Fail Of The Month - October

Oct 30, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
Evoc

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for October.

#1 - Skykomish, USA

Hilarious Mountain Bike Crash

by TheBikeDrifter
Views: 3,005    Faves: 4    Comments: 5


#2 - Vancouver, Canada

Northern Washington tree attack

by DandelionDan
Views: 2,015    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


#3 - Melbourne, Australia

Drop to Face

by GnarDudely
Views: 1,719    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


#4 - Port Moody, Canada

fail of the month submision

by bikerboy97197
Views: 2,638    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


#5 - Bristol, UK

Loosey Goosey takes a tumble

by amcyeomans
Views: 2,075    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


#6 - Santa Cruz, California

Bucked on Tabletop at Zees

by jakefergy19
Views: 2,068    Faves: 1    Comments: 3


#7 - Wałbrzych, Poland

Dzikowiec DH fail

by loku1
Views: 1,446    Faves: 0    Comments: 6


Winner - #8 - Prague, Czech Republic

Chatel Black Shore Fail

by mmm2ppp
Views: 23,693    Faves: 72    Comments: 19


Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.

This went nearly as bad for me as it did for him. The crashes were plentiful today.

MENTIONS: @evocsports


