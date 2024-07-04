Powered by Outside

Eye-Catching New Bikes From the Eurobike 2024 Handmade Area

Jul 4, 2024
by TEBP  
Rotor Bikes

Eurobike 2024
The Rotor Bikes Heyerdahl hardtail has an amazing paint job.

Rotor Bikes is a frame manufacturer that was established in Leipzig, Germany, in 1996. For a long time it used to be a one-man-show, but now there are five people working for Rotor. They don't only make their own frames, but also make frames for other brands.

Considering that it's not a huge company, their product range is really impressive: cargo bikes, fullies, gravel bikes, you name it. Every bike can be ordered with a regular drivetrain, Pinion gearbox or geared hub.

The Heyerdahl hardtail is their trail / all mountain hardtail. I won't share any geometry numbers here, as they're just a starting point - get in touch with Rotor and they will work with you to find out what suits you best.

Eurobike 2024
Believe it or not...
Eurobike 2024
... it's the same bike.


Eurobike 2024
Here's the proof. "Go crazy" was what they told their painter.
Eurobike 2024
Now that's a nice detail.

Eurobike 2024
This unnamed prototype looks promising.
Eurobike 2024
No fancy 3D printed parts, just tubes and sheet metal. Everything is made in-house.




Alutech

Eurobike 2024
The new Alutech Pelmo

Alutech launched their new Pelmo at Eurobike. With a 3.4 kg frame and 150 / 150 mm travel it falls into the all mountain category.

While Alutech designed their frames around the shock rather than a water bottle for a long time, this might be the first Alutech frame that fits a full-sized water bottle.

There will be a limited edition of 10 frames that will get the "sanded welding" treatment (as pictured). Even though the frame is welded, many hours of polishing make the frame look as if it was made from one piece.

The Pelmo is also the first Alutech frame to boast in-frame storage. Jürgen's wife makes the bags from recycled airbags.

Geometry for size L:
Reach: 490 mm
Seat tube: 400 mm
SA: 79°
HA: 64°
Head tube: 120 mm
BB drop: -31 mm
Chain stays: 437 or 452 mm
Wheel base: 1260 mm

The frame has a BSA 73 mm bottom bracket, ISCG 05 mounts, a PM180 brake mount, a ZS 44/56 headtube and accepts 31.6 mm seatposts.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024
The full-sized water bottle is a first for Alutech.

Eurobike 2024
Choose between long and short dropouts.
Eurobike 2024
It's a new look, but still most definitely an Alutech bike.

Eurobike 2024
The access to the in-frame storage is just in front of the bottom bracket.




Bike Ahead Composites

Eurobike 2024
"The Frame"

Bike Ahead also had a spot in the Handmade Area and rightly so: While most exhibitors here are make steel, aluminum and titanium frames, it shouldn't be underestimated how long it takes to make carbon products.

It's no secret that Bike Ahead makes frames for brands such as Last and Stoll, but "The Frame" is the first frame that Bike Ahead sell under their own brand. It's made in collaboration with Carbon Team in Portugal and finished in Germany.

A size M frame weighs around 795 g, maximum rider weight is 105 kg.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

The new Bike Ahead "The Unit ICR" got a revised look and - you guessed it - holes for internal cable routing. Despite the holes and achieving an E-Bike ASTM 4 certification, the new Unit is around 10 g lighter than the previous version.

For the time being, the Unit ICR will be available in 44, 55, 66 and 77 mm length. It's 800 mm wide and also has a new clamping mechanism and top cap. The maximum rider weight is 130 kg.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024




Crossworx

Eurobike 2024
The Crossworx Trip 290 light e-bike

A Bosch Performance Line SX motor is the heart of the new Crossworx Trip 290 light e-bike. It has 140 / 140 mm of travel, a 210 x 55 mm shock and comes with an optional 250 Wh range extender.

Despite the motor, the Trip 290 has a really steep 79° seat angle. The 65° head angle is fairly standard. A size L frame will have 480 mm reach, a 120 mm head tube, 425 mm seat tube and 628 mm stack.

Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024
A Crossworx Dash 29
Eurobike 2024
The Dash 29 is designed around a massive, machined bottom bracket section.


During Eurobike 2024, Alex, the curator of The European Bike Project Instagram account, will be tracking down some of the most interesting products – look for more interesting finds in the days ahead.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
45 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 2 0
 I've spend a long time just starring on the Dash and it's details and welds. Such a nice bike. The ht model as well. Anyone looking for SB150? Smile

Sanded welding on the Alutech needs to be touched to really understand.
  • 1 0
 What's the fork on the Rotor bike? Is it an unreleased proto or is it out?
  • 1 0
 That purple green tho
  • 1 0
 One of each please







