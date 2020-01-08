Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon

Jan 8, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Fabio Wibmer announced his departure from Specialized Bicycles after a 5-year relationship with the brand around the same time that Canyon Bicycles and Darren Berrecloth parted ways. Today, Canyon Bicycles announced that Wibmer has signed with the German brand and will help the company develop a trials bike. He'll also help with product development across the entire range of mountain bikes.



PRESS RELEASE: Canyon Bicycles

With a YouTube community of around 4 million fans, Fabio Wibmer is without doubt one of the biggest stars of the global bike scene. The young Austrian inspires his community with a constant stream of videos highlighting his audacious bike skills. The recently released third part of his “Urban Freeride Lives” series recorded more than 10 million views.

Fabio Wibmer has been part of the Canyon family since January 1, 2020. “I am extremely pleased to welcome Fabio to Canyon”, says Roman Arnold, founder and CEO of Canyon Bicycles. “He is an extraordinary character, with a calm demeanor that belies an incredible work rate coupled to maximum fun on the bike. It is exactly this spirit that engages such a huge audience, that includes me! I am looking forward to our close cooperation in the development of new products such as a trial bike designed especially for Fabio, but also to developing the bikes throughout our Gravity world”.

The 24-year-old Austrian is a Red Bull athlete and is managed by rasoulution, just like the “TNT” riders Thomas Genon and Tomas Lemoine who already ride with Canyon.

We look forward to seeing what Wibmer and Canyon Bicycles accomplish together.




  • 125 7
 Fabio will definitely be putting a lot of Torque on their bikes.
  • 72 5
 That's just Spectralation
  • 46 6
 and getting Stitched at hospital
  • 61 6
 will he have the nerve´s to deal with their warranty service if he breaks the bikes constantly?
  • 41 3
 he is just striving to be happy
  • 31 2
 My Neurons are overloading while reading this.
  • 27 2
 This pun exceeds my expectations.
  • 29 3
 "Dude" how many puns can we make before we "exceed" the quantity of names canyon has created for us with their frames
  • 11 4
 Can't wait to see what kind of crazy edits he'll Strive to make...
  • 14 1
 Maybe he's going for the Ultimate mixture of disciplines!
  • 37 2
 Will he jump the Grand Canyon?
  • 20 1
 he has a sender attitude when it comes to jumping
  • 12 1
 The Holy Grail of rider and company
  • 38 2
 Lux like we are in for a treat!
  • 6 2
 Dude....you're all on a roll with these puns
  • 15 1
 I'm sure we'll see him Inflite soon!
  • 4 2
 but it's really getting on my nerves
  • 10 3
 The maximum number of puns (1) has been reached. Please refrain from making the pinkbike community cringe any further.
  • 1 1
 @funkzander: Beaucoup de LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 1
 Major changes...takes Specialized sticker off of enduro bike and inspired sticker of of trials bike and replaces with canyon stickers.
  • 3 0
 This is sick news
  • 58 4
 Canyon believe it?
  • 35 7
 Smells like lots of Hacking to flat!
  • 16 1
 All I know is that he's gonna Sender
  • 3 1
 Minchia spezzi
  • 3 0
 The dude exceeds my expectations.
  • 5 0
 Lux like he got a good deal!
  • 5 3
 @nozes: we should Strive for more friends... more torque in these puns please!
  • 61 11
 Is anyone riding for anyone else in 2020
  • 8 61
flag Pedro404 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 This comment made sense when it was the top comment on the article about him leaving Spesh, not here. You stealing it to try and get internet points on an article about how Fabio is literally riding for someone in 2020 is pretty sad, dude.

www.pinkbike.com/news/fabio-wibmer-announces-departure-from-specialized.html
  • 51 2
 @Pedro404: *sigh* Time to put on the ol'joke explainer had:

This comment is a parody of that comment, but it changes "Is anyone riding for anyone in 2020" to "Is anyone riding for anyone ELSE in 2020" referencing the fact that the early big name announcements (Fabio, the Seagraves) have been revealed to be moving to Canyon. Hence the joke that everyone will be moving to Canyon.
  • 3 55
flag pargolf8 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @MarcusBrody: Oh my god shutup
  • 18 1
 @MarcusBrody: Ooops, I totally missed that. You're all right then sewer-rat, sorry!
  • 1 1
 @MarcusBrody: *hat
  • 32 0
 Canyon must have a big budget.
  • 26 1
 cut the 30% retailers' margin, pass 20% to the consumer, keep the 10%, sit back and watch how your revenue doubles every year because the traditional brands don't care about you
  • 10 2
 @f00bar: 42 to 50% retailer raw margin.
At least in France.
  • 7 0
 @gnralized: yes, but you have to deduct the VAT, which is normally around 20% in Europe
  • 1 0
 @Mattin: Not in every country, I know about the Germans so far.
  • 1 0
 @8088yl0n it's 19% though
  • 6 0
 The hackers were nice ones and added a bunch of zeros to their accounts
  • 27 6
 My torque was falling apart after 4 months. Rear linkage issues and the bearings created alot of side to side play. Ended up selling it on quite quick. There is a 3mm head Allen key that holds the bearings in place that is made of cheese, once it came to changing the bearings after 3 months ( !! )The heads simply sheared off. I am interested in how it will hold up with Fabio..... good luck!
  • 18 0
 We will se a lot of frames in different colours Razz
  • 7 1
 Its funny how people Hype Canyon bikes and the brand and Efin bash Cube Bikes for how " Ugly, Old and whatever " their bikes are but they solve their issues quite well , and the Two15 DH Bike is really Well built.

Just Comparing 2 German Bike brands
  • 1 0
 My 2018 bike doesn't have any 3mm bolts, the smallest I can find are 4mm in the Horst link, was yours the current model? My LBS has replaced the Horst link bearings once but the other linkage bearings have been replaced 4 times, which is about the same frequency as my previous main bike.
  • 1 0
 *bushings

You most likely sheared the heads due to over torquing the bolt (it says how many nm on it ... 3 from memory)

I have had my 2018 since August with the updated yoke and still on the original set of bushings. I had no issues with the old yoke but Canyon Aus called all owners and posted them out even if people weren't having issues.
  • 1 0
 @tkdbboy: they updated that link for 2019. It has a 3mm head on the inside. It sheered off loosening it mate from factory tightenibg even after soaking before. I believe they had to update the link in 2019 after alot of the older versions had issues. Canyon did admit they had revised the link for 2019
  • 1 0
 @Panda-G: 2019 on have revised link. The 3mm is on the inside, and clamps the lower shock yoke on. Pm me I can show you pics. It steered off loosening it from factory, not over tightening. I also soaked it prior to loosening.
  • 1 0
 That's what happens when you machine bolts on a lathe instead of rolling them hot out of the forge.
  • 16 1
 This is why they never have stock. This guy is riding at least 3 of the bikes I want.
  • 15 0
 You get a Canyon, you get a Canyon, you get a Canyon, you get a Canyon. Everybody gets a Canyon!!!
  • 16 2
 Still waiting for akrigg
  • 3 0
 I´m eager to find what brand he is going
  • 4 0
 @Echaniz: yeah, i wish he'd up the PACE and tell us already.
  • 3 1
 I CANNON hardly wait for the DALE he annouces his new sponsor
  • 10 0
 Canyon trials bike would be awesome. I've always wanted one, but Inspired is too expensive and lacks any support here in Belgium..
  • 7 1
 What makes you think the Canyon will be m-re affordable? They have Wibmer bills to pay.
  • 5 1
 @glasvagas: Canyon has a lot of pros and the bikes are still rather cheap.
  • 1 1
 I love my Inspired bike(s), and Tarty Bikes in the UK is awesome for getting bikes out to most countries and providing knowledgable help. It would still be nice to have another option. Between Danny's one-off SC and now Wibmer's Canyon, hopefully someone will make something new available...

Looking closer at that Canyon though, I think it's an Inspired FourPlay repainted.
  • 1 0
 @hangdogr: my thoughts exactly. looks exactly like a 4play. I'm wondering how it will all shake out with inspired.
  • 2 1
 @kirny6: Yep that's an Inspired with a Canyon sticker.
  • 1 0
 @LaurensVR Yh, but if you look at the reason why "Inspired is too expensive", its because Street Trials isn't all that big in comparison. They have to order bikes in smaller quantities. Inspired's are super well built and definitely worth the money.
  • 3 2
 @rossluzz: No its not.
  • 12 1
 Canyon sender finally living up to its namesake
  • 13 0
 Fabio and Kaos riding the same bike, sender til the sun goes down
  • 1 0
 Genon shreds it at rampage
  • 10 2
 ...someone needs to make a meme of Thanos putting another stone into the Infinity Gauntlet - only Thanos is Canyon and the stone is Fabio, and the Gauntlet is already housing Brosnan, Barel, and the Seagraves.
  • 20 0
 Ask and you shall receive...

www.pinkbike.com/photo/18151252
  • 2 0
 @officialcorndog: Bahahahahahaha! that's awesome
  • 2 0
 @officialcorndog: that is a goddamn masterpiece.
  • 2 0
 @officialcorndog: This... this thing is a masterpiece ahahshaha
  • 2 1
 The only difference is when Thanos snaps his finger all the Canyon bikes will implode because they're the real garbage of the universe.
  • 1 0
 @scrawnydog: m.pinkbike.com/photo/18145723
  • 6 1
 >> Fabio Wibmer has been part of the Canyon family since January 1, 2020

He probably hasn't even received his order conformation email yet. Should be receiving his bikes by this time next year as long as they don't go out of stock after he orders...
  • 5 0
 Adjustable rear brake mounts on a trials bike? Dis-gust-ing! The flex, the constant re-adjustment...Nae thanks.
  • 2 0
 How else would you do it with horizontal drop outs? Do you think paragon slider drop outs would be more stable? Or would you go with vertical drop outs and a chain retentioner? It would be time to invent a chain retentioner with clutch, my experiences with them haven't been perfect.
  • 5 0
 Prototype innit. Which at the moment just looks the Stitched 360 frame with a rigid fork.
  • 2 0
 @DonnySoldier: definitely not the same frame: the bb is higher on this one while the rigid fork is roughly 10cm shorter.
  • 5 0
 @Mattin: prototype innit
  • 4 0
 @Mattin: have a look at the Inspired Arcade frames. Horizontal dropout, standard IS brake mount. Inspired figured out that a KMC-610 chain only stretches 2-3mm. So with a gear ratio of 22/16, the length of the chainstay had to be 364mm plus 3mm over time. So the horizontal dropouts were made really short/don't need sliding brake mounts. Science Bro.
  • 1 0
 @Mattin: And also. With how tight trials riders run, or should run their chain, a clutch in a tensioner would be over engineering an issue that doesn't exist.
  • 1 0
 @Mattin: those are some damn fine calibrated eyeballs you got there...

(assuming you meant 10mm)
  • 6 0
 Plain white scheme looks Sick. Wow.
  • 6 0
 Hopefully an affordable trials bike to follow.
  • 1 0
 Seriously, that would be amazing. Fingers crossed haha. Inspired bikes are beautiful but definitely not cheap.
  • 6 0
 Internet dude on an internet bike, makes sense.
  • 1 0
 Most truthful comment on here
  • 6 0
 He's got a Nerve.
  • 6 1
 Was it Fabio that hacked Canyon?
  • 4 0
 That Torque with the Öhlins shockers looks brilliant..!
  • 6 6
 It might just be me being old fashioned, but for trials I would definitely not buy a bike with disc brakes, I've bent so many of them back in the days with trials. The front brake I could accept (preferably not though) as theres not much of my bodyweight on it, but in the back I definitely would not ride anything else than Magura HS-33.

I dont want to carry a bunch of discs with me every ride. Bent disc = end of the ride. I'm also not a pro who gets all the expensive discs for free. I'm not fan of the single use / throw away culture anyways, which is what you get with (rear) disc brakes on trials bikes.
  • 1 0
 Almost every 20 rider runs disc in the rear these days, 24 guys run the front and rear but it´s street trials where risk of bending rotors isn´t that high anyway. They never were popular on 26 bikes, rarely used on anything other than TGS where spoke flex and less precise wheel placement that comes with isn´t deal breaker.
  • 1 0
 Question from a wannabe trials rider: how are your rotors bending? From crashing/dropping the bike (which I assume happens quite frequently) or is it the extreme on/off torque from bouncing on the rear all the time?
  • 1 0
 @Sardine: Typically from hitting the rotor but I´ve seen rotor bend from being installed wrong way round too, with landing on the back wheel on the edge of obstacle there is a lot of force trying the spin the wheel backward instead of forward which some rotors really don´t like.
  • 2 0
 I'm not into trials but to be honest I was always surprised too to see the transition from hydraulic rim brakes to disc brakes for trials. Apparently they can get away with this. I doubt they are bending that many rotors though because it isn't just annoying to replace the rotor, but having your wheel jam because of a bent rotor is never good even when you're bailing. Both Fabio as well as Danny MacAskill are currently sponsored by Magura so if they'd prefer rim brakes they'd get them those. They clearly prefer the disc brakes, even for trials.

I do ride a mountain unicycle with the HS33 brake mounted directly to the frame (similar to the two bolt trials mount). More modern unicycles do come with a disc brake though I think they'll always keep the rim brake mounts too. I can't see myself ride it with a disc brake but sponsored athletes are riding these in remote and demanding areas so well, apparently you can get away with it.

I recently noticed Magura now has this HSI mount which (from pictures) resembles the trials mount but with a quick release option. FIRM-tech is no longer on their website. I'll check with them, if HSI is compatible with the trials mount I'm getting that. It is nice to be able to take wheels in and out without having to deflate the tire Smile .

As for the new Canyon trials bike, if it gets the trails mount as well as a disc brake mount they're keeping everyone happy Smile .
  • 2 0
 @vinay: Canyon frame will be street trials frame just like inspired so there is very little reason for anything other than dics mounts.
  • 4 0
 Bikes look sick. Cranks on that torque look scared af.
  • 5 1
 Canyon, you mean Specialized's cousin.
  • 8 6
 I hope canyon have sent him some spare frames cos he's gonna be snapping them at least weekly
  • 3 2
 I would have guessed he changes to YT. Seemed like a better fit. But I also like how YT is becoming more of an underdog brand again without the backing of big names.
  • 2 1
 I thought YT as well.
  • 3 0
 I threw up a little bit in my mouth
  • 6 2
 dude - do what I do, stick some tape over the front camera, so when you accidentally flick on selfie mode you wont see yourself!!
  • 2 0
 That's sick...
  • 1 0
 Cool to see him carry over his suspension sponsor to Canyon bikes. Seeing those forks on cheaper bikes will definitely make more people happy.
  • 3 1
 i think he will miss his specialized after riding the DH canyon. good luck!
  • 2 0
 can we all just take a minute to admire how beautiful that white and black torque is!
  • 2 0
 The trials bike looks already finished.
  • 1 2
 It's a rebranded Inspired
  • 1 0
 @jubs17: Shoot really? I was literally getting out my debit card to buy one from Canyon. Oh well...
  • 1 0
 @jubs17: Which model?
  • 1 0
 @jubs17: No it isn´t and it´s not too hard to see that. No inspired has adjustable disc brake mounts.
  • 3 3
 We can´t buy a bike with öhlins at canyon. Maybe the frame is also especially made for wibmer. Best for the team and the rest for the customers ????
  • 5 0
 Yeah but none of the big brands besides Spesh specced Öhlins as OEM anyways, and even they stopped doing it.

I don’t blame Canyon.
  • 10 0
 You can get the frame only so this is a non-issue.
  • 1 1
 Most forks can be put on any bike. An Ohlins fork can be put on ANY major bike companies high-end bikes. Just like FOX, RockShox, ETC. So it may not be stock but it's not that it's impossible. It's the same bike you can buy just with swapped suspension.
  • 1 0
 You don't want Ohlins suspension.
  • 2 0
 Same story with the Claw right? First to Specialized, then to Canyon.
  • 2 0
 Came for the article, stayed for the puns.
  • 2 0
 Stevie Wonder could see this one coming
  • 2 0
 I just came for the comments Smile
  • 1 0
 I just came too
  • 2 0
 smells like tons of broken frames
  • 1 0
 Happy for him to get a great deal but a bit disappointed somehow... not sure why
  • 2 0
 Can they call the trails bike The Whib or at least Wibmah?!
  • 1 0
 That adjustable rear brake adaptor won’t hold very well for big drops if it slides out.
  • 2 0
 As soon as I saw this... I went, “WHAT!!!”
  • 3 2
 wait a second his trail bike is just an Canyon Stiched frame WTF
  • 1 0
 That's astonishing. I thought he'd end up with a more bling brand...
  • 2 0
 So Euro
  • 1 0
 Soooooooo... A under-bike and an over-bike
  • 1 0
 Very good move on Canyon's part.
  • 1 0
 highlight of my day right there
  • 1 0
 New Years resolution for YT and Canyon bikes: white bikes
  • 1 0
 @jubs17: I bet Inspired would feel hacked off by this!
  • 1 0
 would be so sick if canyon would spec their team series torque with Ohlins
  • 1 0
 BUT WHAT CANYON IS IT?!? not a spectral, sender or a strive?!?
  • 1 0
 that fork offset.
  • 1 1
 So now the question is WHO is not riding for Canyon?
  • 1 2
 SICK!
