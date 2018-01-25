PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Failing the $2,000 Bike Challenge - Opinion

Jan 25, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Mike Levy


"Bikes are so damn expensive these days,'' my buddy said to me with much more than just a tinge of angst in his voice while we poked through a local shop. ''Really, $8,000 for a freak'n bicycle isn't right. We're being fleeced,'' he went on before going down that ol' 'I can get a motorbike for that much money yadda yadda yadda' spiel. He's completely on-point, of course; he really can get a decent motorbike for that price. He continued his rant by saying the obvious; that a fancy Santa Cruz, Trek, or any other high-end push-bike costs around the same as a decent motorcycle but doesn't even include an engine, which leaves the taste of getting ripped off in his mouth.

Raise your hand if you've heard that tired comparison before, and now raise your other hand if you also get that same odd aftertaste. I bet a lot of you have both hands in the air right now.

I disagreed with him, however, and made the argument that the old motorbike vs. mountain bike comparison is silly, but not because of cost scaling or manufacturing quality and quantity, or even because one has an engine and the other doesn't. Instead, I think he's wrong because value is a subjective metric when we're talking about toys, which is exactly what these things are. Just like nearly everything that we buy, some people are willing to pay more or less depending on what the product means to them and what it'll do for them.

While I'll concede that the above is just my (correct) opinion, I then made this point to him: if you want, you can spend much, much more on a mountain bike than you could have ten or fifteen years ago but, at the other end of the MSRP spectrum, you're getting a hell of a lot more bike for your buck... I think.

And, because everything in my life has to end up being some sort of silly competition, he countered by challenging me to build a proper, trail-worthy mountain bike, a bike that I'd actually want to ride most days of the week for a few years, all for $2,000 USD. The ''want to ride'' part is the important bit; it'd be easy to spend less than half that amount on a bike that's singletrack-ready, but my rig needs to have a suspension fork, dropper post, and a bunch of gears because, well, I guess that I'm soft.


Charge Bikes and Fabric 2018
  It'd be easy to assemble a singletrack-worthy klunker like the inexpensive Charge Cleaver, but I need something with gears and a suspension fork these days.


We ended up at the $2,000 figure because I said that I think it'll take $3,000 to get the job done but then I tried to remember the last time I had a spare three grand laying around and it's definitely never. So we went with a (slightly) more realistic number. And before you go off to type out a comment about how I'd be better off buying a complete bike, keep in mind that'd be too easy and that I don't want to buy a complete bike because then I couldn't write this rambling op-ed. In case it wasn't obvious, Ramen noodles are my number one ''nutrient source,'' and $2,000 is still a metric shit ton of money to me so, at the risk of raising the ire of many LBS diehards, I'll have to do my best to stretch my make-believe coin out by doing my theoretical shopping online. I'm building my $2,000 dream bike here, remember, and that means sniffing out the best deals.

This should be easy, I thought. $2,000 is more than enough money, I thought.

Because I want my machine to be shiny and new rather than save money by buying used but end up with a bike that looks like it's had a train run on it, I'm going to choose a hardtail frame with geometry that I like rather than a pricier or used full-suspension frame sporting similar numbers. Remember, when it comes to numbers, geometry is always more important than travel, and that's especially true when the other number - your budget - is on the small side.

Enter Kona's $550 USD steel Honzo ST frame. I'm all about those big wheels, the geometry leans more towards rowdiness than raciness, and while the steel frame is a boat anchor compared to the fancy pants carbon model I spent so much time on last year, my budget doesn't give a shit about weight. I could also save some coin by going single-speed thanks to the Honzo's nifty dropouts, but I'm only a part-time masochist and need gears.

For the stuff that makes me go, it's going to have to be a single-ring setup, and I'd love to get some 11-speed bits because I'm picky about those big jumps between gears. I found a complete Shimano SLX 1x drivetrain online that ticks all those boxes, and it's going for a pretty reasonable $224.99 USD on CRC. I don't need to spring for a guide (I hope) thanks to the clutch and 'ring design, and the 11-42 cassette and 30-tooth chainring will provide ample range for anything I don't want to walk up.

Next up: some sort of suspension fork. It'd be easy to blow half my budget on something fancy, but I'll need to show some restraint because I'd also like my bike to have wheels. Wheels help. Now, suspension companies seem to keep a pretty tight leash when it comes to online sales, but I did manage to find a current year RockShox Reba RL for $500 USD on Jensen that makes a lot of sense. I'd pick the 120mm-travel option, sans remote, and call it a day. I'm not a big guy and can get away with 32mm stanchions, but this is one component where I could see heavier people (#healthyateverysize) wanting something burlier.

So now I have a Kona Honzo ST frame ($550), an entire SLX 11-speed drivetrain ($224.99), and a Reba RL fork ($500); grand total so far: $1,274.99 USD. Eesh, this is more difficult than I expected. Next up is finding me some inexpensive but wide wheels, and a dropper post that won't break my budget or break itself. For the latter, I'm going to take a pass on the really inexpensive ones and go for X-Fusion's $199 USD Manic dropper with 150mm of stroke. I know how reliable the Manic has been and that's worth the extra money to me.

Wheels... this was a hard one. In an ideal world, there'd be loads of 29'' wheels that use a 30mm wide aluminum rim and sell for around $300 USD, but that's too much to ask, it seems. And yes, if I had a bigger budget, I'd direct more moola towards wheels as they have a big say in how a bike performs. My solution: DT Swiss' M 1900 Spline 30 wheelset sports a rim that's, you guessed it, 30mm wide internally, and Bike24 has a set on clearout for 274,90 € that translates to roughly $330 USD. They're pricey for my budget but everything else is too skinny (#healthyateverysize).

Uh oh, that puts me at $1,872 USD (without factoring in the government's cut), and I'm still missing any of the running gear that I'd also need. I'll probably require a stem, handlebar, grips, tires, and on and on, but I'll have better luck at crushing Richie Rude at deadlifts than I do of finding all of that for my remaining $128.

Thankfully, there are a handful of decent complete bikes that you can pick up for around $2,000 USD that are essentially ready to shred right off the showroom floor, which wasn't the case ten years ago. For that amount of money, you can find a bike with fun geometry, pretty good tires and running gear, a decent suspension fork, and even a dropper post. And that's a good thing because it looks like I failed the '$2,000 bike challenge' by a country mile. I admit defeat on this one, and I also have to admit that while I'm not surprised, I am kinda bummed that I'd have to part with well over $2,000 USD to piece together a burly, BC-worthy hardtail that won't fall apart after a hard year of use and that I'd want to keep around for a long time. Now it's your turn.

So, there you are with $2,000 burning a hole in your fanny pack but every complete bike that makes sense is out of stock. That means that if you want a mountain bike, your only choice is to piece it together a trail weapon for your needs... could you assemble a bike that you'd be happy to ride for a few years? And what would that bike look like?

Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
69577 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
53052 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
42440 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
41775 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
40124 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
37846 views
Movies For Your Monday [Now With 100% More Candide Thovex]
37814 views
Eightpins NGS1 Integrated Dropper Post - Review
36280 views

156 Comments

  • + 129
 Good read but if I had $2000 to build a bike I would go to the YT website and buy the 2017 Jeffsy 29 for $1949.
  • - 12
flag loopie Plus (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Cool story.....if we were talking about which complete bike to buy
  • + 21
 I'd probably do the same if I was buying complete, which obviously makes more sense.
  • - 4
flag RedBurn (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Buying a new is so damn c*nt...! In belgium the ATV is 21% can you imagine ???? 21% of the price you pay directly goes for the state... f*ck it!! On the SECOND HAND MARKET with 2000$ you have a 2 year old bike that was worth 6000$+ new.... THIS is a good deal. Don't be a victim of the industry by buying new
  • + 31
 @RedBurn: ??? have you think about what we do in Europe with all that taxes???
Go to the States and get a broken bone to find out... jeeez. You'll rather to fly straight back to Belgium with a broken femur than pay for just an ambulance ride.
  • + 4
 @ismasan: good point about healthcare, I have to say that since I'm a mountain biker, I went at least 10 times to the hospital in five years, and I always recovered quite well. Cant complain. But still, it doesn't change anything when it comes to buy a new bike: you just wanna have the best deal for your money and for that, the second hand market is without a doubt so much better than the "new" market. Smile
  • + 4
 You are totally correct here. The primary purpose of the challenge was to prove that you didn't have to spend outrageous money on a bike you would like to ride. I don't know how that turned into building one up from scratch. Imagine what would happen to the price if you tried to do the equivalent with the motorcycle in the comparison!
  • + 1
 @ismasan: a effing men! I hate living in the states
  • + 3
 @RedBurn:
"Don't be a victim of the industry by buying new"
You mean a victim of the state right? Your second hand market is thriving because your government has their hand in your pocket on new purchases.
  • + 1
 @humanpowered: Can people go that route with a dirtbike? Sounds like a silly question but I honestly don't know.
  • + 0
 @mergleman: Then why don't you move? Honest question.
  • - 13
flag Pro29r (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 There's no room for socialists in mountain biking.... Every innovation is driven by demand and us will willing to pay. Socialists don't innovate they suck people like me dry to pay for a nanny state here in CA.
  • + 1
 @mergleman: then move. This is about buying a $2k bike.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: You can build a Harley from catalog parts, but that's about it. No one makes aftermarket frames and engines for modern dirt bikes, so you just buy the whole bike and modify to taste. An aftermarket fork costs $5000+, so you better have big money if you want to bling out a dirt bike.
That said, I bought my first dirt bike, a used 2005 Yamaha YZ250 for $2200 and it was a great bike. If you are a decent mechanic, dirt biking and mountain biking are similar in cost. If you pay for all your service, then dirt biking costs a bit more, because dirt bike mechanics are paid more appropriately, while good bicycle mechanics are currently underpaid. Cheers.
  • + 33
 I did it.

I built up a Chromag Rootdown for $2500 Canadian, which is a just a touch over $2000 USD.

Most of the parts were brand new take off's and some were barely used parts. They all came from the Buy and Sell. Took me about a month to get all the bits and put it together. I have a Pike, X1/GX drivetrain, Guide RSC brakes, Stan's wheels and a Reverb. I can't say I will ever buy a complete bike again after doing it.
  • + 2
 I got a used one for $2000, and it's the bike that I'll ride until it breaks, then I'll get another one. So much fun! The majority of the parts that came on it were new, or almost new, Pike DA with 6 rides on it, new in the box RF Turbine Cranks, brakes.
It's the bike that never broke down last year. I've only had to replace the wheels once in 3 years!
  • + 2
 @saintjimmy: this makes me so happy just bought a used rootdown frame off of buysell to build up with spare and used parts... You've justified my decision, thanks haha!
  • + 3
 @saintjimmy: I've taken mine all over, including down to Australia. I'd rather ride it than any other bike I've ever owned. The only thing I've had to replace is tires and brake pads because I keep wearing them out.
  • + 2
 @Leafs1: you won’t be disappointed. These Rootdowns handle everything you can throw at it, and more. Such a fun, capable bike!!
  • + 1
 I've been searching the buysell for an xl rootdown frame for months. And that's exactly my plan to build one up with all buysell parts and whatever closeout deals at crc I can find to get an awesome hardtail under $2500.
  • + 31
 A metric shit ton would actually be $2,204.62. An imperial shit ton would be an even $2,000, not sure if that helps your cause or not.
  • + 30
 I would just use the Pinkbike Buy/Sell section. Great deals to be found.
  • + 10
 THIS ^^^ ALL. DAY. LONG. My bike (yeti sb95) was $1600 (january 2017) and was practically brand new. Why not advocate to piece together a good bike rather than need to buy EVERYTHING new? get a new frame and buy used components. Also, you dont feel near as bad when you break something straight away.
  • + 8
 +1

Get a good 26er and have enough left over for a stack of minions, a suspension service and beer.
  • + 16
 Agreed. $2000 could get quite a decent bike second hand. I don't know why anyone would do anything different.

However if everybody could please keep buying new bikes, not using them and selling them at a splendid price then that'd be grand!
  • + 1
 Agree. I get a ton of New/Used stuff that are take offs or change of plans for big discounts. Mike you could had a Pike over the Reba for the same price.
  • + 1
 @jbutland: Yup, I know. But I wanted to try to do it with new parts.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: Good write up. I think $2000 is a tough price point if you are going for something that you WANT to ride everyday. I just built a Honzo (ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb15554678/p6pb15554678.jpg) which fits that bill but still went to $2800 with a few parts from my shelf and good prices from my LBS.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: as a guy who ride $9k bikes as a job, you might not be too used to surf the interwebs in search of mid range parts deals.
I think it could be done Smile
  • + 1
 @warhorse: Yeah, I think I would have ended up right around that price if I finished the build. I'm kinda disappointed that I needing way more than $2k to end up on something that I'd WANT to ride.
  • + 2
 @ismasan: It was learning experience haha
  • + 3
 @ismasan, @mikelevy: completely doable new (if you make a few concessions). As a tall man, I much prefer 29 myself, but there is a huge amount of 27.5 parts available much cheaper. I just spent 20 minutes browsing Jenson and CRC ONLY and came up with a bike that would be a blast to ride, durable, and cost a total of $1,735. One. Thousand. Seven. Hundred. And. Thirty. Five. Dollars. That leaves over $250 for other cycling accoutrements!

NP Scout 275 frame ($350)
Fox 34 Performance ($340)
WTB TCS 27.5 ($380)
Shimano SLX drivetrain and brakes ($375)
Dropper: KS eTen lever (which I happen to like and have had good success with - YMMV) ($100)
Saddle: Charge Spoon ($25)
Bars: RF Chester ($50)
Stem: Hussefelt ($25)
Grips: Velo Lockon (cause budget) ($10)
Tires: WTB Vigilante ($80)

Of course, many of these parts are on a rotating sale so you would have to be in the right place at the right time. But if you spent a little more time looking, and expanded your purchasing sites to a few more retailers I figure you could shave another $100 off.
  • + 1
 @MortifiedPenguin: Nice shopping. Need to add a headset and pedals to that? Also not sure if drivetrain comes with BB or shift cable and/or housing. Brakes have discs included, and adapters? Will also need either tubes, or tubeless valves and sealant, and maybe a roll of gorilla tape? Those little things that always get you when you come to build from scratch.

Edit: Okay checked, SLX kit comes with BB and discs. Nice! Those other small bits still needed though.
  • + 1
 @Hwulex: Kona Wah Wah composite ($40), Brand X headset ($25), and I bet if you asked really, really nicely (read: bring treats) your LBS would hook you up with some sealant and valve stems. I've also had good success making my own for cheap.

Still have money left over.
  • + 3
 @MortifiedPenguin:

Don't forget to add $500 Time pedals. Oh and maybe a headset.
  • + 17
 On one DeeDar frame £200, Manitou Mattoc Pro 2 £330, Flow S1 Wheelset £284, Gx Eagle Groupset £312, Brand X dropper £100. Finish the rest off with cheap bits from One One. Hell of a bike for the money.
  • + 7
 Yup, nice selection, especially the Mattoc - so underrated.
  • + 2
 under $500 for a mattock pro 2 is crazy
  • + 1
 Where from exactly because I don't see the Manitou that cheap...
  • + 1
 @clarky78: I saw it once for €350, but not anymore
  • + 1
 @clarky78: ChainReactionCycles has them For £332
  • + 12
 Pretty hard to beat the Nukeproof Scout 290 for under 2k
  • + 3
 Amen brother
  • + 1
 Or any crc bike once it hits clearance
  • + 8
 "I'll probably require a stem, handlebar, grips, tires, and on and on, but I'll have better luck at crushing Richie Rude at deadlifts than I do of finding all of that for my remaining $128"

Stem: Brand-x stem = $10
Saddle: brand-x cutout saddle: $15
handlebars: nukeproof neutron 780mm width: $30
tires: Maxxis High Roller 2 $88 pair
grips: ODI elite grip pro (my favorites) $23
pedals: shimano M530 $26

total: $192

If you opt for the X-fusion slide instead of the RS Reba (both 120mm) you get an extra $145 to play with. (www.worldwidecyclery.com/collections/suspension-forks/products/x-fusion-slide-29-rl2-suspension-fork-120mm-travel-tapered-steerer-15mm-axle-black)

That'd even let you upgrade to a nicer saddle like a wtb volt at $40.

I think it's doable. (I also live in a state without taxes.... so with taxes you start to run into more trouble.)
  • + 3
 Good call on the Slide and Brand-X stuff.
  • + 2
 god bless brand-x for their sane pricing. $10 stem. their 68 degree HA mtb frame is like $170, too.
  • + 8
 So, ride and love for 2 years... maybe. 1,920.65. Built via Jenson. Hardtail, boost wheels, bitchen color scheme

Specs are:
Chromag Stylus Frame
Tight Yellow, large
$688.00

WTB Asym TCS I35 27.5" Boost Wheelset
Asym I35 TCS 32H / Rear 12X148 Boost
$199.99

SRAM NX 11 Speed Trigger Shifter
Black, Rear, 11 Speed, X-Actuation
$24.99

Shimano XT BR-M8000 Disc Brake
Black, Left Hand Lever, Front
$89.95

Race Face Ride Low Rise Handlebar
Black, 710mm Width
$29.99

Truvativ Hussefelt Stem
Blast Black, 40, 31.8mm, 42 Height
$24.99

Chromag Juniper Saddle 2016
Bright Red
$27.99

Truvativ Hussefelt Seatpost
$28.99

Sunrace CSMX8 11 Speed Cassette
11-42 Tooth, Silver
$63.99

SRAM NX GXP X-Sync Crankset
Black, 175mm, 32 Tooth, No BB
$107.99

Shimano Saint Bottom Bracket
Gold, M810/820 68/73mm
$21.99

Race Face Sniper Grips OE
Red
$3.99

Shimano PD-M424 SPD Pedals
$29.98

Shimano XT BR-M8000 Disc Brake
Black, Right Hand Lever, Rear
$89.95

Shimano SM-RT56 6-BOLT Rotor
180mm, SM-RT56M
$12.99 x 2

Fox 34 Float Performance 27.5 2017
120mm, Black, 15X110MM, Pedelec
$339.99

WTB Bridger 27.5+ TCS Light 27.5X3.0 Tir
$60.95 x 2
  • + 8
 I buy used 26" bikes for peanuts all day.
After all, 26" is unridable, everyone knows that!
(I actually remind them they are 26" so they don't feel that bad about being low balled)
  • + 9
 A good Hardtail doesn't need anything made in the past two yrs to be a fun and durable bike...Frame under $300...26" wheels on clearance...2x groupo on clearance...etc....
  • + 7
 The days of building a bike up from scratch, or swapping parts from my old bike to my new frame have become too cost-prohibitive to me (not to mention the increasing number of the parts that won't fit on a new frame). It's a lot cheaper to buy a complete bike than to spec that same bike yourself, even shopping all the sales you can find.

Add in the cost and time of having to research which headset, bb, crank spindle length, seatpost size, seatpost collar size, etc. you need to order to fit said frame (and then to find those available at your sale price, in a color you like), and it's become a lot harder than it used to be.
  • + 6
 I think that both of my mountain bikes are under 2k USD. The key is not paying msrp on new stuff, buying expensive parts used, keeping functional stuff around forever, and learning how to build a bike from parts. It's totally possible, but you have to be fairly disciplined about it.

Examples:

Chromag stylus (jensonusa), marzocchi 350cr (ebay), flow MK3 on zee hubs (built them), zee/xt 10sp drivetrain (old), m785 xt brakes (used), fox dropper (old), etc.

Scott voltage (rental), fox coil (ebay), boxxer team (pinkbike), flow MK3 on saint hubs (built them), zee drivetrain (old), deore brakes (ebay), etc.
  • + 5
 Let me do an article like this. My way. I can build you a 2-year-old or less, AM/Enduro full-suspension carbon framed bike for under $2000. Drivetrain will be new, frame/fork/wheelset will be used...but i guarantee you wouldn't know that by looking at and riding the bike.

I know I can do this because i've done it upwards of 10 times already. I'm working on three right now in fact. Ok technically not exactly because two of them are alloy, but you get the point.

Or, how about my new challenge (one of the 3 I just mentioned i'm working on) - a bike matching the above description, completely free. Yup. It's not magic - buy complete build with enough parts value to offset the frame, sell off all parts = free frame. Buy next build for fork, or wheelset, or brakes, or whatever. Keep going until you have a whole bike. So far i've got a 2016 Uzzi 275 frame, 2018 Rockshox Yari RC, 2017 Flow Mk3 wheelset, all completely free. I've already got the Zee brakes and XT drivetrain located. Time certainly becomes an issue with this approach, that's why I call it a "challenge".
  • + 5
 All hail our new raven overlord
  • + 2
 @MortifiedPenguin: Bow to Overload Raven or be banished to the salt mines for eternity.
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: the one downside to your "free" bike is needing capital upfront to buy the complete. Once you get the snowball rolling though, this is an excellent method. I actually accidentally did this with a car - bought one for $6,000 kept a few parts, sold the remainder for $5,500 and bought another for $4,000.
  • + 7
 @MortifiedPenguin: Yes there is a whole other side to my story that I left out. I started doing this about four years ago, and it was much more primitive back then. These days I have my own account dedicated to my 'business" (had to separate things out from the family accounts to keep the wife from going insane) in addition to Paypal, and I work within PB, Ebay, and Amazon to find deals, along with keeping a close eye on CRC, Merlin, and Jenson for clearance deals.

I've built bikes for members here, and for local friends. Basically I figured since I have the mechanical ability, physical space, and monetary resources, I would help out guys who really want to get into the sport but just cannot afford the outlay required. But the initial investment was $2000. I parted out a bike that I got a really good deal on, made myself a quick $500, and realized "hey, this could be something". So I just kept going.
  • + 2
 @TheRaven: That is awesome.
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: @TheRaven: That is super cool and a good service
  • + 4
 Honzo st 550
Sram NX 200
Suntour Aion 394
Stans S1 400
Shimano Deore Brakes 80
Shimano SM-RT56 6-BOLT Rotor 20
RF Chester bars 40
RF Evolve Stem 34
RF Chester Pedals 50
Brand X ascend Dropper 110
WTB Volt comp 35
WTB Trail Boss F& R 70
Lizard Skin 494 Grips 9

Total $1992
  • + 5
 every mountain biker and their trail dog knows you can't build a bike cheaper than buying one. (with new parts) This article is just the same old news recycled with a click-bait title. I say shame, shame I say.
  • + 2
 Frown
  • + 1
 Yeah it's not cheaper. But damn,it's fun! There's something to be said about having a bike "built" by yourself,and knowing that nobody in the whole world has one exactly like that.
  • + 4
 "Thankfully, there are a handful of decent complete bikes that you can pick up for around $2,000 USD that are essentially ready to shred right off the showroom floor" - Could have ended the article right there. I built mine for around $1500.

I'm seeing a pattern on here the last week or so with articles clearly trying to justify the ridiculousness of the pricing of bikes and components nowadays. I get it, the industry has lots of cash flowing through it and companies want to keep it that way. This is called conditioning. It's gradually making incremental changes and upping the price slowly over time, then when $3k became normal, then $4k etc.. so now when people see $8k bikes people think, "wow, that $4k bike is a great deal." When even a $4k bike is pretty silly for the average weekend warrior to spend on a bike.
  • + 7
 Huh? I think you're digging too deep. I couldn't piece together a bike that I'd want to ride for $2,000, which is the opposite of justifying expensive bikes, isn't it? It's just a fun little exercise to try, nothing more.
  • - 1
 @mikelevy: Here's how you solve the puzzle -- go to China..

Frame: FS 29er Yishunbike frame from AliExpress incl. shipping and import tax - $532
Fork: X-fusion Slide 29" or RockShox something: $350
Shock: RockShox Monarch on eBay: $200
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX for $385 from AliExpress (crankset, chainring, cassette, chain, brakes, rotors, bottom bracket, derailleur, shifter)
Handlebar: Chinese carbon for $13
Stem: Chinese carbon for $15
Grips: Ritchey WCS for $11
Headset: Token tapered for $25
Wheelset: Look around for deals at $300 pair
Tires: Schwalbe Rocket Ron pair from Merlin Cycles: $65
Shift Cable, Der Hanger, Seat Clamp, Headset Spacers from Aliexpress: $10
Saddle: AliExpress carbon w/ padding: $25
TOTAL: $1931

I know it hurts defecting on your affiliates, but it's how you save.
  • + 3
 @zdebruine: I cannot think how any bike with Rocket Ron tyres would ever count as a "a bike that I'd actually want to ride most days of the week for a few years".
  • + 2
 @amrskipro: Ha, those original RRs were so scary. Toilet paper casing that had a pressure window about 2psi wide. Anything outside of that and you were going to die.
  • + 1
 @zdebruine: Instant death handlebars, instant death stem, instant death seat, instant death tires, maybe instant death frame... Yep, you'll get two years out of that.
  • + 3
 I personally think the motorbike vs pedal bike argument is pretty valid tbh. you can get a really good used mx bike for about 4000 CAD and make it fully race ready (not supercross) for about 2500 CAD more (tires, susp work, FMF slip on, high comp piston etc) in terms of a DH race bike youd probably spend the same in the used market far more for brand new.But one has infinitely more working/moving parts and Id say the tech in a mx bike is far more developed than DH bikes..
  • + 1
 Would you say they're more advanced? I work in a multi-sport store where we recently started selling moto gear and we got a KTM 450 for the dealer down the road to display in store. I was really let down by thing. Single pivot suspension, comes in one size, geometry isn't a discussion, the finish work was pretty lame. The controls seemed real cheap and basic, brake levers had brutal ergonomics. I would like to know more about the suspension products in moto are the OEM forks and shocks just super shit, because people are likely to replace them right away or at least spend a bunch on tuning? Or is the industrial design just far more advanced in mountain bikes? The stock fork on that KTM looked like something off a wal-mart bike.

After the years and years of hearing about "I could buy a moto for that" I really expected much, much more. To me it seemed like the goal was the make the thing as cheaply as possible, with the motor costing the vast majority of the product. Even then the motor seemed lame, needs so much damn maintenance. Perhaps I just need to get more involved in the moto scene, but to me the moto seemed expensive for what you got.
  • + 1
 @bonfire: I would 100%. Unfortunately I would also say that your run down of a KTM is pretty skewed depending on the year. The 2017s 2018s are some of the best bikes around.. the WP AER forks are again some of the best suspension forks on the market right now, you may not like their styling. I think they dont sweat the small stuff because "brake lever ergonomics" isnt something thats really going to affect you unless you are riding at the top 0.00001% level. I think the suspension linkage is basic and universal across the board because they figured it out a long time ago and have stuck with the best formula. Motors dont need a huge amount of maintenance if you arent hitting the rev limitter all ride long. I would say they are far more advanced. The large companies have much more resources to put into R&D and the benefits of producing a genuinely fast bike are much larger (Look at the KTM/Dungey takeover)
  • + 3
 I am sure that @mikelevy knows he can get new and used bikes for cheaper. But, his point is finding a new build that makes him psysc’d to ride for a couple years. Tough thing to do, not just putting the cheapest parts together and voila, a bike. Point taken on the article. Pinkbike has done a great job recently with reviewing parts and bikes that we actually ride, versus just super bikes. Thanks Mike.
  • + 2
 If bikes were too expensive, they wouldn’t exist. Companies charge what they charge to make a PROFIT. That’s why anyone gets in business and if it isn’t it’s what they need to stay in business. Profit isn’t a bad word or thing. There’s no motivation for companies to make us an über-süper bike or parts if there’s no profit in it for them. It’s not a charity. $8,000 bikes exist because there is a market for them...and $7k, $6k, $5k, $4k, right down to a $799 Cannonade. Let your wallet punch its weight. But if your $2,000 bike doesn’t come with Eagle and a Fox Factory fork, and you don’t want to pay more, you’re gonna need to buy used or on closeout. That’s what I do.
  • + 2
 If $2k was my budget, I think a used steel HT frame and new, inexpensive parts would be the ticket.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Good plan. I still like a full suspension bike and would search out used. I’ve seen Expert Enduro 29’s for about $2k in great shape. One can also find great deals, flip and work their way ‘up’ if they’re careful.
  • + 2
 Most people who are putting bikes together are doing it for closer to 1500, and can't have the luxury of buying new stuff. I like the article, though. I feel like you could have gotten that bad boy finished off for the 200 you had left, though.

I just bought the most expensive bike I've ever purchased... $1900 for a 2017 Vitus Escarpe XT on CRC, new. Prior to that I'd purchased 2 bikes for $1500 (1 EP back when I was in the industry - GT Sensor 1.0 my only other new bike ever, and 1 used DH- Moorewood Izimu).

I'm an engineer, in my 30s. So, I imagine I'm probably at or above the median of incomes for users on this site. Sure, I pay a mortgage, and I've got some school loans, but my car is paid for, so really, my monthly costs aren't crazy. This isn't to brag, it's just to set the scene. I don't think I could ever justify spending 4k to 5k on a bike. I don't know how enough people can to have it be the new normal for upper end bikes. It boggles my mind. The thing is- they aren't getting nicer!

My GT was MSRP 3k (again, paid 1500). Full XT, full Fox, Richey/WTB bits, ALU frame.

Now, 3.2k (chalk 200 up to inflation, which adds up) gets you the lowest possible spec Sensor. NX drivetrain, Deore brakes, RS Recon/Monarch. "GT" hubs with WTB/RF bits.

So the same money now gets you downgraded drive train, brakes, wheels, and suspension. Still an Alu frame. What gives?
  • + 1
 Giant Trance 2 in the US retails for $2850 off the shop floor. Full fox, 1x11 SLX, Dropper, SLX brakes, and it comes setup tubeless EXO highrollers with sealant in the wheels. Bikes come with insane value these days. Trance 3 is $2,350, 1x, dropper, tubeless, RC fork, Deluxe rear shock.

Trek Remedy 8 is in the mid $3,299, gets GX Eagle, Guide Brakes, a Dropper, a Lyric, a Re:Aktiv shock, just add sealant and away you go.

Why anyone would buy a GT is beyond me, poor value, failure prone I-Drive, brutal geo.
  • + 4
 +Giving tour of PinkBike, opens mysterious doors+

"Now folks this is where normal people buy their parts to build bikes, PinkBike Buy-Sell"
  • + 2
 Non-biking friends think I’m crazy for spending thousands of dollars on my bikes. They always ask why I can’t buy a bike from Walmart or Canadian Tire lol some people just don’t get it !!!!
  • + 1
 I paid a grand for a slighlty used giant reign so this story is just a load of crap to me. Buy used and find a great deal is the moral of this story!!! No bike should even be close to the prices bike shops and even direct dealers ask for. Just look at hope for instance. How can you slash 2 grand off your bike and still make money? Because despite the bullshit the industry leads you to believe bikes are relatively cheap to manufacture. It all comes down to how greedy a company is. There is no bike out there that is actually worth 10 grand they just slap a rediculous price on it and if it sells then boom Ive watched the price of bikes skyrocket over the years. Sure bikes are better then they were 20 years ago but they aren't worth a 500% mark up from what they were. I remember when $1500 would get you the best bike in the shop now its almost the bottom of the barrel when it comes to buying a quality bike.
  • + 1
 I just built a new Canfield Balance and I tried to put the best of everything in it and I am sitting @ about 7K right now. Now I started a build of used parts I had and I will build a full DH bike for under 1700 So I am super happy about that.
  • + 1
 Transition covert, net investment less $2k.
Bought frame, float rp23 and float 36 rlc used for $600. Had drivetrain/wheels from an old build that was $800 but recouped half from selling non-compatible parts. Used dropper for $150. Brand new pedals, cranks/bb, and gx drivetrain upgrade (minus selling old drivetrain) was maybe $300ish with labor. Tires were maybe another $100. Plus miscellaneous maintenance has it at maybe 1700.

The bike isn't top of the line but it definitely rips.
Used is the way.
  • + 1
 I just put together a SC hightower for about 1700 usd. to be fair, i already had some of the parts laying around and got the frame/fork/wheels on craigslist but id be much happier buying used, especially in a world where a lot of people hardly ride something before selling it off.
  • + 1
 I built a Chromag Rootdown BA for just south of $1700. Full disclosure, I am a part-time shop tech and I heavily leveraged my EP options. The frame, fork, cockpit and wheels were all bought factory direct through industry deals. I'm a Trek Ninja, so I got my wheels, tires, cockpit through them, I called Chromag and they made me a great deal on the frame and pedals and MRP was extremely generous on the Ribbon. I bought the XT drivetrain and Magura binders at cost through my shop and Wolftooth gave me a break on the narrow/wide.
When I decided I was going to buy a new bike this year, my first choice was a Fuel EX 9.8 through Ninja, but I decided I wanted to keep with the hard tail and spend less than the cost of the Fuel, plus I wanted steel, since I was sick of carbon bikes.
  • + 3
 The thing is, building a FULL SUS bike under 2k is really hard, especially if you mostly want new products only. But with a hardtail frame, it's achievable.
  • + 1
 You can totally build a full-suspension bike for under $2000, you just need a Chinese frame, Chinese carbon cockpit, and really basic suspension. If you were blind you'd never know the difference. $600 for frame w/ shipping, $100 for cockpit, $400 for wheelset, $500 for fork/shock, $400 for brakes and drivetrain and random parts. All new.
  • + 1
 I bought my bike brand new from LBS.
2014 troy carbon. Paid $4300 at the time, and within the next year added a few upgrades wich come up close to the 6k range. It is expensive but i still ride the bike and still LOVE it. I plan on ridding it a few more years.

No regrets

would love to build the next one myself and see if i can come up with a ride as fun as my troy for a bit less money.
  • + 1
 If I can build a 1500g carbon wheelset for $500 then surely you can build a decently-wide aluminum wheelset for less than $300. Novatec hubs can be had on eBay for $100 a pair, spokes are only a dollar each for regular Champion 2.0, nipples are $0.15 each, and rims can be as low as $40 for something decent. That's well below the $300 range for something hand built and strong.
  • + 1
 Yup, it'd have to be that route instead of pre-built.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: This also excludes the fact the average joe isn't fully capable of building his own wheels and would likely need them built. That blows the budget pretty rapidly on the wheel build.

$100+$80+$64+$9=$263 not going to get a wheelset built for $40. Pre-built is so much cheaper. A $300 wheelset isn't hard to find, especially if not super picky about rim width.
  • + 1
 i got an $8000+
2015 giant glory advanced 0 for $2200. It was a total steal! It even had brand new fox 40s and like a $150 seat lol. I'm never going to find a deal that good again
  • + 3
 "It was a total steal!"

It totally sounds like it was.
  • + 1
 I think going a mix of used and new is the way to go. Bikes are mechanical items, so with a little elbow grease and some know how most things can be serviced back to life saving, probably, half the cost of the new item.
  • + 1
 Fun article Mike. It'd be interesting to see what your total would have ended up with, had you continued and purchased everything (grips, brakes, headset spacers, pedals, etc.)
  • + 16
 Maybe I should finish off the build, actually buy the parts, and then ride and review the bike? Could be interesting.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Swap out the DT-Swiss for Stan's wheels, and do it!
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: and then compare it to a stock Honzo AL DR ($1,699 full retail) to see whether steel is real enough to warrant the difference.
  • + 2
 I just bought a Cannondale Prophet frame and build it with parts from my other bike. Total worth: less than $500.
Contenment and moderation is the key (to life).
  • + 1
 low expectations help as well...
  • + 3
 I had a Prophet! Agreed on the contentment.
  • + 1
 Like you said, the motorbike vs pedal bike argument is so weak. Unless you ride a motorbike to and from work everyday I can almost guarantee I'm getting more hours out of my pedal bike than any recreational motorbiker.
  • + 4
 The Reba is a shit fork and you know it.
  • + 5
 Huh? For me personally it's a no brainer, best used fork, little money can buy. Reliable and easy to work with. It's a genuine work horse for any short travel fully or any hardtail. Sure, Pike or 34 is bettahz but they cost a lot, even on second hand market, whereas if I want a Reba I get one under 300$ in great condition within 2-3 weeks of checking classifieds. Why would I buy pre 2016 Revelation or something in those ways, while it's nothing more but a Enduro/ trail hyped Reba?
  • + 6
 Shit? I don't think so.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: take a look at the manitou machete. you can get them new for around $300, i would put it on par or better than a reba, and they can be upgraded with a shimmed compression damper for like $70
  • + 1
 @xeren: Manitou forks sure look tempting. My problem is that if you come with one to a mechanic in Sweden they will tell you to fix parts yourself. Meanwhile they have boxes full of RS parts
  • + 2
 My two favorite complete bikes under $2k are:

1) SC Chameleon 27.5+
2) Commencal meta ht am (haven't ridden one yet, but looks great on paper)
  • + 1
 I think there is no way I could do this new but I did manage to build a very park worthy Trek Session 88 using a mixture of online parts and parts from the PB B&S. Bike looked great and was a great ride.
  • + 3
 What could be more satisfying than to be riding and catch the guys ahead of you on a lot less bike?
  • + 1
 One of the reasons that I love short-travel bikes so much.
  • + 1
 If you use your bike almost everyday and you enjoy it who care if it cost 7000 or 8000$ it's just money and youbonly live once f*cking enjoy it
  • + 4
 Brakeless?
  • + 15
 Personally, I'd keep the brakes. And call me crazy but I'd rather have a dropper post than a suspension fork.
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: Just thought it was odd they werent included, they cost a substantial amount of money and to me, they are one of the most important parts. But with a solid xt setup, after the $90 each set off jenson, you are still stuck with rotors and adapters and you will have to bleed the lines as well, costing around $300
  • + 6
 @PivotPoint1: I ran out of money before I got to the brakes, but I'd probably go with an inexpensive set of TRP two-piston stoppers or something like that.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: but it was more important to get a dropper?
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: Not crazy at all Mike. Ditch the bouncy bits for chubby rubber in the 2.6-3.0 range and shenanigans can be had all day. Had a few dual 3.0 bikes bitd...heavy back then, but should be fun today with the current tire selections...
  • + 2
 @laxguy: Than a suspension fork? For sure. Obviously, I'd need brakes but didn't even get close to fitting them in under budget.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: You could run mechanical disc brakes like BB7s, which are about $80 per brake including 180mm rotors (about $65 or so per set with 160mm rotors). A set of inexpensive avid levers is $16 plus cables and housing for another $10. So, $160+$16+$10=$186. Hydros are great and SLX is awesome, but mechanicals work fine and cheap and easy to maintain - no bleed kit required.
  • + 1
 @MisterCouch: I'd avoid mechanical discs unless I absolutely had to use them. I think I could find some closeout hydros for the same price. Maybe.
  • + 1
 I got a 9 month old Banshee Spitfire with Rockshox Pike RCT3, Monarch RT3, reverb stealth, halo wheels and full XT Deore groupset for £1600.
  • + 1
 I bought a 16' Honzo ST frame with the idea of a budget bike in mind... $2600 and my traded 06' Cannondale F600 later, I have my dream bike. 10/10 would do again.
  • + 1
 FAIL
I bought on 2016 a kona honzo al, it costs less than $2.000
Then came a dropper post (CB highline), GX transmission, Tubeless tires, carbon handlebar....
  • + 1
 With all the deals that must be available to bike industry/media types, I wonder what is the most @mikelevy has spent for a new bike.
  • + 1
 $7,200 CAD many, many years ago for a Santa Cruz Super 8 with a White Bros fork, original Hayes brakes, and a bunch of other stuff.
  • + 1
 Craigslist, Ribble, Jenson, Pinkbike buy&sell and CRC, along with learning how to lace wheels can save you massive amounts of money and you get lotsa satisfaction
  • + 1
 to me it looks like eventually spending 3k, but being really happy with the results.
  • + 1
 Agreed, it'd be around $3k for me as well.
  • + 1
 I've got around 2 grand each into my trail bike and dh rig, both feel great and rip like hell
  • + 1
 Pray along side Tony Robbins for insight as what to do with the 2k. How to build a 29+ bike w only 2k?
  • + 1
 You have to buy used if you want high end parts on a budget. It’s unfortunate but true. Great article though!
  • + 2
 Great idea for an article!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy I got super exited reading this, because you essentially built my bike! I wanted to build my own for around the same price point, and was just over 2K overall. Finished my build this past October. It's a 16 Honzo ST frame, Rockshox Yari (I'm like 225 so I need those 35mm), X-Fusion Manic dropper, and Shimano SLX/XT drivetrain. I guess great minds think alike, it's a riot to ride!
  • + 1
 @cdavebolt: Sounds like a great bike - nice!
  • + 0
 Put 2000 down as deposit then pay the rest of your dream build off for the rest of your days , just don’t tell the Mrs!!!

Superbike goal achieved
  • + 1
 I agree, building a bike for 2k is tough, off the top of my head a new norco fluid 2ht, could be a option. just saying.
  • - 2
 Well, starting off, here is a great deal and has the seatpost and shock and frame for USD 599 and comes with a warranty: www.commencalusa.com/frame-meta-ht-am-fork-dropper-post-xl-c2x24298099. You could then put your SLX and brakes and tires, etc. all included for under $2k. So, there you have it, a great bike for under $2k.

But then you are probably not an XL
  • + 1
 That IS a great deal, but being second hand. I have nothing against second-hand, but it kind of falls outside the "rules" of this contest.
  • + 3
 I could just run a 70mm stem pointing backwards...?
  • + 2
 Easy caliber bossnaut and then get a dropper
  • + 1
 you could just get used components off pinkbike for this challenge, thats how i built my bike.
  • + 1
 To me, 500 for a new fork is a little overpriced. You can find new for alot cheaper if you look harder.
  • + 1
 yeah mike it is definitely do able i think you were just reckless with how you wanted to do it.
  • + 1
 Agreed. I think my failure is more a reflection of what I think I need to have, which might be worth an op-ed in itself. I don't need a Reba or a dropper post to mountain bike, but I feel like I do.
  • + 1
 If I had £2k spare I wouldn’t drop it on a bike I would finaly be able to afford putting my heating on.
  • + 1
 For $2000, i'd probably build a 26" DJ bike and probably ride it more and longer than my Reign.
  • + 1
 PINKBIKE BUY SELL!!!!!! END OF STORY. has kept shredding cheap for years.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy burning a hole in a fanny... I am #humbled
  • + 1
 Got my 16 slash 7 for €2000 in feb 2016 at my lbs no complaints here
  • + 2
 Just party with the 2k
  • + 3
 Just $2k worth of electric lettuce.
  • + 1
 id just get a db release or something and keep the rest for upgrades.
  • + 2
 Tried and failed.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.078942
Mobile Version of Website