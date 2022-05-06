Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs

Santa Cruz has announced a recall of 2022 Heckler 9 eMTBs sold between January 2022 and March 2022 because of falling batteries and battery wear that could lead to fires.
Around 1600 bikes are believed to be affected by Santa Cruz with issues focused on the latch mechanism holding the battery in place malfunctioning. Of the two faults found the first involves the battery being dislodged from the frame and falling to the ground and the second fault comes from the latch spring causing damage to the battery housing which is a fire hazard. Currently, Santa Cruz has received 10 reports of batteries dropping out of frames with two reports of wear on the battery housing. Luckily there have been no reports of fires or injuries coming from these faults.
The recall covers 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler 9 models sold in Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray colors with an interchangeable 720WH battery. Santa Cruz recommends riders stop using their bike immediately and contact an authorized dealer to arrange a free repair to change the latch spring mechanism and add a batter wear plate.
and every removable ebike battery i have ever seen has "wear" near the latch mechanism. its kind of what happens when things rub against each other.
Muricans trying to get on some sort of claim bandwagon yet again sigh.