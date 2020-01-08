Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon

Fabio Wibmer announced his departure
from Specialized Bicycles after a 5-year relationship with the brand around the same time that Canyon Bicycles and Darren Berrecloth parted ways
. Today, Canyon Bicycles announced that Wibmer has signed with the German brand and will help the company develop a trials bike. He'll also help with product development across the entire range of mountain bikes.
PRESS RELEASE: Canyon Bicycles
With a YouTube community of around 4 million fans, Fabio Wibmer is without doubt one of the biggest stars of the global bike scene. The young Austrian inspires his community with a constant stream of videos highlighting his audacious bike skills. The recently released third part of his “Urban Freeride Lives” series recorded more than 10 million views.
Fabio Wibmer has been part of the Canyon family since January 1, 2020. “I am extremely pleased to welcome Fabio to Canyon”, says Roman Arnold, founder and CEO of Canyon Bicycles. “He is an extraordinary character, with a calm demeanor that belies an incredible work rate coupled to maximum fun on the bike. It is exactly this spirit that engages such a huge audience, that includes me! I am looking forward to our close cooperation in the development of new products such as a trial bike designed especially for Fabio, but also to developing the bikes throughout our Gravity world”.
The 24-year-old Austrian is a Red Bull athlete and is managed by rasoulution, just like the “TNT” riders Thomas Genon and Tomas Lemoine who already ride with Canyon.
We look forward to seeing what Wibmer and Canyon Bicycles accomplish together.
You most likely sheared the heads due to over torquing the bolt (it says how many nm on it ... 3 from memory)
I have had my 2018 since August with the updated yoke and still on the original set of bushings. I had no issues with the old yoke but Canyon Aus called all owners and posted them out even if people weren't having issues.
Looking closer at that Canyon though, I think it's an Inspired FourPlay repainted.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/18151252
I dont want to carry a bunch of discs with me every ride. Bent disc = end of the ride. I'm also not a pro who gets all the expensive discs for free. I'm not fan of the single use / throw away culture anyways, which is what you get with (rear) disc brakes on trials bikes.
I do ride a mountain unicycle with the HS33 brake mounted directly to the frame (similar to the two bolt trials mount). More modern unicycles do come with a disc brake though I think they'll always keep the rim brake mounts too. I can't see myself ride it with a disc brake but sponsored athletes are riding these in remote and demanding areas so well, apparently you can get away with it.
I recently noticed Magura now has this HSI mount which (from pictures) resembles the trials mount but with a quick release option. FIRM-tech is no longer on their website. I'll check with them, if HSI is compatible with the trials mount I'm getting that. It is nice to be able to take wheels in and out without having to deflate the tire .
As for the new Canyon trials bike, if it gets the trails mount as well as a disc brake mount they're keeping everyone happy .
