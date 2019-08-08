Fighting Back to World Cup XC Form After Injury - Behind the Scenes with the Ghost Factory Racing Team

After forty days of resting it is so hard to do anything. You’re exhausted so soon. There’s absolutely no power whatsoever. Getting the balance back power wise in the legs takes a lot of work. It is now back to 53-47% so I am getting there.



As for support, it has been invaluable. Especially my boyfriend who spent a lot of time with me. I was just laying on the sofa in the beginning, feeling sorry for myself. He was there and so was my family. Also the team and Tom and Andy were so supportive. I’ve talked to Andy every two to three days (Andy speaks Italian).



Now, I am happy again. I want to be back as soon as possible. I am working hard, but I will not rush it. I want to make a full recovery and only then will I race again. I was in the mountains a short while ago, enjoying nature and cycling. It is just such a good feeling. Now, I want to come back stronger than ever. I want to be able to ride without thinking of my leg. Riding without pressure, powerful and balanced. And of course, realize my Olympic dream. Giving it all, pushing hard and enjoy racing at the highest level. — Marika Tovo