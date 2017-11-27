VIDEOS

Fall Time Cruisin' with Mitch Ropelato

Nov 27, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
Fall Time Cruising with Mitch Ropelato

by KimBrennan
Burst Media capturing a day of riding the local DH trails in the fall time here in Utah with Mitch Ropelato.

www.Burst-Media.com

8 Comments

  • + 9
 We need moar of Mitch.
  • + 4
 Me: I can do that!
My Friends: I can do that!
-Goes on a group ride-
-Walks up to line-
Us: Yah f*ck that
  • + 1
 Eastwood promised me that car...
  • + 1
 Squaw Peak?
  • + 1
 Nice video!
  • + 1
 Yew!-tah.
  • + 0
 bountiful bomber?
  • + 1
 shhhhh

