Fails of the Month - March

Apr 11, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for March.

#1 - Aix-en-Provence, France

Little crash in south of France

by Chnoux
#2 - Prince George, Canada

How to Case a Jump

by pgripper
#3 - Kamloops, Canada

The Step Up - Fail Compilation

by jjgriffin18
#4 - Finale Ligure, Italy

Manual to Faceplant

by Afro-Biking100
#5 - Bellingham, USA

wyatt meet tree

by mfreelan
#6 - Kapaa, USA

PHWACK! Whoa.

by JustcallmeDrift
#7 - Leatherhead, UK

Jim-Dog Jump Masterclass

by Gussie669
#8 - Old Rampage Site, USA

Bender sender fail

by THoman522
EVOC will retire to their viewing room to pick their favourite fail for the month, the winner will be announced in the next article and take home some sweet EVOC product.

February Winner: jseranne

Almost There

by jseranne
Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.

Luke taking commitment to the next level

