VIDEOS

Fail Of The Month - August

Oct 21, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
Evoc

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for August.

#1 - Big Bear, USA

Nose Manual fail

by Woodyditsler
Views: 11,780    Faves: 5    Comments: 4


#2 - Whistler, Canada

Trains gone wrong - Aline

by NRG123
Views: 9,663    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


#3 - Sydney, Australia

OTB Eject

by BT180
Views: 10,250    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


#4 - Vancouver, Canada

Empress OTB

by tjcombs
Views: 10,337    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


#5 - Bristol, UK

Fort Bill take out

by Joebohobo
Views: 10,615    Faves: 6    Comments: 4


#6 - Bariloche, Argentina

"Testing" the new jump

by juanmaboos
Views: 10,586    Faves: 8    Comments: 4


#7 - San Diego, USA

Possible Fail of the Month?

by mateo67
Views: 9,515    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


#8 - Vancouver, Canada

Nice case

by DandelionDan
Views: 9,180    Faves: 9    Comments: 2


Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.

Keegan Wright had a massive crash through the rocks early in training.

MENTIONS: @evocsports


Must Read This Week
Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In
80346 views
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
58008 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
56100 views
Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video
55953 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
53048 views
It's Going to Be Harder to Qualify for a DH World Cup in 2018
50445 views
Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve
44159 views
Felt Bicycles 2018 - First Look
43234 views

29 Comments

  • + 44
 lol the random finger at the end of #5 lol
  • + 27
 A well deserved finger I must say
  • + 7
 Damn... put him in the wall haha. As we say here in the South... rubbins racing! Gotta trade a little paint every now and again...
  • + 2
 @arnaldur: I wonder if he was a fan of the rider who got taken out or something. Either way that was a filthy takedown.
  • + 2
 Uhm... that wasn't random.
  • + 5
 @mi-bike: "PUT HIM IN THE SHRUBBERY!"
  • + 20
 seems a bit late to be coming out with August's fails.... let alone September
  • + 2
 If this was all they had to choose from this time then they could have just skipped August entirely.
  • + 9
 #7, oh f*ck that was stupid. dude, you can't just ride straight off of ledges!
  • + 7
 About the only thing not stupid in that vid was his full face.
  • + 1
 Every single part of that vid is a fail
  • + 6
 A lot of these would be ok if they used some upper body strength.
  • + 4
 Nice to see mostly bone friendly OTBs. Rare I make it through one of these without a stomach dropping cruncher.
  • + 1
 Slo-ver The Bar
  • + 4
 Pinkbike should of played a joke on themselves on how they failed to post these videos sooner
  • + 4
 Perhaps the backpack should go to PB for failing to post this at an appropriate time
  • + 3
 #4 doesn't even need video. The sound alone is horrifying.
  • + 3
 Gotta be #8 with the 80:20!!
  • + 2
 Number 6 is the winner this month and the rest of contestant - Keep practice boys ! LOL
  • + 2
 Ragdolls... Ragdolls everywhere.
  • + 2
 #7 Looked like he suffers from sleep apnea.
  • + 1
 Wrong ailment dude, sleep apnea means you stop breathing while you are sleeping.
  • + 1
 Ha! #1 classical snow summit goonery
  • + 1
 Spot on haha
  • + 1
 Search pinkbike Friday fails on youtube. 40x more gnarly than these
  • + 1
 #1 tried to make it into some new move...
  • + 1
 #2: An Aussie causing trouble at Whistler?
  • + 1
 That started slow; glad it picked up from #5 onwards.
  • + 1
 Hahaha yess.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049596
Mobile Version of Website