Fair Bicycle Releases Offset Saddle Clamp For RockShox Reverb Seat Posts

Aug 4, 2021
by Matt Beer  


Have you ever wished for a steeper seat angle, but weren't able to slide your seat far enough forward to achieve this? Fair Bicycle has come up with a solution - the Drop Best Reverb Offset Saddle Clamp. The two-man European team behind this brand, Marco Giarrana and Valetin Wendel, are multi-discipline mountain bikers who have a heavy belief in eco-friendly and fair trade business practices.

Right now, the clamps are only offered for Rock Shox Reverbs, but I would expect the idea to spark enough interest that Fair Bicycle will soon branch out to other brands of posts. The 27mm offset clamp can change the virtual seat tube angle by 2º and allows for independent adjustment of the saddle position and angle.

In the positive offset position, the Drop Best will bring a steeper, new school seat tube angle to older bikes that might suffer from being too relaxed. If you've had the chance to jump on a bike with modern geometry, you know that a steeper seat tube angle makes for a much more comfortable climbing position. That can aid in keeping the front wheel on the ground on tricky climbs, too.

Positive offset
Negative offset

Fair Bicycle says that the negative offset could help strike a balance for some new bikes with extremely steep STAs. Extra large frames with seat tube angles of 77º or steeper can make the seated position much shorter in comparison to the reach measurement or standing position. What this means is Fair Bicycles' Drop Best could help tall riders find more room while pedalling seated.

The clamps are machined in Switzerland from 7075 aluminum and use 12.9 and 10.9 grade USA made bolts. The system has been independently tested in Germany to meet ISO MTB standards. The stock Reverb rail clamps and hardware weighs 74 grams, while the Drop Best comes in at at 125 grams. This may be substantial in terms of percentages, but I would bet that improving your seated position takes precedence over a few grams.

The Drop Best will retail online only at fairbicycle.com for $118 USD / €99 / £85.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Seatposts Fair Bicycle Fair Bicycle Drop Best


33 Comments

  • 20 0
 It's made to offset the sag of reverb
  • 1 0
 Sign me up for 2! :-P
  • 1 0
 Do a bleed but put the reverb oil in the fridge for several hours to overnight first. I saw this trick on Butter Suspension youtube and it worked. So far been good for 600-800 miles.
  • 12 0
 What I learned today: The double of 74 grams is 125.
  • 6 0
 Wow, I love how it cantilevers your entire body-weight _AND_ all the clamping force off of a single M5 bolt.

I am morbidly curious as to whether it'll snap the bolt, or pull out the post head first?
  • 1 0
 while it might stress the bolt, I imagine on slack actual STA bikes it will reduce the load on the bushings.
  • 1 0
 @enki If you think about where your weight will normally be on the saddle, I don't actually think this will put a significant moment on the clamp/ post head. However, if you have a long saddle, sliding up onto the nose during a climb could be a bad idea. I don't think Reverbs have had issues with post heads failing, but have you seen what the old Bike Yoke Revives did?

As @hamncheez said, at least this will help reduce the load on the bushings.
  • 1 0
 You might have a point, nominal clamp load for a 12.9 grade M5 is 2320lbs. That might sound like a lot staticly, but it really isn't in that much for dynamic loads. Actually now that I think about it those dynamic loads are being transferred thru the taint, so it does in fact sound like a lot. that'd be 10g (for a 230lb rider), which isn't that much for pedals/bars, but for the seat... ouch!

Edit, actually given the leverage (particularly in the negative offset), it'd be a lot lower than 10g to overcome the clamp load.
  • 3 0
 Finally! I've been looking for something like this for years. I don't have a reverb, and I doubt they'll make for my Giant Contact SL dropper, but I'd be very happy to purchase a One Up dropper for more drop plus this clamp to move my seat forward. New post plus clamp accessory is way cheaper than a whole new frame to achieve a comfortable seated position.
  • 6 0
 This would be awesome for my trek slash
  • 4 0
 flashy website for having a single adapter. Hopefully a sign of good things to come as they roll out more parts!
  • 1 0
 Will this cause a sideload/splay on the bushings and make lowering the seat more difficult due to increased friction? Are the stock seat clamp bolt ears designed to handle this kind of load? Will it void the warranty (e.g. if the ear snaps off my reverb, am I SOL)?
  • 1 0
 This should reduce the load that the bushings have to carry, so there should be less friction (try lowering your dropper by sitting on the back of the saddle, then on the nose). The post head is definitely the concern here. I'd probably run a stubby saddle to prevent myself from loading too far forward on the nose.
  • 1 0
 I've been begging for something like this. This the first option for forward offset dropper post with at least 170mm of travel. I hate the reverb platform so I'm hoping they release one for one-up soon! I'd buy 2 immediately.
  • 1 0
 have you tried the c1? mine works flawelessly after a year with one bleed
  • 4 1
 bye bye warranty ....not that it means much
  • 1 0
 just like any other modification, keep the original piece and switch it back if you have to warranty. Super simple.
  • 4 0
 Any pre 2020 Santa Cruz
  • 3 0
 looks like a direct ticket to snap city
  • 3 0
 Seems fair
  • 2 1
 Not a bad idea but a whole brand X or other copy post is only about £50 more, not exactly keenly priced.
  • 2 3
 Think your 450 reach is to long? Boom, 423....

Honestly though, cool option for some older bikes...I turned my post backwards on an older steel frame I had, reach stunk, bit I could pedal up steep hills...
  • 20 0
 Actually (pushes up his glasses and adjust his pocket protector), this wouldn't affect reach since reach is measured from the BB and not the saddle. You are thinking of effective top tube length.
  • 2 0
 Is it just me, but does make the bike look fugly.
  • 2 1
 People still use non-AXS Reverbs?
  • 5 0
 People still use Reverbs?
  • 1 0
 Just throw on a pair of clip-ons and you're on your way to Kona!
  • 6 7
 Great, make something useful or one of the most unreliable droppers ever. Who'se gonna buy these, dentists ?
  • 6 0
 I guess someone who still owns a reverb would also own a bike with out dated geometry
  • 9 1
 Or make it for the most common dropper ever? Bidness much?
  • 2 1
 Shown: How to fix a Kona
  • 1 0
 Now do One Up
  • 1 0
 KS LEV please!

Post a Comment



