Fantasy Crankworx League: Build Your Dream Team for Crankworx Whistler 2019

At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.









Mountain biking's elite has descended on Crankworx Whistler. The objective? Huge progression, prize purses and a shot at the season's King or Queen of Crankworx title. But why should the athletes be the only ones to chase the win? Crankworx Fantasy continues in Whistler.

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Whistler live broadcast: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Downhill, and Slopestyle. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible.

At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the player with the highest total score will win the ultimate VIP trip for two to Crankworx Whistler in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, and a MAXXIS prize pack including an Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2.

Crankworx Whistler, August 10-18, 2019

Live Broadcast Schedule:
Wednesday, August 14th 5:00 pm PDT / Thursday August 15th 2:00 am CEST - 100% Dual Slalom Whistler
Thursday August 15th 8:00 pm PDT / Friday August 16th 5:00 am CEST - RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge
Friday August 16th 6:00 pm PDT / Saturday August 17th 3:00 am CEST - CLIF Speed & Style
Saturday August 17th 4:30 pm PDT / Sunday August 18th 1:30 am CEST - Red Bull Joyride
Sunday August 18th 2:00 pm PDT / Sunday August 18th 11:00 pm CEST - Canadian Open DH presented by iXS

At the beginning of the festival, choose your favorite athletes and create a team for Dual Slalom. Before each live broadcast event players can make unlimited trades.

Grand Prize:
Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 2020, including:
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for winner and guest to Whistler from the international airport in the major city closest to winner's residential address
• 5 nights' accommodation for the winner and guest
• Transfers from regional airport to hotel for winner and guest
• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP Passes
• Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate
• A MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, and Backcountry Research strap.