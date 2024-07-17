Fairdale Announces New Elevator Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Fairdale BikesFairdale Bikes
introduces the Elevator
, an ultra nimble 29er hardtail with a certified BMX background. Fairdale is part of the Odyssey BMX family of brands. Leaning on Odyssey’s 40 years of manufacturing know-how Fairdale’s first mountain bike is both unique and well sorted.
Hardtails can require more rider input than full suspension bikes but the design goal of the Elevator was to make those rider inputs as rewarding as possible. The super short 406mm chainstays make for a snappy handling and agile bike. Placing the wheels precisely where you want them on the trail becomes an intuitive joy. The responsiveness makes the bike feel like an extension of you– the rider. Be a rider, not a passenger!Price:
Frame kit: $599
Complete GX build: $3299
Fairdale has also added a new S/M size of its Chromo DJ, the Hareraiser
.
Frame kit: $499
Complete build with Rigid fork: $1099
Complete build with Manitou Circus fork: $1399