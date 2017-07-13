Fairclough and Friends Tear it up in Edinburgh - Video







On route to the 2017 Fort William World Cup, the Scott-Velosolutions team (Brendog & Vigé) stopped in at the newly finished Velosolutions pump track in Edinburgh. Joined by friends Andrew Neethling, Olly Wilkins and Duncan Ferris the crew put the new asphalt pump track through its paces.







The Skelf Pump Track is Scotland's third Velosolutions pump track build and it sits in the city centre at the base of Arthur's Seat. Transforming the area, the track has proved hugely popular with the locals who got the chance to rip around the track with an all-star crew. Joined by Aspect Media and Sven Martin, the session went down hard. Check out what went down and how some of the best riders in the world across DH, 4x and Dirt Jumping tear up the Skelf Bike Park asphalt pump track in Edinburgh. Sven Martin was on hand to capture all the action - scroll down to see an amazing gallery of images





Brendan Fairclough races the back straight - Photo: Sven Martin





Olly Wilkins finding all the lines - Photo: Sven Martin





We found a few little challenges but we needed a little bit more time to see what was really possible. We had a great few hours, Claudio and the Velosolutions team have done a great job. — Brendan Fairclough





Vige and Wilkins tag team - Photo: Sven Martin





Wilkins was taking to the track like a concrete skate park - berm fast plant - Photo: Sven Martin





Gaetan Vige is at home on a pump track equally as much as the steeps of Vallnord - Photo: Sven Martin



Photo: Sven Martin





Duncan Ferris showing his 4x track craft - Photo: Sven Martin





The racer lives on inside Olly Wilkins - Photo: Sven Martin





There are loads of lines and they all roll mega fast, it's getting your head around the fact that you're not going to fly out the top of the berm or off the side of the track. It's perfectly grippy with loads of flow. — Olly Wilkins





Vige getting creative with a tyre slide - Photo: Sven Martin





He may have retired from racing but Needles can still throw it down with the best of them - Photo: Sven Martin





There is nothing more fun than a full speed train with friends - Photo: Sven Martin





Vige in attack mode - Photo: Sven Martin





#panshotfriday - Photo: Sven Martin





The asphalt surface and steep berms make for an epic skate session - Photo: Sven Martin





Velosolutions signature asphalt technique and shaping makes for the ultimate ride - Photo: Sven Martin





Age don't matter - Photo: Sven Martin





The dream team, this was a session to remember - Photo: Sven Martin





How many people can you fit on one pump track? - Photo: Sven Martin





Olly had the fast plant on lock - Photo: Sven Martin





Next stop Fort William - Photo: Sven Martin





Olly Wilkins has an effortless style on track - Photo: Sven Martin







Andrew Neethling boosting one of countless transfers - Photo: Sven Martin