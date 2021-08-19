Fabio Wibmer Breaks Ankle & Tears Shoulder Ligament in MTB Crash

Not the way I wanted to come back from my previous injury but sometimes things just go the other way.



I had a rough crash on the mountainbike - torn ligaments in my shoulder and broken ankle but luckily it should heal up quite fast. — Fabio Wibmer

Fabio Wibmer broke his foot while riding motocross in November of 2020 and after a short while back on the bike, he's sidelined once again. This time with torn ligaments in his shoulder and a broken ankle. Just last week, he posted that he finally felt good enough post-injury to flip again, but now it sounds like he'll have to take some more time off the bike.We can't wait for Fabio to get back to his usual antics and wish him the best of luck with his recovery.