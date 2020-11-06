Fabio Wibmer Injures Foot While Riding Motocross

Nov 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Fabio Wibmer has posted on Instagram that he has broken his foot while riding motorcross.

Wibmer, who passed 5 million YouTube subscribers this year, is best for known for his trials and urban freeride trickery but he actually started out as a motocross rider. He rode motorbikes for around 12 years and has been a sponsored rider for KTM since February this year. Wibmer was riding with some of his filming crew and Nico Vink when the accident took place. We don't know exactly what happened but Wibmer has been left with a broken foot and has said he may need surgery.

bigquotesTook a bit of a tumble rippin' the MX bike. Foot is broken and probably needs surgery but we'll be back soon. Thanks to the boys for helping me out!Fabio Wibmer

We hope Fabio has a quick recovery and hope to see him back on our screens soon.

