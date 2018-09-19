Fabio Wibmer Hooks Up With Mercedes-Benz

PRESS RELEASE: Rasoulution Communication Agency
Fabio Wibmer is known worldwide for his stunning talents on trials and mountain bikes. Over 1.6 million viewers subscribe to the Austrian on YouTube and over three-quarter million more follow him on other social networks. But how does a boy from Oberspeischlach, a village with less than 100 inhabitants, become a YouTube star whose videos have already been viewed over 200 million times? Fabio caught up with his new partner Mercedes-Benz and reviewed his still young but already amazing career.
The young Austrian grew up in a family which is crazy about motorsports and started riding motocross at the age of six. For over twelve years, Fabio took part in national and international motocross races, including the 125ccm Motocross World Championship in Italy 2011. In addition to his enthusiasm for motocross, Fabio has always been fascinated by biking.
As a kid, Fabio built jumps with his friends in the forest and rode those on his mother’s bicycle, which was of course not suitable for young Fabio’s antics. In 2009 Fabio came across Danny MacAskill’s “Inspired Bicycles” video. Fascinated by the riding skills and tricks of the Scottish Bike-Trials pro, Fabio wanted a bike to do exactly the same tricks.
Fabio got his first Trials Bike during Christmas of 2010 and right away spent hours upon hours on it learning Danny’s tricks. Coupling his fascination for bikes with his interest in cameras, the young Austrian has regularly been releasing videos on his YouTube channel since 2008. Filming his tricks was the logical result of combining his hobbies. It only took a few months before Fabio’s trick repertoire had grown considerably and he finally found “his” sport.
Over the years Fabio’s videos have become more and more popular and in 2012 one of his biggest dreams came true. Fabio was one of the 15 young bikers selected for the Danny MacAskill – License to Trial workshop, where talented teenagers got to spend two days with their idol, while learning how to master their trials bike. Fabio left a lasting impression at the workshop and a few months later he got his first bike sponsored by Inspired Bicycles, the same one for whom his idol was riding for at that time.
A short time later and while they were filming a team video in the Czech Republic, another one of Fabio’s dreams came true: to be in a video with Danny MacAskill. After that, his career skyrocketed and in 2014, Danny offered Fabio to become an integral part of his global “Drop and Roll” show tour.
Fabio celebrated his international breakthrough in 2015 with Fabiolous Escape, fully produced by himself. He won the GoPro of the World contest and his video went viral. With over 45 million views on Facebook and over 16 million plays on YouTube, numerous media and TV stations became aware of the young Austrian for the very first time. This was followed by videos such as Out Of Mind", in which Fabio rides downhill on an old ladies' bicycle, and Urban Freeride Lives, which generated millions of clicks on YouTube within a short time. With over 40 million views on YouTube, Fabio's creative journey through Salzburg is one of his most successful videos to date.
While his main passions are definitely trials riding and video production, Fabio is also a keen downhill mountain bike racer. He may only have gotten his first downhill bike when he was 16 but due to his experience on the motocross bike, riding with high speed down the hill and taking big jumps was nothing new for him, resulting in him becoming the Austrian Downhill Champion in 2016, while also winning several Whip-Offs throughout the year. By combining all of these passions and teaming up with his university friend Elias Schwärzler, Fabio founded Sick! Series in 2017. In this series, the two friends inspire their fans every week with their trial and mountain biking skill by creating all sorts of challenges for themselves.
Nowadays, Fabio is almost permanently on the road, whether it’s for bigger projects like Fabioulous Escape 2
, filming for Sick! Series, touring with Danny MacAskill’s Drop and Roll Tour and his own trials show or training. This is why the time he spends on four wheels has become almost as important to the trials and mountain bike star as actually being on the bike. For the Austrian, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has not only become a means of transport and a reliable partner on long journeys, but his home away from home, where he’s able to relax after a long day of riding, whether competing, training or just riding for fun.
Fabio Wibmer:
“Nowadays, I’m on the road non-stop. I’m not a person who can or wants to sit around for a long time, so I always have at least one of my bikes with me, which doesn’t necessarily make travelling any easier. But thanks to Mercedes-Benz I have the perfect companion now. With all the hustle and bustle and the busy schedule, it’s awesome that I can simply put my bikes in the back and cruise to the next spot with good music, fully relaxed.”
Check out more of Fabio’s activities and his latest videos on YouTube, Instagram or his Facebook.
All photos by ©Hannes Berger
