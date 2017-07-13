Fairclough and Friends Tear it up in Edinburgh - Video

On route to the 2017 Fort William World Cup, the Scott-Velosolutions team (Brendog & Vigé) stopped in at the newly finished Velosolutions pump track in Edinburgh. Joined by friends Andrew Neethling, Olly Wilkins and Duncan Ferris the crew put the new asphalt pump track through its paces.
The Skelf Pump Track is Scotland's third Velosolutions pump track build and it sits in the city centre at the base of Arthur's Seat. Transforming the area, the track has proved hugely popular with the locals who got the chance to rip around the track with an all-star crew. Joined by Aspect Media and Sven Martin, the session went down hard. Check out what went down and how some of the best riders in the world across DH, 4x and Dirt Jumping tear up the Skelf Bike Park asphalt pump track in Edinburgh. Sven Martin was on hand to capture all the action - scroll down to see an amazing gallery of images
Brendan Fairclough races the back straight - Photo: Sven Martin
Olly Wilkins finding all the lines - Photo: Sven Martin
We found a few little challenges but we needed a little bit more time to see what was really possible. We had a great few hours, Claudio and the Velosolutions team have done a great job.—Brendan Fairclough
Vige and Wilkins tag team - Photo: Sven Martin
Wilkins was taking to the track like a concrete skate park - berm fast plant - Photo: Sven Martin
Gaetan Vige is at home on a pump track equally as much as the steeps of Vallnord - Photo: Sven Martin
0% Loadedprev1/3next
Photo: Sven Martin
Duncan Ferris showing his 4x track craft - Photo: Sven Martin
The racer lives on inside Olly Wilkins - Photo: Sven Martin
There are loads of lines and they all roll mega fast, it's getting your head around the fact that you're not going to fly out the top of the berm or off the side of the track. It's perfectly grippy with loads of flow.—Olly Wilkins
Vige getting creative with a tyre slide - Photo: Sven Martin
He may have retired from racing but Needles can still throw it down with the best of them - Photo: Sven Martin
There is nothing more fun than a full speed train with friends - Photo: Sven Martin
Vige in attack mode - Photo: Sven Martin
#panshotfriday - Photo: Sven Martin
The asphalt surface and steep berms make for an epic skate session - Photo: Sven Martin
Velosolutions signature asphalt technique and shaping makes for the ultimate ride - Photo: Sven Martin
Age don't matter - Photo: Sven Martin
The dream team, this was a session to remember - Photo: Sven Martin
How many people can you fit on one pump track? - Photo: Sven Martin
Olly had the fast plant on lock - Photo: Sven Martin
Next stop Fort William - Photo: Sven Martin
Olly Wilkins has an effortless style on track - Photo: Sven Martin
Andrew Neethling boosting one of countless transfers - Photo: Sven Martin
For all of this crew, pump tracks played a major role in the early days of their riding and to this very day, the sessions go down just as hard. From cornering to jumping and manuals, a pump track provides the perfect playground to master these skills and these guys are testament that. One thing is for sure, the entire crew can't wait to get together again for another epic session.
For more information on Velosolutions check out the website here
2 Comments
Post a Comment