Fails of the Month - May

May 31, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
Evoc

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidental crashes are part of our sport. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for May.

#1 - Baltimore, USA

Dad pedal slip to tuck 'n' roll

by neoc216
Views: 1,157    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


#2 - Guadalajara, México

Wallride Fail

by smoranc
Views: 991    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


#3 - San Jose, USA

Failed attempt of a steep 400ft. face

by TrailWarrior
Views: 1,716    Faves: 5    Comments: 7


#4 - Virgin, Utah

Bender sender helmet cam fail

by THoman522
Views: 1,697    Faves: 7    Comments: 5


#5 - Katowice, Poland

Fast and furious!!!

by Adamos005
Views: 1,212    Faves: 8    Comments: 5


#6 - Seattle, USA

No explanation needed

by Xtreena
Views: 1,377    Faves: 5    Comments: 4


#7 - Innerleithen, United Kingdom

Tasting some Scottish dirt

by maty-b
Views: 1,487    Faves: 10    Comments: 4


#8 - Virgin, USA

Rampage Overshoot

by angrynipples
Views: 1,670    Faves: 7    Comments: 9


EVOC will retire to their viewing room to pick their favourite fail for the month, the winner will be announced in the next article and take home some sweet EVOC product.

Previous Winner: pgripper

How to Case a Jump

by pgripper
Views: 52,090    Faves: 150    Comments: 14

Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.

Sometimes it hurts

MENTIONS: @evocsports


7 Comments

  • + 3
 I love the cat-like finish of #6 - but #5 gets my vote for its everyday reproducibility.
  • + 4
 that 400ft rock face guy is brave......and lucky
  • + 1
 number 7 was excellent. we have have all been there, arse over the back just waiting to land and see if we go over the bars or not.
  • + 2
 As soon as you see that the fail took pace in Virgin Utah, you know it's going to be pretty gnarly.
  • + 1
 #7 did the sickest nose manual ever.
  • + 1
 #7 for the nose wheels
#6 for the joy of hitting a tree
  • + 1
 Number 6 is me in my head while riding "oh niiiice, oh shit"

