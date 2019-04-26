Fantasy DH League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Before Maribor World Cup DH 2019

We're heading into the first round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 24,500 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
There are prizes for each round, but now's the best time to enter a team so that you'll be in the running to win the Grand Prize! Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the first round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.
Sound good? Build your team today!
Round 1 PrizeMaribor, Slovenia
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a set of SRAM Code RSC brakes with 200mm rotors
and a 100% AIRCRAFT DH Helmet with MIPS
. MSRP of $644.
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
Good luck!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
