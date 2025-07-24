Video: The Kona Crew Roadtrips Aotearoa New Zealand in 'FAFO Series: Episode 4'

PRESS RELEASE: Kona Bikes
The Kona Crew is back—ditching winter to cross the globe and ride some of the best dirt on earth.
In Episode 4 of the FAFO Series, Eddie Reynolds
, Caleb Holonko
, and the crew touch down in Aotearoa to link up with local Kona athlete Elliot Smith
, who guides them through Queenstown’s most iconic spots.
From there, they head north, sessioning legendary trails in Whakatū, Nelson and Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington, before landing in Rotorua, where Eddie takes home GOLD at Crankworx. Along the way, they explore, send it, get weird, and soak in the stunning landscapes that make NZ a mountain bike paradise.
Shenanigans and good times guaranteed.