met him a couple times when visiting the Sea Otter Classic and he was always willing to chat with me about suspension concepts, even though I was just a really interested guy. He was a straight shooter that would tell it like it is and had a TREMENDOUS amount of knowledge that he was willing to share. When I learned more about him I realized that he was a HUGE influence on why high-performance suspension is what it is today. I'm not sure if the industry will ever be able to fill the void left by his passing...My heart goes out to all his family, friends, and all the employees at EXT Suspension. Franco, you were an amazing person and I feel so lucky to have met you. You will forever be missed.
  • 140
 He sounds like he was such a top guy , the world needs more Franco’s
  • 90
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUQMUlr-aJ8
  • 50
 Thank you for sharing, looked like a great humen being. May he rest in peace!!!!
  • 60
 Thanks for posting this. Clearly a lovely human
  • 30
 Listened to his podcasts on Blister bike, and although I was a bit lost at times I deeply appreciated this mans passion! I loved how he took a philosophical approach to what suspension is and shared it with the masses. I also got to speak with him at 2024 sea otter classic and listening to him in person was no different. His employees all mentioned how him and wife make them Italian dishes and drank wine together each night at sea otter. I truly admired him, and his EXT products backed it up.

His company makes some incredible suspension products (tech and performance characteristics that others have copied but wont admit). People with true passion for creating the best possible products is admirable. I do not hear this or see this when listening to big brand engineers. I hope his legacy lives on in the industry as a model to be followed.
  • 20
 Touring EXT in 2023 was a highlight. Franco had more than enough time to show us all of the details in the factory. Katia and Franco have a team of dedicated individuals that would make any owner proud. Speaking with Franco, you knew he had such a host of knowledge and could make a damper for almost any use case. Be it F1, WRC, Surron, MTB, you name it, he found the challenge easy to take on and execute upon. To the whole team at EXT, we send our condolences and support. Franco, may you find peace wherever you may be.
  • 60
 Shred in heaven bro, RIP
  • 20
 R.i.p !! Bos
  • 10
 Passing away on Easter is poetic. RIP.
  • 10
 May he Roam in Peace...







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019852
Mobile Version of Website