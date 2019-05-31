FANTASY

Fantasy DH League: Last Chance to Change Your Team - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 31, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the second round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far almost 30,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the second round ahead of Qualifying.

Sound good? Build your team today!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019


Round 2 Prize
Fort William, Scotland

The top team will go home with an ultra lightweight 100% Aircraft Helmet MIPS and a SRAM X01 DH Groupset. X01 DH delivers quicker shifting, smarter gear steps and more precise chain management. It’s purpose-built for gravity athletes, from World Champions to the local pro. It’s hard working and well rounded. Lightweight and durable. This is the absolute top of the field — for those that know the difference. Learn more about the 100% Aircraft MIPS here and SRAM XO1 here.





3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
120934 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
82490 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
66772 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53462 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
48237 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
44273 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
41525 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
40282 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038151
Mobile Version of Website