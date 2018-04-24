VIDEOS

Must Watch: Big Moves, Big Balls & High Speeds: Fabio Wibmer Sends It - Video

Apr 24, 2018
by rasoulution Communication Agency  

Since joining YouTube in 2008, the edits of Austrian trial and mountain bike star Fabio Wibmer have accumulated over 125 million views. As just recently the number of his subscribers closed in on the mark of 1 million, it was clear to Fabio that he wanted to do something big to celebrate this milestone. The result is Fabiolous Escape 2.

Refusing to let the snow of the Austrian winter keep him off his bike, Fabio heads to Saalbach Hinterglemm to enjoy a great day in the mountains. Unfortunately, the ski police has other ideas. Attempting to outrun – or rather out-ride - the police, Fabio makes use of everything the Austrian ski resort has to offer. No gap too large to hit, no roof too high to drop, this highly entertaining police chase has to be seen to be believed.

Shot amongst the stunning scenery of Austria’s Saalbach Hinterglemm over the length of 24 days, turning his crazy vision into reality was certainly Fabio’s biggest project to date.

Hannes Berger hannesberger com

Keep up with Fabio’s activities and his newest videos:
youtube.com/fabwibmer
instagram.com/wibmerfabio
facebook.com/wibmerfabio

Photo credit: Hannes Berger / @hannesberger_com

11 Comments

  • + 4
 What a beast, wouldn't even consider most of these stunts in the dry!
  • + 2
 Not sure why, but I was half expecting the Bond Theme to bust out at the end.
  • + 3
 candide thovex would be proud (but that case at 5:00 mark needs a lawyer)
  • + 2
 der hund kann radl fahrn he
  • + 1
 Outrageous! Clearly a fan of Candide Thovex as well
  • + 1
 Kn'ell that shits BIG! As for the done before cheese. Not for me.
  • + 2
 just insane!
  • + 1
 Wow!
  • + 1
 yeeeew!!
  • + 1
 Oh my god !
  • + 1
 Amazing!!! just WOW!

