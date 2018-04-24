Must Watch: Big Moves, Big Balls & High Speeds: Fabio Wibmer Sends It - Video



Since joining YouTube in 2008, the edits of Austrian trial and mountain bike star Fabio Wibmer have accumulated over 125 million views. As just recently the number of his subscribers closed in on the mark of 1 million, it was clear to Fabio that he wanted to do something big to celebrate this milestone. The result is Fabiolous Escape 2.



Refusing to let the snow of the Austrian winter keep him off his bike, Fabio heads to Saalbach Hinterglemm to enjoy a great day in the mountains. Unfortunately, the ski police has other ideas. Attempting to outrun – or rather out-ride - the police, Fabio makes use of everything the Austrian ski resort has to offer. No gap too large to hit, no roof too high to drop, this highly entertaining police chase has to be seen to be believed.



Shot amongst the stunning scenery of Austria's Saalbach Hinterglemm over the length of 24 days, turning his crazy vision into reality was certainly Fabio's biggest project to date.




























