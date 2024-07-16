Family of Norco Bicycles Founder Bert Lewis Assumes Ownership of Company

This transition represents a pivotal moment in our history, solidifying our family’s commitment to uphold Bert’s legacy of integrity, honesty and innovation. We want to thank the Zalkow family for their involvement and support throughout the company’s history. There are few partnerships that last this long and see as much success. Our company remains resilient amidst the current challenges facing the bike industry. Together, we look forward to building on the rich heritage of our brand and upholding the standards of excellence that define us. — Alan Lewis, LTP Sports Board Member