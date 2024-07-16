Powered by Outside

Family of Norco Bicycles Founder Bert Lewis Assumes Ownership of Company

Jul 16, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  
photo


PRESS RELEASE:

For 60 years, Live to Play Sports Group, the manufacturer of Norco Bicycles and Canada’s largest wholesale distributor of premium bicycles, parts and accessories, has been independently owned and operated in a partnership of the Lewis and the Zalkow families. As of July 1, the two families have agreed that the Lewis family will assume full ownership of LTP Sports Group Inc.

Founded in 1964 by Bert Lewis in Burnaby, British Columbia, Northern Cycle Industries began as a partnership between the Zalkow and Lewis families. Over the decades, the company evolved, becoming Norco Bicycles before incorporating as Live to Play Sports Group in 2011.

bigquotesThis transition represents a pivotal moment in our history, solidifying our family’s commitment to uphold Bert’s legacy of integrity, honesty and innovation. We want to thank the Zalkow family for their involvement and support throughout the company’s history. There are few partnerships that last this long and see as much success. Our company remains resilient amidst the current challenges facing the bike industry. Together, we look forward to building on the rich heritage of our brand and upholding the standards of excellence that define us.Alan Lewis, LTP Sports Board Member

bigquotesThis is an amazing time for Live to Play Sports and for the Norco brand - we are celebrating our 60th anniversary and with the Lewis family as sole owners, we are excited for the future. We are confident about where we’re headed and the incredible work of the entire LTP team.Sean Sullivan, CEO Norco Bicycles


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Norco


Author Info:
norcobicycles avatar

Member since Feb 11, 2000
136 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 3 0
 Read between the lines as always regarding corporations.
  • 1 0
 And what is it you're reading?
  • 1 0
 What are you taking away from the this that isn't explicitly spelled out? To me, it sounds like one family wanted to cash out and the other was happy to oblige. (But I have very little context here).







