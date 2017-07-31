VIDEOS

Fabio Wibmer's Insane Ride Through Vienna - Video

Jul 31, 2017
by rasoulution Communication Agency  

After sending it in the streets of Salzburg a few months back, the young Austrian picked the capital of his home country to continue his urban freeride pursuits.

Photo by Alex Mandl

bigquotesThis shoot was just sick! I spent hours jumping into the water and climbing back out of the Danube river dripping wet, but it was hot, the sun was shining and the vibe was great, so I didn't really mind. You wouldn't believe it, but I didn't get a single flat tire during the whole shoot!Fabio Wibmer

Fabio Wibmer

Photo by Alex Mandl

Photos by Alex Mandl

9 Comments

  • + 3
 Imagine if the traffic hadn't been bad at the start of the video; presumably he'd have just driven to the volleyball match and it would have been all rather boring!
  • + 1
 Oh thanks for that "includes paid promotion" warning youtube, I would never have spotted it otherwise.

But those stair gaps though! Jeezes.
  • + 3
 I could do that too if I had Eagle
  • + 1
 "Insane" is a strong word
  • + 1
 God damn that specialized looks good!
  • + 1
 That fakie down the stairs was mental
  • + 1
 Have fun replacing all those bearings
  • + 2
 You just get a new bike from the box and pass the old one to new happy owner...
  • + 1
 @b-wicked: oh yeah...good point

