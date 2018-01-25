Failing the $2,000 Bike Challenge - Opinion

We ended up at the $2,000 figure because I said that I think it'll take $3,000 to get the job done
but then I tried to remember the last time I had a spare three grand laying around and it's definitely never. So we went with a (slightly) more realistic number. And before you go off to type out a comment about how I'd be better off buying a complete bike, keep in mind that'd be too easy and that I don't want to buy a complete bike because then I couldn't write this rambling op-ed. In case it wasn't obvious, Ramen noodles are my number one ''nutrient source,'' and $2,000 is still a metric shit ton of money to me so, at the risk of raising the ire of many LBS diehards, I'll have to do my best to stretch my make-believe coin out by doing my theoretical shopping online. I'm building my $2,000 dream bike here, remember, and that means sniffing out the best deals.
This should be easy, I thought. $2,000 is more than enough money, I thought.
Because I want my machine to be shiny and new rather than save money by buying used but end up with a bike that looks like it's had a train run on it, I'm going to choose a hardtail frame with geometry that I like rather than a pricier or used full-suspension frame sporting similar numbers. Remember, when it comes to numbers, geometry is always more important than travel, and that's especially true when the other number - your budget - is on the small side.
Enter Kona's $550 USD steel Honzo ST frame. I'm all about those big wheels, the geometry leans more towards rowdiness than raciness, and while the steel frame is a boat anchor compared to the fancy pants carbon model I spent so much time on last year, my budget doesn't give a shit about weight. I could also save some coin by going single-speed thanks to the Honzo's nifty dropouts, but I'm only a part-time masochist and need gears.
For the stuff that makes me go, it's going to have to be a single-ring setup, and I'd love to get some 11-speed bits because I'm picky about those big jumps between gears. I found a complete Shimano SLX 1x drivetrain online that ticks all those boxes, and it's going for a pretty reasonable $224.99 USD on CRC. I don't need to spring for a guide (I hope) thanks to the clutch and 'ring design, and the 11-42 cassette and 30-tooth chainring will provide ample range for anything I don't want to walk up.
Next up: some sort of suspension fork. It'd be easy to blow half my budget on something fancy, but I'll need to show some restraint because I'd also like my bike to have wheels. Wheels help. Now, suspension companies seem to keep a pretty tight leash when it comes to online sales, but I did manage to find a current year RockShox Reba RL for $500 USD on Jensen that makes a lot of sense. I'd pick the 120mm-travel option, sans remote, and call it a day. I'm not a big guy and can get away with 32mm stanchions, but this is one component where I could see heavier people (#healthyateverysize) wanting something burlier.
So now I have a Kona Honzo ST frame ($550), an entire SLX 11-speed drivetrain ($224.99), and a Reba RL fork ($500); grand total so far: $1,274.99 USD. Eesh, this is more difficult than I expected. Next up is finding me some inexpensive but wide wheels, and a dropper post that won't break my budget or break itself. For the latter, I'm going to take a pass on the really inexpensive ones and go for X-Fusion's $199 USD Manic dropper with 150mm of stroke. I know how reliable the Manic has been and that's worth the extra money to me.
Wheels... this was a hard one. In an ideal world, there'd be loads of 29'' wheels that use a 30mm wide aluminum rim and sell for around $300 USD, but that's too much to ask, it seems. And yes, if I had a bigger budget, I'd direct more moola towards wheels as they have a big say in how a bike performs. My solution: DT Swiss' M 1900 Spline 30 wheelset sports a rim that's, you guessed it, 30mm wide internally, and Bike24 has a set on clearout for 274,90 € that translates to roughly $330 USD. They're pricey for my budget but everything else is too skinny (#healthyateverysize).
Uh oh, that puts me at $1,872 USD (without factoring in the government's cut), and I'm still missing any of the running gear that I'd also need. I'll probably require a stem, handlebar, grips, tires, and on and on, but I'll have better luck at crushing Richie Rude at deadlifts than I do of finding all of that for my remaining $128.
Thankfully, there are a handful of decent complete bikes that you can pick up for around $2,000 USD that are essentially ready to shred right off the showroom floor, which wasn't the case ten years ago. For that amount of money, you can find a bike with fun geometry, pretty good tires and running gear, a decent suspension fork, and even a dropper post. And that's a good thing because it looks like I failed the '$2,000 bike challenge' by a country mile. I admit defeat on this one, and I also have to admit that while I'm not surprised, I am kinda bummed that I'd have to part with well over $2,000 USD to piece together a burly, BC-worthy hardtail that won't fall apart after a hard year of use and that I'd want to keep around for a long time. Now it's your turn.
So, there you are with $2,000 burning a hole in your fanny pack but every complete bike that makes sense is out of stock. That means that if you want a mountain bike, your only choice is to piece it together a trail weapon for your needs... could you assemble a bike that you'd be happy to ride for a few years? And what would that bike look like?
I built up a Chromag Rootdown for $2500 Canadian, which is a just a touch over $2000 USD.
Most of the parts were brand new take off's and some were barely used parts. They all came from the Buy and Sell. Took me about a month to get all the bits and put it together. I have a Pike, X1/GX drivetrain, Guide RSC brakes, Stan's wheels and a Reverb. I can't say I will ever buy a complete bike again after doing it.
It's the bike that never broke down last year. I've only had to replace the wheels once in 3 years!
Get a good 26er and have enough left over for a stack of minions, a suspension service and beer.
However if everybody could please keep buying new bikes, not using them and selling them at a splendid price then that'd be grand!
I think it could be done
NP Scout 275 frame ($350)
Fox 34 Performance ($340)
WTB TCS 27.5 ($380)
Shimano SLX drivetrain and brakes ($375)
Dropper: KS eTen lever (which I happen to like and have had good success with - YMMV) ($100)
Saddle: Charge Spoon ($25)
Bars: RF Chester ($50)
Stem: Hussefelt ($25)
Grips: Velo Lockon (cause budget) ($10)
Tires: WTB Vigilante ($80)
Of course, many of these parts are on a rotating sale so you would have to be in the right place at the right time. But if you spent a little more time looking, and expanded your purchasing sites to a few more retailers I figure you could shave another $100 off.
Edit: Okay checked, SLX kit comes with BB and discs. Nice! Those other small bits still needed though.
Still have money left over.
Don't forget to add $500 Time pedals. Oh and maybe a headset.
Stem: Brand-x stem = $10
Saddle: brand-x cutout saddle: $15
handlebars: nukeproof neutron 780mm width: $30
tires: Maxxis High Roller 2 $88 pair
grips: ODI elite grip pro (my favorites) $23
pedals: shimano M530 $26
total: $192
If you opt for the X-fusion slide instead of the RS Reba (both 120mm) you get an extra $145 to play with. (www.worldwidecyclery.com/collections/suspension-forks/products/x-fusion-slide-29-rl2-suspension-fork-120mm-travel-tapered-steerer-15mm-axle-black)
That'd even let you upgrade to a nicer saddle like a wtb volt at $40.
I think it's doable. (I also live in a state without taxes.... so with taxes you start to run into more trouble.)
Specs are:
Chromag Stylus Frame
Tight Yellow, large
$688.00
WTB Asym TCS I35 27.5" Boost Wheelset
Asym I35 TCS 32H / Rear 12X148 Boost
$199.99
SRAM NX 11 Speed Trigger Shifter
Black, Rear, 11 Speed, X-Actuation
$24.99
Shimano XT BR-M8000 Disc Brake
Black, Left Hand Lever, Front
$89.95
Race Face Ride Low Rise Handlebar
Black, 710mm Width
$29.99
Truvativ Hussefelt Stem
Blast Black, 40, 31.8mm, 42 Height
$24.99
Chromag Juniper Saddle 2016
Bright Red
$27.99
Truvativ Hussefelt Seatpost
$28.99
Sunrace CSMX8 11 Speed Cassette
11-42 Tooth, Silver
$63.99
SRAM NX GXP X-Sync Crankset
Black, 175mm, 32 Tooth, No BB
$107.99
Shimano Saint Bottom Bracket
Gold, M810/820 68/73mm
$21.99
Race Face Sniper Grips OE
Red
$3.99
Shimano PD-M424 SPD Pedals
$29.98
Shimano XT BR-M8000 Disc Brake
Black, Right Hand Lever, Rear
$89.95
Shimano SM-RT56 6-BOLT Rotor
180mm, SM-RT56M
$12.99 x 2
Fox 34 Float Performance 27.5 2017
120mm, Black, 15X110MM, Pedelec
$339.99
WTB Bridger 27.5+ TCS Light 27.5X3.0 Tir
$60.95 x 2
After all, 26" is unridable, everyone knows that!
(I actually remind them they are 26" so they don't feel that bad about being low balled)
Add in the cost and time of having to research which headset, bb, crank spindle length, seatpost size, seatpost collar size, etc. you need to order to fit said frame (and then to find those available at your sale price, in a color you like), and it's become a lot harder than it used to be.
Examples:
Chromag stylus (jensonusa), marzocchi 350cr (ebay), flow MK3 on zee hubs (built them), zee/xt 10sp drivetrain (old), m785 xt brakes (used), fox dropper (old), etc.
Scott voltage (rental), fox coil (ebay), boxxer team (pinkbike), flow MK3 on saint hubs (built them), zee drivetrain (old), deore brakes (ebay), etc.
I know I can do this because i've done it upwards of 10 times already. I'm working on three right now in fact. Ok technically not exactly because two of them are alloy, but you get the point.
Or, how about my new challenge (one of the 3 I just mentioned i'm working on) - a bike matching the above description, completely free. Yup. It's not magic - buy complete build with enough parts value to offset the frame, sell off all parts = free frame. Buy next build for fork, or wheelset, or brakes, or whatever. Keep going until you have a whole bike. So far i've got a 2016 Uzzi 275 frame, 2018 Rockshox Yari RC, 2017 Flow Mk3 wheelset, all completely free. I've already got the Zee brakes and XT drivetrain located. Time certainly becomes an issue with this approach, that's why I call it a "challenge".
I've built bikes for members here, and for local friends. Basically I figured since I have the mechanical ability, physical space, and monetary resources, I would help out guys who really want to get into the sport but just cannot afford the outlay required. But the initial investment was $2000. I parted out a bike that I got a really good deal on, made myself a quick $500, and realized "hey, this could be something". So I just kept going.
Sram NX 200
Suntour Aion 394
Stans S1 400
Shimano Deore Brakes 80
Shimano SM-RT56 6-BOLT Rotor 20
RF Chester bars 40
RF Evolve Stem 34
RF Chester Pedals 50
Brand X ascend Dropper 110
WTB Volt comp 35
WTB Trail Boss F& R 70
Lizard Skin 494 Grips 9
Total $1992
I'm seeing a pattern on here the last week or so with articles clearly trying to justify the ridiculousness of the pricing of bikes and components nowadays. I get it, the industry has lots of cash flowing through it and companies want to keep it that way. This is called conditioning. It's gradually making incremental changes and upping the price slowly over time, then when $3k became normal, then $4k etc.. so now when people see $8k bikes people think, "wow, that $4k bike is a great deal." When even a $4k bike is pretty silly for the average weekend warrior to spend on a bike.
Frame: FS 29er Yishunbike frame from AliExpress incl. shipping and import tax - $532
Fork: X-fusion Slide 29" or RockShox something: $350
Shock: RockShox Monarch on eBay: $200
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX for $385 from AliExpress (crankset, chainring, cassette, chain, brakes, rotors, bottom bracket, derailleur, shifter)
Handlebar: Chinese carbon for $13
Stem: Chinese carbon for $15
Grips: Ritchey WCS for $11
Headset: Token tapered for $25
Wheelset: Look around for deals at $300 pair
Tires: Schwalbe Rocket Ron pair from Merlin Cycles: $65
Shift Cable, Der Hanger, Seat Clamp, Headset Spacers from Aliexpress: $10
Saddle: AliExpress carbon w/ padding: $25
TOTAL: $1931
I know it hurts defecting on your affiliates, but it's how you save.
After the years and years of hearing about "I could buy a moto for that" I really expected much, much more. To me it seemed like the goal was the make the thing as cheaply as possible, with the motor costing the vast majority of the product. Even then the motor seemed lame, needs so much damn maintenance. Perhaps I just need to get more involved in the moto scene, but to me the moto seemed expensive for what you got.
www.worldwidecyclery.com/products/x-fusion-sweep-27-5-roughcut-suspension-fork-160mm-travel-tapered-steerer-15mm-axle-black?gclid=CjwKCAiAnabTBRA6EiwAemvBd8bmxLz1X4VRzcOmFmA8B9rVu97pRh2p--_bNn1Rp6DdMmVdRzQwfBoCbEAQAvD_BwE = 1500
www.chainreactioncycles.com/us/en/hope-tech-enduro-pro-4-mtb-wheelset/rp-prod147148 = 2000
Damn. I'm out. Can't do it with new stuff. I've done it twice with used/new take-offs, but trying to get all new with sufficient bling doesn't seem possible.
www.britishcycling.org.uk/membership/race £24
Joining British cycling gives me a 10% discount at CRC so I can spend 117.44 more. Prices below include 10% discount.
www.chainreactioncycles.com/nukeproof-scout-290-frame-2018/rp-prod159429 £314.99
www.chainreactioncycles.com/rockshox-yari-rc-solo-air-forks/rp-prod138975 £377.09
www.chainreactioncycles.com/shimano-slx-1x11-complete-groupset/rp-prod148594 £301.49
www.chainreactioncycles.com/nukeproof-neutron-mtb-wheelset/rp-prod160742 £179.99
www.chainreactioncycles.com/nukeproof-neutron-am-stem/rp-prod158777 £22.49
www.chainreactioncycles.com/kore-torsion-race-riser-handlebar/rp-prod114499 £19.34
www.chainreactioncycles.com/mavic-crossride-quest-tubeless-mtb-tyre-2017/rp-prod140824 £50.38
www.chainreactioncycles.com/funn-combat-waffle-lock-on-flange-grips/rp-prod109711 £5.84
www.chainreactioncycles.com/wtb-volt-sport-saddle/rp-prod125952 £9.89
www.chainreactioncycles.com/brand-x-ascend-dropper-seatpost/rp-prod149024 £89.99
www.chainreactioncycles.com/dmr-v6-flat-pedal/rp-prod132636 £12.14
Beer £6.75
P.S. I think the cranks might not have 53mm boost chainline, but I reckon I could bodge this somehow!
Or I would just buy this:
www.chainreactioncycles.com/nukeproof-scout-290-race-bike-2018/rp-prod159431
www.chainreactioncycles.com/brand-x-ascend-dropper-seatpost/rp-prod149024 £89.99
and spend £200 on beer
I just bought the most expensive bike I've ever purchased... $1900 for a 2017 Vitus Escarpe XT on CRC, new. Prior to that I'd purchased 2 bikes for $1500 (1 EP back when I was in the industry - GT Sensor 1.0 my only other new bike ever, and 1 used DH- Moorewood Izimu).
I'm an engineer, in my 30s. So, I imagine I'm probably at or above the median of incomes for users on this site. Sure, I pay a mortgage, and I've got some school loans, but my car is paid for, so really, my monthly costs aren't crazy. This isn't to brag, it's just to set the scene. I don't think I could ever justify spending 4k to 5k on a bike. I don't know how enough people can to have it be the new normal for upper end bikes. It boggles my mind. The thing is- they aren't getting nicer!
My GT was MSRP 3k (again, paid 1500). Full XT, full Fox, Richey/WTB bits, ALU frame.
Now, 3.2k (chalk 200 up to inflation, which adds up) gets you the lowest possible spec Sensor. NX drivetrain, Deore brakes, RS Recon/Monarch. "GT" hubs with WTB/RF bits.
So the same money now gets you downgraded drive train, brakes, wheels, and suspension. Still an Alu frame. What gives?
Trek Remedy 8 is in the mid $3,299, gets GX Eagle, Guide Brakes, a Dropper, a Lyric, a Re:Aktiv shock, just add sealant and away you go.
Why anyone would buy a GT is beyond me, poor value, failure prone I-Drive, brutal geo.
"Now folks this is where normal people buy their parts to build bikes, PinkBike Buy-Sell"
Bought frame, float rp23 and float 36 rlc used for $600. Had drivetrain/wheels from an old build that was $800 but recouped half from selling non-compatible parts. Used dropper for $150. Brand new pedals, cranks/bb, and gx drivetrain upgrade (minus selling old drivetrain) was maybe $300ish with labor. Tires were maybe another $100. Plus miscellaneous maintenance has it at maybe 1700.
The bike isn't top of the line but it definitely rips.
Used is the way.
When I decided I was going to buy a new bike this year, my first choice was a Fuel EX 9.8 through Ninja, but I decided I wanted to keep with the hard tail and spend less than the cost of the Fuel, plus I wanted steel, since I was sick of carbon bikes.
2014 troy carbon. Paid $4300 at the time, and within the next year added a few upgrades wich come up close to the 6k range. It is expensive but i still ride the bike and still LOVE it. I plan on ridding it a few more years.
No regrets
would love to build the next one myself and see if i can come up with a ride as fun as my troy for a bit less money.
$100+$80+$64+$9=$263 not going to get a wheelset built for $40. Pre-built is so much cheaper. A $300 wheelset isn't hard to find, especially if not super picky about rim width.
2015 giant glory advanced 0 for $2200. It was a total steal! It even had brand new fox 40s and like a $150 seat lol. I'm never going to find a deal that good again
It totally sounds like it was.
Contenment and moderation is the key (to life).
1) SC Chameleon 27.5+
2) Commencal meta ht am (haven't ridden one yet, but looks great on paper)
I bought on 2016 a kona honzo al, it costs less than $2.000
Then came a dropper post (CB highline), GX transmission, Tubeless tires, carbon handlebar....
Superbike goal achieved
But then you are probably not an XL
