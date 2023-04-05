Fabio Wibmer Robbed In Chile, Offers $5000 Reward For Missing Hard Drives

We got robbed today in Chile/Vina del Mar (next to the dunes) and quite some video equipment of us got stolen from the car. What sucks the most is that our hard drives and memory cards are gone where most of our footage from the trip to Chile was on. It‘s super frustrating as we‘ve already filmed some amazing content and we were excited to share it with you guys soon.



I thought I‘d give it a try and see if anyone of you either know something or see any of these things getting sold nearby. Chances are small but if there is someone getting us to at least the hard drives we‘ll pay 5.000€ as a reward. — Fabio Wibmer