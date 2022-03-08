Fantasy DH League: Build Your Team Ahead of Round 1 - Lourdes World Cup DH 2022

Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get aworth $7,000 USD inAll-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here



IMPORTANT:

March 24, 2022

2022 Race Schedule:



March 26-27: Lourdes, France

May 21-22: Fort William, UK

June 10-12: Leogang, Austria

July 8-10: Lenzerheide

July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra

July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA

August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France

September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized

It's back! Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be the lucky person who gets to win this year's Grand Prize of a Specialized Demo Race!Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2022 UCI World Cup and the 2021 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be a part of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize!Sound good? Build your team today!To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.Good luck!