Fairdale Announces New Elevator Hardtail

Jul 17, 2024
by Fairdale  
Fairdale Elevator complete
Fairdale Elevator GX build

PRESS RELEASE: Fairdale Bikes

Fairdale Bikes introduces the Elevator, an ultra nimble 29er hardtail with a certified BMX background. Fairdale is part of the Odyssey BMX family of brands. Leaning on Odyssey’s 40 years of manufacturing know-how Fairdale’s first mountain bike is both unique and well sorted. 


Fairdale Elevator frame

Hardtails can require more rider input than full suspension bikes but the design goal of the Elevator was to make those rider inputs as rewarding as possible. The super short 406mm chainstays make for a snappy handling and agile bike. Placing the wheels precisely where you want them on the trail becomes an intuitive joy. The responsiveness makes the bike feel like an extension of you– the rider.

Be a rider, not a passenger!

Fairdale Elevator short chain stays
An investment cast yoke and seat tube configuration allows for a 406mm chainstay length with a 29 inch rear wheel.
Fairdale Elevator details

Price:
Frame kit: $599
Complete GX build: $3299



Fairdale Elevator Geo
Fairdale Elevator Geo

Aaron Ross on the Elevator by Devon Hutchins
Aaron Ross on the Elevator by Devon Hutchins


Fairdale has also added a new S/M size of its Chromo DJ, the Hareraiser.

Fairdale Hareraiser
Fairdale Hareraiser
Fairdale Hareraiser details

Frame kit: $499
Complete build with Rigid fork: $1099
Complete build with Manitou Circus fork: $1399

Hareraiser
Mike Gonzalez
Geo for the Fairdale Hareraiser
Fairdale Hareraiser Geo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Fairdale Fairdale Elevator


Author Info:
Fairdale avatar

Member since Jul 15, 2024
1 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 4 0
 406mm stays, pathetic, not nearly slammed enough!
  • 3 0
 keep the new hardtails and dh reviews coming!
  • 1 0
 Looks great, but I have no idea how a $600 frame turns into a $3300 complete. Is Fairdale paying MRSP for the groupset, fork and wheels?
  • 1 0
 honestly, all manufacturers do this bs. just compared (german) MRSP prices of the parts of an altitude c90 and turns out: its cheaper building it up yourself, lol
  • 2 0
 Love the stripes. More bikes should have stripes.







