Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs

May 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Santa Cruz has announced a recall of 2022 Heckler 9 eMTBs sold between January 2022 and March 2022 because of falling batteries and battery wear that could lead to fires.

Around 1600 bikes are believed to be affected by Santa Cruz with issues focused on the latch mechanism holding the battery in place malfunctioning. Of the two faults found the first involves the battery being dislodged from the frame and falling to the ground and the second fault comes from the latch spring causing damage to the battery housing which is a fire hazard. Currently, Santa Cruz has received 10 reports of batteries dropping out of frames with two reports of wear on the battery housing. Luckily there have been no reports of fires or injuries coming from these faults.

The recall covers 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler 9 models sold in Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray colors with an interchangeable 720WH battery. Santa Cruz recommends riders stop using their bike immediately and contact an authorized dealer to arrange a free repair to change the latch spring mechanism and add a batter wear plate.

You can read more details about the recall here.

18 Comments

  • 11 0
 This comment section will be a dumpster fire. Let me get a beer and settle in.
  • 6 0
 Bound to be a lot of heckling.
  • 1 0
 @heinous: I always said 10K was a lot of money to burn on an emtb...
  • 8 0
 This is worded in first paragraph as a battery problem, when clearly it’s a frame design problem.
  • 1 0
 or battery mount/latch issue!
  • 1 0
 It all comes down the the hooks dear watson
  • 4 2
 One more reason why you don’t need battery on your bike, you can lose it on a trail….. remove it before you lose it, and use all that space for snacks, innertubes, water, pizza, tent, table and all the things you need for backpacing…:-)
  • 3 0
 I wonder how it feels suddenly losing all that power as well as all that weight at once
  • 1 0
 im going with ....like riding a normal bike
  • 1 0
 always wondered what would happen, if you take a tumble and the battery gets a hit... probably not pretty...
  • 1 0
 ill wait for the signs going up that say no barbecues risk of fire .....oh and no ebikes either
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it was it worth the extra 90wh for this huge recall? Should have stuck with the shimano 630s I suppose.
  • 2 0
 E-bikes really bring the sizzle to the trail..
  • 2 0
 Track 1, Master of Puppets. GO
  • 1 0
 So they only produced 1600 of that model? No wonder bike companies are low on inventory
  • 1 0
 Had a simillar problem, with my Bosch vacum cleaner. But had it solved, althought it wasn't ob warranty.
  • 1 4
 So just to put things straight, the batteries all fall out of santas out of the factory.until they are adjusted properly.
and every removable ebike battery i have ever seen has "wear" near the latch mechanism. its kind of what happens when things rub against each other.
Muricans trying to get on some sort of claim bandwagon yet again sigh.
  • 1 0
 Har Har





