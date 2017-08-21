VIDEOS

Fail Of The Month - July

Aug 21, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for July.

#1 - Whistler, Canada

Brutal crash on Schleyer

by meafroninja
Views: 4,399    Faves: 25    Comments: 21


#2 - Jakarta, Indonesia

Crash @sebex

by wikenrider
Views: 1,873    Faves: 0    Comments: 3


#3 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

kid goes flying after casing jump

by dirtfun13
Views: 2,163    Faves: 0    Comments: 4


#4 - Rotorua, New Zealand

Lucky Save

by jmym119
Views: 1,773    Faves: 0    Comments: 3


#5 - Vernon, New Jersey

Sending Cabin Drop Too Deep

by lineskier1925
Views: 2,047    Faves: 2    Comments: 4


#6 - Eagle, USA

Dislocated broken ankle

by scotttherider
Views: 2,474    Faves: 1    Comments: 5


#7 - Melbourne, Australia

Broke my collarbone and accepted the fact straight away

by morcombemedia
Views: 1,388    Faves: 1    Comments: 5


Winner - #8 - Prague, Czech Republic

Chatel Black Shore Fail

by mmm2ppp
Views: 2,348    Faves: 5    Comments: 6


Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.

Catching Matt Simmonds in 3 2 1...

  • + 9
 In the last one is that the same corner from the video where that the 3 guys all follow each other off to the ski run on the right? Looks like they put a little rail up. C'est bon!
  • + 1
 haha yes I thought the same !!! It kinda makes you jump out of it .. Smile
  • + 4
 #1 And that's why you should wear gloves...
  • + 4
 yes, whenever I smash my knee im always happy to be wearing gloves
  • + 3
 The last one is hilarious.
  • + 2
 Thanks first one for me, just one if those things
  • + 2
 You lucky lucky b@stard.....
  • + 1
 Is #8 the same spot that went viral when everyone launched it to flat onto the ski run? If it is, you can't win!
  • + 1
 No.8, is this where the expression 'backsliding' comes from?
  • + 1
 Really really really waiting for this.. Hahahahaha.
  • + 1
 Number 6, frozen in flight.
  • + 1
 Is no.2 drunk?

