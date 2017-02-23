Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Ratboy and Loosedog’s Beaconventure - Video
Feb 23, 2017 at 6:02
Feb 23, 2017
by
Fabric
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
50:01 does the Gap
by
Fabric
Views: 7,556
Faves:
87
Comments: 2
What happens when you take Ratboy and Loosedog to a place they've not been to before? With these boyz, a laugh is always on the cards
www.fabric.cc
MENTIONS:
@Fabric
/
@LadLife
42 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 54
joalst
(6 hours ago)
I said it once and I'm going to say it again.... I get so excited when I see a new 50:01 post on here! Love these videos!
[Reply]
+ 3
Matinsky
(5 hours ago)
50:01 - brand you can trust
[Reply]
+ 12
thedriftisreal
(4 hours ago)
i got exited when the put captioning for Ratboy...
[Reply]
+ 30
chadgmail
(6 hours ago)
Great video, then there're the subtitles!!!!
[Reply]
+ 24
jdreynolds2
(6 hours ago)
Those subtitles! Hilarious.
[Reply]
+ 1
knoxville90
(3 hours ago)
i watched it with no volume at work and was happy to have finally have subtitles in a batboy video..but quickly i thought there must be something wrong with them...watched it again now, as you said, simply hilarious.
[Reply]
+ 14
TranceLov3
(6 hours ago)
Those subtitles though
[Reply]
+ 12
Nahguavkire
(5 hours ago)
Still waiting for "The Official 50to01 Spotify Playlist"...
[Reply]
+ 10
ardee
(6 hours ago)
That failed attempt at crossing the frozen puddle, lol
[Reply]
+ 6
ryanandrewrogers
(5 hours ago)
Loving 50:01 videos being posted here. Long live Ratboy and Loosedog! Also to those wondering Ratboy speaks with a pretty thick northern (Englandthat is) accent, but they got him subbed this time for us Americans.
[Reply]
+ 6
THExDUKE
(6 hours ago)
"Ratboy" "Loosedog" - Sounds like the cast from Friday, Menace to Society or Boyz in the Hood!
[Reply]
+ 5
speed10
(6 hours ago)
The captions are brilliant
[Reply]
+ 5
Sthomas
(6 hours ago)
Perfect. Absolutely perfect.
[Reply]
+ 3
nwtoney55
(6 hours ago)
What language are they speaking? Seriously...
[Reply]
+ 3
jdb06
(5 hours ago)
this video and a wake n bake is just perfect before class
[Reply]
+ 1
stigwierd
(4 hours ago)
Rat's local to where i live,i can totally understand what he's saying,you guys don't know what you're missing!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
JoseBravo
(6 hours ago)
hahahahaha fucking loved the subtitles! keep it up guys!
[Reply]
+ 1
Arod1
(1 hours ago)
would be awesome to see a Ratboy trail bike check.
[Reply]
+ 1
elbandido77
(3 hours ago)
That was great, but that botched log crossing at 1:28 is one of my moves
[Reply]
+ 0
steveczech
(3 hours ago)
I like they look like they're freezing their pebbles off but there's warm, tropical reggae music playing.
[Reply]
+ 2
ryno50485
(6 hours ago)
Like the sub-titles.
[Reply]
+ 1
philipmcm
(43 mins ago)
Joshua..I didnt expect that
[Reply]
+ 0
SDAMTB0213
(4 hours ago)
The subtitles I can't haha
[Reply]
+ 0
Sontator
(2 hours ago)
They were stoned, weren't they.
[Reply]
+ 0
Ziph
(5 hours ago)
Mint vid, saddles look sh1te though.
[Reply]
+ 0
Rocket-Rich
(4 hours ago)
Subtitles - you taking the piss...?
[Reply]
+ 0
priceye36
(5 hours ago)
Can anyone confirm the song? Durude sandstorm?
[Reply]
+ 1
priceye36
(5 hours ago)
Got it ..
open.spotify.com/album/2JJWSb1SPDrxm4ujcuqt3h
[Reply]
+ 0
nwtoney55
(6 hours ago)
How did they do so much downhill to get that high????
[Reply]
+ 0
danashane
(5 hours ago)
They are very high, indeed
[Reply]
+ 1
Alexcmarr98
(5 hours ago)
Ratboy's bike tho :0
[Reply]
+ 0
polarflux
(2 hours ago)
Those two should really have a punk band. Oi
[Reply]
+ 0
BridgitWolf
(5 hours ago)
What's Bryceland on -- a 5010 or Bronson? Crackin paint!
[Reply]
+ 0
funkzander
(2 hours ago)
5010 his favorite in the lineup...custom stickers
[Reply]
+ 0
Shaman0885
(2 hours ago)
thank God for those subtitles! I couldnt understand a word!
)
[Reply]
+ 0
joelitaker
(1 hours ago)
The sub titles are epic!
[Reply]
+ 0
Macropod
(5 hours ago)
That looks fun as fuc*
[Reply]
+ 0
UPBike
(5 hours ago)
Video of the year.
[Reply]
+ 0
martin737
(4 hours ago)
What is Ratboy smokin'?
[Reply]
+ 0
barbaricht
(4 hours ago)
awesome
[Reply]
+ 0
finndog87
(3 hours ago)
What it's all about nice
[Reply]
- 1
thenotoriousmic
(2 hours ago)
This is the best 50:01 video yet absolutely loved it.
[Reply]
