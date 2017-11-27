Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Fall Time Cruisin' with Mitch Ropelato
Nov 27, 2017
by
Kim Brennan
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Fall Time Cruising with Mitch Ropelato
by
KimBrennan
Views: 819
Faves:
10
Comments: 0
Burst Media capturing a day of riding the local DH trails in the fall time here in Utah with
Mitch Ropelato
.
www.Burst-Media.com
Deviate Cycles - Press Release
99332 views
Pole Bicycles Announces New CNC-Machined 'Machine' - Press Release
91928 views
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
63569 views
The Dudes of Hazzard - The Fellowship of the Party Rings
39196 views
2017 Fall/Winter Gear Guide - 7 Men's Kits Tested
37198 views
Polygon Bikes Releases New Siskiu T Series
37139 views
My First Time Riding The North Shore - Video
34728 views
Loic Bruni, Tahnee Seagrave, and Andreu Lacondeguy Ride BikePark Wales - Video
33623 views
+ 9
Thustlewhumber
(49 mins ago)
We need moar of Mitch.
[Reply]
+ 4
W-Hough
(29 mins ago)
Me: I can do that!
My Friends: I can do that!
-Goes on a group ride-
-Walks up to line-
Us: Yah f*ck that
[Reply]
+ 1
rojobikes801
(27 mins ago)
Eastwood promised me that car...
[Reply]
+ 1
smokingtires
(36 mins ago)
Squaw Peak?
[Reply]
+ 1
pinhead907
(41 mins ago)
Nice video!
[Reply]
+ 1
stalkinghorse
(4 mins ago)
Yew!-tah.
[Reply]
+ 0
Konashred1013
(35 mins ago)
bountiful bomber?
[Reply]
+ 1
michael-polei
(5 mins ago)
shhhhh
[Reply]
