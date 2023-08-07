F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff Breaks Arm Mountain Biking

Aug 7, 2023
by Jake  

Photos: Susie Wolff

Managing Director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff broadcast to the world that her husband and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff broke his arm while downhill mountain biking on summer vacation in Austria.

Susie’s Instagram post made the family summer vacation seem thoroughly delightful. The post included a healthy mix of mountain-scapes, kids-doing-stuff-snapshots, go kart pics, and then ends with a pic of Toto with his left arm clad in a blue cast, his despondent chamois-suspenders hanging low, escorting a child who might be wondering what is for dinner.

Toto was wearing baggy mountain bike shorts over his chamois, leaving the world at large to wonder if his crash occurred while downhill mountain biking, or merely mountain biking downhill. PB Staff will post updates as they appear on social media.

photo


6 Comments
  • 19 0
 Fake news... everyone knows he broke it slamming his headphones on the desk.
  • 24 14
 In other very important news, I woke up with a tummy ache today. C’mon PB. Really?!
  • 5 2
 thanks for expressing what I was thinking. it's ridiculous
  • 4 0
 BREAKING NEWS
  • 1 0
 And?
  • 1 1
 =\ #HealSoon





