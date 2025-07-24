Powered by Outside

Video: The Kona Crew Roadtrips Aotearoa New Zealand in 'FAFO Series: Episode 4'

Jul 29, 2025
by Kona Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: Kona Bikes

The Kona Crew is back—ditching winter to cross the globe and ride some of the best dirt on earth.

photo

In Episode 4 of the FAFO Series, Eddie Reynolds, Caleb Holonko, and the crew touch down in Aotearoa to link up with local Kona athlete Elliot Smith, who guides them through Queenstown’s most iconic spots.

From there, they head north, sessioning legendary trails in Whakatū, Nelson and Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington, before landing in Rotorua, where Eddie takes home GOLD at Crankworx. Along the way, they explore, send it, get weird, and soak in the stunning landscapes that make NZ a mountain bike paradise.

Shenanigans and good times guaranteed.

photo
Elliot Smith, Coronet Peak, Tāhuna Queenstown
photo
Caleb Holonko and Elliot Smith, Rude Rock, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Elliot Smith and Eddie Reynolds, Rude Rock, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Caleb Holonko and Eddie Reynolds, Gorge Road, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds and Caleb Holonko, Gorge Road Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Caleb Holonko, Gorge Road, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Gorge Road, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Gorge Road, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Caleb Holonko, Gorge Road, Tāhuna Queenstown
photo
Eddie Reynolds, Gorge Road, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds and Caleb Holonko, Huck Yeah, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Caleb Holonko, Rat Attack, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown
photo
Caleb Holonko, Rat Attack, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Elliot Smith, Rat Attack, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Elliot Smith and Caleb Holonko, Rat Attack, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Caleb Holonko, Dream Track, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Dream Track, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Dream Track, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Dream Track, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Dream Track, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Caleb Holonko, Hanley's Farm Pump Track, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Arrowtown Skate Park, Kā-Muriwai Arrowtown
photo
Caleb Holonko, Arrowtown Skate Park, Kā-Muriwai Arrowtown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown
photo
Caleb Holonko, Ben Lomond Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Elliot Smith, McNearly Gnarly, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Mini Dream Track, Fernhill Trails, Tāhuna Queenstown

photo
Eddie Reynolds and Caleb Holonko, Māwhera Greymouth

photo
Caleb Holonko, Greymouth Skatepark, Māwhera Greymouth

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Greymouth Skatepark, Māwhera Greymouth

photo
Caleb Holonko, Karitane Trails, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Karitane Trails, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington
photo
Eddie Reynolds, Karitane Trails, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

photo
The Rules, Karitane Trails, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington
photo
Caleb Holonko, Karitane Trails, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

photo
Caleb Holonko, Matairangi Trails, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

photo
Caleb Holonko, State Highway 1

photo
Caleb Holonko, State Highway 1
photo
Eddie Reynolds, State Highway 1

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Spa Park Jumps, Taupō

photo
Mason Bryant, Spa Park Jumps, Taupō
photo
Mason Bryant, Spa Park Jumps, Taupō

Crankworx World Tour 2025 Rotorua New Zealand.
Eddie Reynolds, Crankworx Whip-Offs, Skyline, Rotorua

Crankworx World Tour 2025 Rotorua New Zealand.
Eddie Reynolds, Crankworx Whip-Offs, Skyline, Rotorua
Crankworx World Tour 2025 Rotorua New Zealand.
Eddie Reynolds, Crankworx Whip-Offs, Skyline, Rotorua

photo
Caleb Holonko, Afterburner Jumps, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua

photo
Eddie Reynolds, Afterburner Jumps, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua

photo
photo


Regions in Article
New Zealand

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kona Caleb Holonko Eddie Reynolds


Author Info:
konaworld avatar

Member since Nov 18, 2008
151 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
167092 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46406 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46287 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44290 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44183 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40152 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
32822 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32392 views

11 Comments
  • 70
 So what was the conclusion after FAFO? New Zealand is the best?
  • 20
 Pretty Much!
  • 50
 Enjoyed the shitttttttttttt out of that!
  • 50
 how does this 23 omg fest only have 2 comments and 2700 views ????
  • 20
 No idea to be honest, this shredit is dope....
  • 30
 This edit represents what biking is/was to me. Good times, road trips, new spots. I need fore of this in my life again.
  • 20
 My first MTB was a Kona entourage becouse of Aggy, good to see they are keeping the spirit of shred alive.
  • 30
 Hell yeah! Very solid content
  • 20
 Epic edit, brilliant job from the crew...
  • 30
 sick riding, stoked!
  • 10
 So good, watched this one back to back - Shreddy and Holonko for PM!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036116
Mobile Version of Website