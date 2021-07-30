Fabio Wibmer Becomes Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador to Help Bring Sports to Disadvantaged Youth

Inspiration from other people was crucial in my childhood and youth. I grew up looking up to other people who were heroes to us. That's what drove me and made me keep going and not give up. — Fabio Wibmer

I am very happy about our new, strong quartet of ambassadors. All four are a great fit for Laureus Sport for Good and share the spirit behind the foundation. They come from different sports backgrounds: snowboarding, mountain biking and freeride and freestyle skiing - which is great. For me it feels like a déjà vue because these are all sports I grew up with myself. But the most important thing: Fabio, Elias, Sven and Benedikt inspire children and young people in different ways. — Paul Schif

Fabio Wibmer has joined Laureus Sport for Good as an ambassador to help introduce mountain biking and other sports to disadvantaged youth. Laureus Sport for Good is an international foundation that works with more than 200 organizations worldwide using sports as tools or interventions to help children and adolescents overcome violence, discrimination, and disadvantage in their lives.Fabio and three other new ambassadors — snowboarder Elias Elhardt and freeskiers Sven Kueenle and Benedikt Mayr — will use their platforms to encourage young people to participate in the sports programs funded by Laureus Sport for Good. The more enthusiasm they can inspire, the more likely children are to be engaged in the programs and to benefit from them, learning resilience, self-confidence, values like respect and fair play, and other traits that will help them make positive changes in their lives.Laureus Sport for Good managing director for Germany and Austria emphasized that leaders like Fabio Wibmer are exactly the role models the children need: