Fair Bicycle Releases Offset Saddle Clamp For RockShox Reverb Seat Posts

Have you ever wished for a steeper seat angle, but weren't able to slide your seat far enough forward to achieve this? Fair Bicycle has come up with a solution - the Drop Best Reverb Offset Saddle Clamp. The two-man European team behind this brand, Marco Giarrana and Valetin Wendel, are multi-discipline mountain bikers who have a heavy belief in eco-friendly and fair trade business practices.
Right now, the clamps are only offered for Rock Shox Reverbs, but I would expect the idea to spark enough interest that Fair Bicycle will soon branch out to other brands of posts. The 27mm offset clamp can change the virtual seat tube angle by 2º and allows for independent adjustment of the saddle position and angle.
In the positive offset position, the Drop Best will bring a steeper, new school seat tube angle to older bikes that might suffer from being too relaxed. If you've had the chance to jump on a bike with modern geometry, you know that a steeper seat tube angle makes for a much more comfortable climbing position. That can aid in keeping the front wheel on the ground on tricky climbs, too.
Fair Bicycle says that the negative offset could help strike a balance for some new bikes with extremely steep STAs. Extra large frames with seat tube angles of 77º or steeper can make the seated position much shorter in comparison to the reach measurement or standing position. What this means is Fair Bicycles' Drop Best could help tall riders find more room while pedalling seated.
The clamps are machined in Switzerland from 7075 aluminum and use 12.9 and 10.9 grade USA made bolts. The system has been independently tested in Germany to meet ISO MTB standards. The stock Reverb rail clamps and hardware weighs 74 grams, while the Drop Best comes in at at 125 grams. This may be substantial in terms of percentages, but I would bet that improving your seated position takes precedence over a few grams.
The Drop Best will retail online only at fairbicycle.com
for $118 USD / €99 / £85.
I am morbidly curious as to whether it'll snap the bolt, or pull out the post head first?
As @hamncheez said, at least this will help reduce the load on the bushings.
Edit, actually given the leverage (particularly in the negative offset), it'd be a lot lower than 10g to overcome the clamp load.
Honestly though, cool option for some older bikes...I turned my post backwards on an older steel frame I had, reach stunk, bit I could pedal up steep hills...
