Fabio Wibmer Robbed In Chile, Offers $5000 Reward For Missing Hard Drives

Apr 5, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Fabio Wibmer posted an unfortunate update to his Instagram this week, reporting that thousands of dollars worth has been stolen from his vehicle whilst filming in Chile. The theft included several cameras and equipment, a laptop, plus multiple memory cards and hard drives. He is asking anyone with information to reach out, offering a reward of €5000 for the safe return of the hard drives.

bigquotesWe got robbed today in Chile/Vina del Mar (next to the dunes) and quite some video equipment of us got stolen from the car. What sucks the most is that our hard drives and memory cards are gone where most of our footage from the trip to Chile was on. It‘s super frustrating as we‘ve already filmed some amazing content and we were excited to share it with you guys soon.

I thought I‘d give it a try and see if anyone of you either know something or see any of these things getting sold nearby. Chances are small but if there is someone getting us to at least the hard drives we‘ll pay 5.000€ as a reward.Fabio Wibmer



