Fails of the Month - February

Mar 6, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
Evoc

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidentally crashes are part of our sports. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for February.

#1 - Vernon, USA

Mountain Creek Full Send Fail

by williamsherman
Views: 7,123    Faves: 12    Comments: 6


#2 - Montpellier, France

Almost There

by jseranne
Views: 3,415    Faves: 0    Comments: 4


#3 - Seatac, USA

2Sideways2Handle- fail of the month

by schuster19
Views: 5,087    Faves: 23    Comments: 11


#4 - Ottignies, Belgium

They see me rollin'

by bressti
Views: 4,374    Faves: 7    Comments: 3


#5 - Whistler, Canada

Whistler Crash

by juandietaylor
Views: 2,857    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


#6 - Vista, USA

fail of the month

by NorthcountyAM
Views: 13,164    Faves: 75    Comments: 21


#7 - Fall City, USA

Epic-ish OTB crash on Lower Predator

by lukehmail
Views: 2,924    Faves: 2    Comments: 10


#8 - Bakersfield, USA

Woodward Step up flip fail

by Mister-jib-jab
Views: 11,764    Faves: 38    Comments: 18


EVOC will retire to their viewing room to pick their favourite fail for the month, the winner will be announced in the next article and take home some sweet EVOC product.

January Winner: Andy-Grant

Wasted

by Andy-Grant
Views: 33,812    Faves: 30    Comments: 16


Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.
A split of a second before a disaster struck Mike Jones shoulder. He had a massive crash causing broken bones...

MENTIONS: @evocsports


45 Comments

  • + 32
 Well, looks like I'm never buying an Intense.
  • + 3
 Well considering it's been posted several times that he fed up the landing a bunch of times and kept trying it. Here's a perfect example of a video not telling the entire story.
  • + 5
 That's an expensive bike on a small jump in my opinion. I'd be pretty unhappy. It's strange the discrepancies in frame strength, because you see guys doing absolutely massive drops on similar bikes no problem.
  • + 2
 Shred Tube
  • + 2
 It appears that a glued on badge was all that was holding that thing together
  • + 1
 @Kramz: just because it's $$ does not mean it's good
  • + 13
 Number 4 - So much velocity on the flip after so little velocity coming into that drop. I am amazed at just how bad of a crash that was since it looked like he was going about 2 miles an hour.
  • + 7
 Looks like a great candidate for one of those spicy diving memes with the 'Shooting Stars' soundtrack
  • + 1
 I was expecting it to turn into one of the Shooting Stars meme videos...
  • + 14
 #1 you were literally yelling the whole time, it did NOT take the wind out of you.
  • + 12
 Fails of the month help me remember to bring my pads to each ride. Thanks PB.
  • + 14
 #8 so much violence...
  • + 6
 dude went straight rag doll....
  • + 3
 yeah, what happened there?
  • + 3
 He was pulling for a backflip, got himself caught in the wheel?
  • + 7
 @rbbrandon23: its like the flying fish manoeuvre?
  • + 3
 TKO
  • + 4
 #8 all day - SAVAGE. Instant ragdoll. Can almost give him builder credits by packing down the step-up with his jaw.
  • + 2
 He got absolutely bodied
  • + 2
 lol
  • + 6
 Some of those made me sad inside. I'm far from the greatest rider on earth but I had to learn on a bmx and a rigid mtb. There seems to be a lack of basic technique in many mtbers these days because they pick up a highly capable bike the instant they pick up the sport. If you can't do a slow drop to flat or bunny hop in flats then keep your wheels on the ground - suspension has a threshold that only skill can overcome.
  • + 5
 #1 This is the guy who rode the bike you're about to rent right before you.

MC's demos with Rux's out front are pretty nice when the fork isn't bent
  • + 7
 It looks like the dude's speed tripled after he went otb on #4.
  • + 4
 #8 is bad situation.

#6 I cant figure out. Did the fork tube blow out the side of the headtube? WTF? I dont want to ride an Intense now...
  • + 2
 Yes than took its form back
  • + 3
 #1 nasty crash! Got up real quick tho
#4 had me laughing the most! Nice tomahawking!
#5 was brutaaal
#6 uuuuhh... $$$$$$
#8 I can't understand what happened there!!

GREAT month all in all Smile
  • + 2
 #8 he went for a backflip, hiss bum got stuck between the rear tyre and frame, effectively acting as a brake which sent him into a horrific flont flip! absolutley nuts!
  • + 2
 #8 also looks like he died while in the air, I mean look at that 'landing'... he never tries to lessen the impact by putting down a hand or a foot first, or is it just me not seeing any of it?
  • + 4
 The last one. It may have been the shortest, but made me cringe the most.
  • + 4
 8 the crash test dummy. That was ugly.
  • + 2
 That section of lower predator is such a pain in the ass. I've narrowly avoided crashes in that exact spot on more than one occasion.
  • + 1
 was gonna say number 1 deserves the win for his his bro'd out overreaction, but watching number 8 ragdoll end over end takes the cake.
  • + 2
 After re-watching, #8 looks almost unreal. Vasovagal mid air? Body looks limp before impact.
  • + 1
 Not sure whether it's the joey gear, loud overreaction, terrible jumping form, or the shoe flying off at the end but #1 just makes me mad haha
  • + 3
 Haha I had to watch #8 multiple times,too good!
  • + 1
 That time when you realized your brake cables are stronger than your carbon headtube...
  • + 1
 #6 Doesn't make any sense to me - can anybody elaborate? Where did the fork tube blow out of the headtube? So confused...
  • + 2
 Really some intense crashes this month!
  • + 2
 8 was crazy!
  • + 1
 wtf belgium, did the jump have a mario kart speed boost on the lip?
  • + 1
 calling @intensecyclesusa we want an explanation
  • + 2
 Absolutely brutal month!
  • + 2
 #8 for sure... brutal!
  • + 1
 #6 - life's better buzzed! @salespunk
  • + 1
 DAFUUUUUQ #8

Post a Comment



