Face the Elements, Madeira's Finest

Mar 19, 2017
by IONbike  

Madeira is a lush, green forest-covered paradise. Head there to ride and you’ll expect to find (and will find) a massive variety of trails through thick vegetation. This typically involves ankle-high grass, double overhead bushes, and cloud-scraping trees (depending if it’s foggy or not). Plants pretty much seam the descents on this small island, 700 km off the Moroccan coast. It’s like riding through a botanical garden!

But while a botanical garden might be interesting for its plants, it’s the man-made trails that make Madeira damn sure interesting from a mountain biker’s point of view. And there are trails all over the island. What’s more, Madeira’s mountainous nature creates a number of microclimates which means you’ll find spots with bright sunny skies while it could be pouring down on the other side of the island. But, as always, it makes sense to get the lowdown from local riders to hit the right spot at the right time.

In May 2016, ION team riders; Julia Hofmann, David Cachon, and Rob Heran plus FastFokus filmer, Damien Vergez and photographer, Bartek Wolinski went shooting all over the island for a week. Thanks to guiding support from Jeremy at Bikulture, they brought home tons and tons of amazing footage. Including some really spectacular shots that you might not have expected from the island of flowers…

Portuguese trail paradise.

bigquotesWe found this stunning location on the very last day of our ION shooting trip in May 2016. We were totally blown away by the spot, so we decided to stay two more days on the island to make it happen. After checking the weather forecast, we re-booked the flights and came back to get the photos and footage. It's a gnarly and very steep line down towards a vertical cliff. I had to be very careful to not miss the braking point. Priceless shot by Bartek Wolinski and definitely my favorite of the whole year. Rob Heran, ION team rider since day one

bigquotesThere was not much room for error. This shot gives you a good idea of how exposed it was. The line runs all the way down to a vertical cliff. Rob Heran

Good Morning!

Right time, right place!

Surfing Elements.

"I've seen a red dress and I want to paint it black!"

Line choice with a view.

Rob Heran.

Next step: Atlantic Ocean!

In-between.

Seasideways.

Julia Hofmann.

Red line. Green fern. Blue socks.

Tunnel vision by David C.

Braap!

In some parts of the island it might rain.

Or it gets foggy.

But further down...

...there are always spots where one can escape from bad weather.

And no matter what the weather, there's a way to a poncha bar.

Adeus Madeira! You treated us well! We'll be back.

ion-products.com

MENTIONS: @IONbike / @wolisphoto / @FASTFOKUS / @bikulture / @sunnyrideoflife


