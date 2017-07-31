Fabio Wibmer's Insane Ride Through Vienna - Video

After sending it in the streets of Salzburg a few months back, the young Austrian picked the capital of his home country to continue his urban freeride pursuits.
|This shoot was just sick! I spent hours jumping into the water and climbing back out of the Danube river dripping wet, but it was hot, the sun was shining and the vibe was great, so I didn't really mind. You wouldn't believe it, but I didn't get a single flat tire during the whole shoot!—Fabio Wibmer
Photos by Alex Mandl
But those stair gaps though! Jeezes.
