Fail Of The Month - November

Nov 28, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
Evoc

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for November.

#1 - St. George, USA

Gap Fail

by Mattwiest007
Views: 701    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


#2 - Whistler, Canada

Cut Yer Bars tech climb F up

by joedaho
Views: 788    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


#3 - Downington, USA

HH Crash

by HodRaske
Views: 507    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


#4 - Zilina, Slovakia

Mini jump failure ends with broken elbow

by jxxw
Views: 802    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


#5 - Puchov, Slovakia

Backflip fail

by BikerSk
Views: 1,053    Faves: 3    Comments: 3


#6 - Nelson, New Zealand

Forgot to zip my pants up. Still gonna sendit!

by KiwiShredder
Views: 626    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


#7 - Barr, France

Crash Châtel Reboul jam: 2 broken wrists

by Elsass67rider
Views: 982    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Winner - #8 - Verson, USA

Pat McCarter US Open Crash

by patmcc
Views: 2,449    Faves: 39    Comments: 7


Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.

Harry Parsons made the sparks fly on his run after seeding 4th in juniors. Unfortunately those sparks were literal and not the figure of speech that would imply a better outcome than what you see here.

MENTIONS: @evocsports


