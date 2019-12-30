Fabio Wibmer Announces Departure From Specialized

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

Goodbye and thank you Specialized! 🙏 It's been an honor riding the past 5 years for such a dedicated and supportive brand! We've accomplished a lot together and it’s been an unbelievable journey. Thank you guys for believing in me since the beginning! I really appreciate the support I got over the years ❤ It’s now time to move on and I’m super excited for 2020. #thankyou @iamspecialized_mtb PC @hannesberger_com