Fabio Wibmer Announces Departure From Specialized

Dec 30, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


It looks like YouTube sensation Fabio Wibmer will be sending his gigantic stair gaps on a different bike next year. After five years and countless videos, Fabio Wibmer is moving on from Specialized.


bigquotesGoodbye and thank you Specialized!
It's been an honor riding the past 5 years for such a dedicated and supportive brand!
We've accomplished a lot together and it’s been an unbelievable journey.
Thank you guys for believing in me since the beginning! I really appreciate the support I got over the years ❤ It’s now time to move on and I’m super excited for 2020.Fabio Wibmer

Fabio Wibmer performs during Follow Fabio in Berlin Germany on October 10 2019. Hannes Berger Red Bull Content Pool AP-21UF9XV951W11 Usage for editorial use only
Photo Hannes Berger / Red Bull Content Pool


We'll update you when we find out who Wibmer will be riding for in 2020.

28 Comments

  • 28 0
 IS ANYONE RIDING FOR ANYONE IN 2020?!?!?!?!..........
  • 6 0
 Sam Hill isn't moving teams. So at least one
  • 2 0
 I logged-in just to ‘like’ this post.
  • 2 0
 the year of the pro-vateer?
  • 13 0
 Heard he is starting his own brand of bikes specially designed for hammering flights of stairs
  • 7 0
 called the stairmaster... wait
  • 1 0
 maybe they'll start with one that doesn't bottom into the seat every hit
  • 2 0
 @mtbmaniatv: FBM already did that
  • 6 0
 Clearly it is because specialized can't build/setup a bike for him that doesn't bottom out... bothered me a lot about urban freeride 3... bike nonstop bottoming & buzzing the seat. raise the seat man it made the video sound all messed up haha.
  • 1 0
 generally when you jump 25 stairs to flat bikes bottom out
  • 7 0
 We'll see a lot of canyon gaps and big senders. Maybe he'll get some stitches too
  • 1 0
 maybe even shift him into shape
  • 8 1
 Next: Gee Atherton is off of Atherton Bikes...
  • 1 0
 How baller would it be tho if Atherton picked up Fabio?!?!
  • 5 0
 @WasatchEnduro: that would be cracking news
  • 4 0
 Mongoose doesn’t have deeper pockets than Spesh, right?

Wibmer is SICK!
  • 3 0
 So, no more Specialized bikes. More riding on the Inspired bike and for the rest everything on the bike from "Out of Mind".
  • 4 0
 Moving to Brooklyn Machine Works.
  • 3 0
 He’d need to grow beard first...
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: so good. Lol
  • 3 0
 2020 is the return of Iron Horse bikes and Fabio is their first rider!!
  • 1 0
 I ship this.
  • 3 0
 Iron Horse Some Day
  • 1 0
 I heard he signed with Husqvarna to ride their Emtb’s...
  • 1 0
 Whats with all this lame shit?
  • 1 0
 I wish the UCI would say Goodbye to mtb
  • 1 0
 Hear me out guys Fabio = SICK! = Sick = bike company
  • 1 0
 2020, MTB STOPS EXISTING

