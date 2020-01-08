Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon

PRESS RELEASE: Canyon Bicycles



With a YouTube community of around 4 million fans, Fabio Wibmer is without doubt one of the biggest stars of the global bike scene. The young Austrian inspires his community with a constant stream of videos highlighting his audacious bike skills. The recently released third part of his “Urban Freeride Lives” series recorded more than 10 million views.



Fabio Wibmer has been part of the Canyon family since January 1, 2020. “I am extremely pleased to welcome Fabio to Canyon”, says Roman Arnold, founder and CEO of Canyon Bicycles. “He is an extraordinary character, with a calm demeanor that belies an incredible work rate coupled to maximum fun on the bike. It is exactly this spirit that engages such a huge audience, that includes me! I am looking forward to our close cooperation in the development of new products such as a trial bike designed especially for Fabio, but also to developing the bikes throughout our Gravity world”.



The 24-year-old Austrian is a Red Bull athlete and is managed by rasoulution, just like the “TNT” riders Thomas Genon and Tomas Lemoine who already ride with Canyon.



Fabio Wibmer announced his departure from Specialized Bicycles after a 5-year relationship with the brand around the same time that Canyon Bicycles and Darren Berrecloth parted ways . Today, Canyon Bicycles announced that Wibmer has signed with the German brand and will help the company develop a trials bike. He'll also help with product development across the entire range of mountain bikes.We look forward to seeing what Wibmer and Canyon Bicycles accomplish together.