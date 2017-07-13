VIDEOS

Fairclough and Friends Tear it up in Edinburgh - Video

Jul 12, 2017
by Claudio Caluori  

SCOTT-Velosolutions and special guests tear up the Velosolutions Edinburgh pump track
On route to the 2017 Fort William World Cup, the Scott-Velosolutions team (Brendog & Vigé) stopped in at the newly finished Velosolutions pump track in Edinburgh. Joined by friends Andrew Neethling, Olly Wilkins and Duncan Ferris the crew put the new asphalt pump track through its paces.

The Skelf Pump Track is Scotland's third Velosolutions pump track build and it sits in the city centre at the base of Arthur's Seat. Transforming the area, the track has proved hugely popular with the locals who got the chance to rip around the track with an all-star crew. Joined by Aspect Media and Sven Martin, the session went down hard. Check out what went down and how some of the best riders in the world across DH, 4x and Dirt Jumping tear up the Skelf Bike Park asphalt pump track in Edinburgh. Sven Martin was on hand to capture all the action - scroll down to see an amazing gallery of images

Brendan Fairclough races the back straight - Photo: Sven Martin

Olly Wilkins finding all the lines - Photo: Sven Martin

bigquotesWe found a few little challenges but we needed a little bit more time to see what was really possible. We had a great few hours, Claudio and the Velosolutions team have done a great job.Brendan Fairclough

Vige and Wilkins tag team - Photo: Sven Martin

Wilkins was taking to the track like a concrete skate park - berm fast plant - Photo: Sven Martin

Gaetan Vige is at home on a pump track equally as much as the steeps of Vallnord - Photo: Sven Martin

Photo: Sven Martin

Duncan Ferris showing his 4x track craft - Photo: Sven Martin

The racer lives on inside Olly Wilkins - Photo: Sven Martin

bigquotesThere are loads of lines and they all roll mega fast, it's getting your head around the fact that you're not going to fly out the top of the berm or off the side of the track. It's perfectly grippy with loads of flow.Olly Wilkins

Vige getting creative with a tyre slide - Photo: Sven Martin

He may have retired from racing but Needles can still throw it down with the best of them - Photo: Sven Martin

There is nothing more fun than a full speed train with friends - Photo: Sven Martin

Vige in attack mode - Photo: Sven Martin

#panshotfriday - Photo: Sven Martin

The asphalt surface and steep berms make for an epic skate session - Photo: Sven Martin

Velosolutions signature asphalt technique and shaping makes for the ultimate ride - Photo: Sven Martin

Age don't matter - Photo: Sven Martin

The dream team, this was a session to remember - Photo: Sven Martin

How many people can you fit on one pump track? - Photo: Sven Martin

Olly had the fast plant on lock - Photo: Sven Martin

Next stop Fort William - Photo: Sven Martin

Olly Wilkins has an effortless style on track - Photo: Sven Martin


Andrew Neethling boosting one of countless transfers - Photo: Sven Martin

For all of this crew, pump tracks played a major role in the early days of their riding and to this very day, the sessions go down just as hard. From cornering to jumping and manuals, a pump track provides the perfect playground to master these skills and these guys are testament that. One thing is for sure, the entire crew can't wait to get together again for another epic session.

For more information on Velosolutions check out the website here

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Velosolutions / @velosolutions / @aspectmediauk


2 Comments

  • + 1
 I can't imagine the vision it takes to create something like that so that it actually works. With dirts, you can sculpt a little until you get it right. Here you only know it when the asphalt is there and you can't do anything anymore. Amazing achievement!
  • + 1
 OiOi, Got to love Olly's helmet

Post a Comment



