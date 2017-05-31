Fails of the Month - May

#1 - Baltimore, USA

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for May.