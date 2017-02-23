Ratboy and Loosedog’s Beaconventure - Video

Feb 23, 2017 at 6:02
Feb 23, 2017
by Fabric  
 
50:01 does the Gap

by Fabric
Views: 7,556    Faves: 87

What happens when you take Ratboy and Loosedog to a place they've not been to before? With these boyz, a laugh is always on the cards

The Long Gap lunge

Watching you watching me

Filming for a bike check mid ride. Guess which frame this is on Pinkbike video 466168

www.fabric.cc

MENTIONS: @Fabric / @LadLife
42 Comments

  • + 54
 I said it once and I'm going to say it again.... I get so excited when I see a new 50:01 post on here! Love these videos!
  • + 3
 50:01 - brand you can trust
  • + 12
 i got exited when the put captioning for Ratboy...
  • + 30
 Great video, then there're the subtitles!!!!
  • + 24
 Those subtitles! Hilarious.
  • + 1
 i watched it with no volume at work and was happy to have finally have subtitles in a batboy video..but quickly i thought there must be something wrong with them...watched it again now, as you said, simply hilarious.
  • + 14
 Those subtitles though
  • + 12
 Still waiting for "The Official 50to01 Spotify Playlist"...
  • + 10
 That failed attempt at crossing the frozen puddle, lol Big Grin
  • + 6
 Loving 50:01 videos being posted here. Long live Ratboy and Loosedog! Also to those wondering Ratboy speaks with a pretty thick northern (Englandthat is) accent, but they got him subbed this time for us Americans.
  • + 6
 "Ratboy" "Loosedog" - Sounds like the cast from Friday, Menace to Society or Boyz in the Hood!
  • + 5
 The captions are brilliant
  • + 5
 Perfect. Absolutely perfect.
  • + 3
 What language are they speaking? Seriously...
  • + 3
 this video and a wake n bake is just perfect before class
  • + 1
 Rat's local to where i live,i can totally understand what he's saying,you guys don't know what you're missing!!! Big Grin
  • + 2
 hahahahaha fucking loved the subtitles! keep it up guys!
  • + 1
 would be awesome to see a Ratboy trail bike check.
  • + 1
 That was great, but that botched log crossing at 1:28 is one of my moves
  • + 0
 I like they look like they're freezing their pebbles off but there's warm, tropical reggae music playing.
  • + 2
 Like the sub-titles. Big Grin
  • + 1
 Joshua..I didnt expect that
  • + 0
 The subtitles I can't haha
  • + 0
 They were stoned, weren't they.
  • + 0
 Mint vid, saddles look sh1te though.
  • + 0
 Subtitles - you taking the piss...?
  • + 0
 Can anyone confirm the song? Durude sandstorm?
  • + 1
 Got it .. open.spotify.com/album/2JJWSb1SPDrxm4ujcuqt3h
  • + 0
 How did they do so much downhill to get that high????
  • + 0
 They are very high, indeed
  • + 1
 Ratboy's bike tho :0
  • + 0
 Those two should really have a punk band. Oi
  • + 0
 What's Bryceland on -- a 5010 or Bronson? Crackin paint!
  • + 0
 5010 his favorite in the lineup...custom stickers
  • + 0
 thank God for those subtitles! I couldnt understand a word! Smile )
  • + 0
 The sub titles are epic!
  • + 0
 That looks fun as fuc*
  • + 0
 Video of the year.
  • + 0
 What is Ratboy smokin'?
  • + 0
 awesome
  • + 0
 What it's all about nice
  • - 1
 This is the best 50:01 video yet absolutely loved it.

Post a Comment



