Video: 12-Year Old Vancouver Islander Max Cookman Shreds in 'Familiar'

Jan 18, 2024
by Liam Morgan  

Words: Liam Morgan

This winter I met up with 12 year-old, Vancouver Island shredder, Max Cookman to go for a quick shoot at one of his favourite zones. Please enjoy this short video of Max flowing some big dirt jumps in the lush forests of Vancouver Island.

Familiar Ft. Max Cookman
Max, flowing through the big set

I was really impressed by Max's riding. He's young, but he's already full of style and has a big bag of tricks that is quickly growing.

Familiar Ft. Max Cookman
Familiar Ft. Max Cookman

Familiar Ft. Max Cookman

Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Riding: Max Cookman
Special Thanks: Commencal Canada

